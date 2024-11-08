Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“So Desperate”: Jennifer Lopez Trolled For Showing Off Cleavage In A Busty Mini Dress
Celebrities, News

“So Desperate”: Jennifer Lopez Trolled For Showing Off Cleavage In A Busty Mini Dress

Michelle Tian
BoredPanda staff
Fans had a plethora of things to say following Jennifer Lopez’s recent Instagram post on November 7.

The actress and singer, who is currently in London, England, shared a series of photos on the social media platform in front of a dimly-lit bar while dressed in a mini black dress.

The images certainly caught people’s attention as they labeled the star’s fashion choice as “so desperate.” 

  • J.Lo was trolled for wearing a revealing mini dress on Instagram.
  • Many commenters said Jennifer Lopez was trying too hard with her fashion.
  • A fan suggested J.Lo's fashion choices might be related to her ex, Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez was met with trolling comments after showing off her mini dress on social media

"So Desperate": Jennifer Lopez Trolled For Showing Off Cleavage In A Busty Mini Dress

Image credits: jlo

The 55-year-old sported a revealing tight black dress, which featured a cut-out in her midsection and a black bow. 

In the next photo, the Hustlers star could be seen wearing a brown fur coat as she accessorized her look with a silver ring and a casual hair updo, with a few pieces of hair framing her face.

She captioned the photos with a black heart and British flag. 

While her Instagram followers loved the look, a few users certainly stood out from that crowd. Many of the comments trolling J. Lo said she was putting too much effort into her looks.

"So Desperate": Jennifer Lopez Trolled For Showing Off Cleavage In A Busty Mini Dress

Image credits: jlo

“She needs to stop trying so hard,” one person wrote. “It’s not doing her any favors.” 

In response, someone said, “She’s always had an ego that far outweighs her abilities, appeal or achievements, but you’re right… she’s been especially tacky and over-the-top lately.”

“Desperate lonely JLo. Can’t handle getting older,” commented a third.

“Someone really wants you to forget that she watched underage kids at Diddy parties,” said another.

One fan also mentioned her ex-husband, writing, “Sounds like she’s trying to win Ben back doesn’t look like it’s working” while another theorized the reason for their split revolved around Affleck’s desire to be with someone “sober or in recovery.”

J. Lo also turned heads earlier this year when she arrived at a film event in a “revenge dress”

"So Desperate": Jennifer Lopez Trolled For Showing Off Cleavage In A Busty Mini Dress

Image credits: jlo

This isn’t the first time the Atlas star has raised eyebrows regarding her fashion choices.

On September 6, J. Lo appeared on the red carpet at Toronto International Film Festival in a shiny silver dress, resembling a disco ball after her public divorce from Ben Affleck.

Despite the unique look, fans were not impressed. 

“Totally a tasteless dress!” someone said. “I’ve always loved her and still do but a woman who shows less and leaves more to the imagination shows class!”

"So Desperate": Jennifer Lopez Trolled For Showing Off Cleavage In A Busty Mini Dress

Image credits: jlo

Another agreed, saying, “I admire her fitness and drive but she’s a mom and I don’t think this is appropriate apparel to wear.

“Personally, I don’t like this outfit. It has no color. Plus, how can anyone walk and move wearing that.”

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
destinygilbert_1 avatar
TruthoftheHeart
TruthoftheHeart
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sorry but what the hell when did being a mom suddenly make you have to wear frumpy unattractive clothing?! It's f*****g JLo of course she wants to wear a sexy a*s dress people need to quit being jealous and rude. A woman can dress how she wants when she wants and doesn't need anyone's approval to do so!!!

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
erinwang avatar
Erin Wang
Erin Wang
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cannot agree more. Why is this even on BP? What purpose does this article serve??

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
n75mk9nk2n avatar
n75mk9nk2n
n75mk9nk2n
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is literally no different than all the other weird fashion looks that celebrities wear. Just leave people alone.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
cecilielinn avatar
Viking Panda
Viking Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love it when people wear what they want to! What would these haters talk about if we all looked the same?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
