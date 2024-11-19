Sabrina Carpenter Acts Out X-Rated Bedroom Move On Stage During Concert: “Ever Tried This One?!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabrina Carpenter was feeling short n’ freaky as she debuted a new bedroom move during her final US show at Los Angeles on Monday night.

The pop princess is known to treat fans to sexy poses while performing Juno — a song about being so infatuated with someone, the thought of getting pregnant crosses your mind.

As the former Disney channel star sang the pre-chorus of her Short N’ Sweet song, she asked “Have you ever tried this one?” to the crowd before pulling her hair up, getting down on her knees, and acting out oral sex.

Image credits: sabrinacarpenter

The new position has already caused quite an uproar on social media, with some fans squealing in excitement at the “unhinged move” while others weren’t too impressed.

“Can she stop sexualizing herself for 1 minute?” one person criticized. “LITERAL children are watching this, not just at the concert but also as it keeps appearing on my niece’s YouTube.”

Another agreed, writing, “She should especially warn people before they buy their tickets. Her audience is made up of children.”

Image credits: DramaAlert

Others came to her defense, saying her music is for older audience members.

“She clearly doesn’t sing for children, so it’s ridiculous for them to complain about her concert. They shouldn’t let their children watch it,” one user quipped.

A fourth wrote, “It is the parents fault for bringing their kids. Would be like taking your kids to an R rated movie and then getting mad they had to hear curse words.”

Despite the noise online, Sabrina Carpenter is proud of her sexuality

Image credits: DramaAlert

Sabrina Carpenter acts out ORAL S*X mid show, receiving backlash as a result. She is a former Disney Channel star. pic.twitter.com/WZCFXfAIQj — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) November 19, 2024

In an interview with TIME published on October 2, the Espresso singer said, “Femininity is something that I’ve always embraced. And if right now that means corsets and garter belts and fuzzy robes or whatever the f–ck, then that’s what that means.”

The 25-year-old also had some words to say regarding the angry parents online.

“You’ll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing,” she admitted. “To that I just say, ‘Don’t come to the show and that’s okay.’

Image credits: brinasdaily

“The scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it’s nothing. If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that’s what you’ve got to do.”

Sabrina additionally shared that her family is more focused on her success rather than her moves on-stage.

“My fans online are like, ‘I can’t believe she’s bending over in front of her grandparents!’ I’m like, ‘Girl, they are not paying attention to that.’ They’re just like, ‘I can’t believe all these people are here.’”

Just last night, the pop star wrapped up the US leg of her ongoing tour

Image credits: sabrinacarpenter

The Short N’ Sweet tour commenced on September 23, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio and is set to run until March 26, 2025 in Milan, Italy.

Sabrina closed off the North American leg of her tour on November 18 in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum, and debuted the official trailer for her Christmas special A Nonsense Christmas.

Image credits: sabrinacarpenter

She teased, “Christmas is coming early this year. I wouldn’t count on a silent night.”

Fans should expect to see some familiar faces such as Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, Cara Delevigne, and many more.

Netizens were concerned as a portion of the audience members were children

Image credits: kaibomb

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TokenTheOnly

Image credits: SquishChamp

Image credits: Lawnguy23

Image credits: Free_Agen

Image credits: TBT_XxF900xX

Image credits: Oswald_A_Lisker

Image credits: royal_bobby24