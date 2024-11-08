“So Desperate”: Jennifer Lopez Trolled For Showing Off Cleavage In A Busty Mini Dress

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans had a plethora of things to say following Jennifer Lopez’s recent Instagram post on November 7.

The actress and singer, who is currently in London, England, shared a series of photos on the social media platform in front of a dimly-lit bar while dressed in a mini black dress.

The images certainly caught people’s attention as they labeled the star’s fashion choice as “so desperate.”

Highlights J.Lo was trolled for wearing a revealing mini dress on Instagram.

Many commenters said Jennifer Lopez was trying too hard with her fashion.

A fan suggested J.Lo's fashion choices might be related to her ex, Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez was met with trolling comments after showing off her mini dress on social media

Share icon

Image credits: jlo

The 55-year-old sported a revealing tight black dress, which featured a cut-out in her midsection and a black bow.

In the next photo, the Hustlers star could be seen wearing a brown fur coat as she accessorized her look with a silver ring and a casual hair updo, with a few pieces of hair framing her face.

She captioned the photos with a black heart and British flag.

While her Instagram followers loved the look, a few users certainly stood out from that crowd. Many of the comments trolling J. Lo said she was putting too much effort into her looks.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: jlo

“She needs to stop trying so hard,” one person wrote. “It’s not doing her any favors.”

In response, someone said, “She’s always had an ego that far outweighs her abilities, appeal or achievements, but you’re right… she’s been especially tacky and over-the-top lately.”

“Desperate lonely JLo. Can’t handle getting older,” commented a third.

“Someone really wants you to forget that she watched underage kids at Diddy parties,” said another.

One fan also mentioned her ex-husband, writing, “Sounds like she’s trying to win Ben back doesn’t look like it’s working” while another theorized the reason for their split revolved around Affleck’s desire to be with someone “sober or in recovery.”

J. Lo also turned heads earlier this year when she arrived at a film event in a “revenge dress”

Share icon

Image credits: jlo

This isn’t the first time the Atlas star has raised eyebrows regarding her fashion choices.

On September 6, J. Lo appeared on the red carpet at Toronto International Film Festival in a shiny silver dress, resembling a disco ball after her public divorce from Ben Affleck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the unique look, fans were not impressed.

“Totally a tasteless dress!” someone said. “I’ve always loved her and still do but a woman who shows less and leaves more to the imagination shows class!”

Share icon

Image credits: jlo

Another agreed, saying, “I admire her fitness and drive but she’s a mom and I don’t think this is appropriate apparel to wear.

“Personally, I don’t like this outfit. It has no color. Plus, how can anyone walk and move wearing that.”