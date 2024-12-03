Tyla: Age, Fortune, And Relationship Status Revealed

ADVERTISEMENT

The name Tyla instantly brings up the lyrics, “Make me sweat, make me water,” or a Met Gala event where the wildly popular singer appeared in her stunning, form-fitting dress made of actual sand.

South African singer and songwriter has gained worldwide recognition amongst audiences of all ages. At such a young age, she’s taken the music industry and fashion world by storm. Her “Tygers” (what she lovingly calls her fans) are always curious and want to know everything about her.

Uncover Tyla as we delve into her age, childhood, and remarkable ascent to stardom. We’ll explore the evolution of her distinctive fashion sense, showcasing how her style has transformed over time. Plus, we’ll unveil the secrets behind her impressive wealth and dive into the latest sizzling rumors surrounding her love life.

How Old Is Tyla?

South African beauty, whose full name is Tyla Laura Seethal, was born on January 30, 2002. At just 22 years old, she’s already conquering the entertainment industry.

Tyla was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa. Unlike many celebrities, she doesn’t live in the US. In fact, she still lives in her home city, but she told Cosmopolitan in April 2024 that she had moved her family to a safer area.

Tyla reflected on her childhood in South Africa, describing it as “very lively and spiritual.” She explained, “It’s in the way we move, the way we speak, the way we react to things — even the sounds we make.” Their rich cultural heritage has profoundly influenced her unique sound.

In an interview with People in November 2023, Tyla said she grew up listening to “Afrobeats, amapiano, house Kwaito…but also a lot of R&B and pop also played in my house.” Her musical influences included artists like Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Aaliyah, Adele, and Whitney Houston.

When she was just 11 years old, Tyla released two covers of Justin Bieber’s songs — “Fall” and “Die in Your Arms” — on her YouTube channel. The adorable videos are still available to watch and are a reminder of the young girl’s incredible vocal versatility.

At first, Tyla’s parents hesitated to let her follow her dreams of becoming a global pop star. In 2024, she told 102.7 KIIS FM that they told her to prioritize studying because music was an unrealistic goal.

After she begged her parents to give her a year to pursue her dreams, they finally relented. She said, “It was literally like God gave [the opportunity] to me.”

Tyla detailed her career beginnings to MTV in the same year, revealing that she first recorded music with a microphone while still in high school. From that point on, she started creating her own music.

Her first official music video, “Getting Late,” premiered in January 2021 (though the audio was released in 2019) and has since received over 11 million views on YouTube.

Fortunately, Tyla’s parents allowed her to take that chance. From her humble beginnings, her career has now successfully taken off, launching her into superstardom.

Tyla’s Rising Star

Following the release of “Getting Late,” Tyla continued to climb the fame ladder, racking up accomplishment after accomplishment. She released several songs but truly felt her break-out moment was with the release of her viral hit “Water” in July 2023.

It has since seen over 58 million views on the audio version and over 260 million on the official music video. Considering Tyla wrote and recorded the hit in her bedroom, that’s pretty impressive.

The song has been remixed twice, first with Travis Scott and then with Marshmello. It has also been featured in countless social media videos, inspiring the viral “Water” dance challenge — where users post videos dancing the choreography to her song, with someone pouring water down their backs.

In January 2024, Tyla celebrated “Water” becoming certified platinum (later, double platinum in April 2024) by the Recording Industry Association of America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyla (@tyla)

The following month, “Water” won Best African Music Performance at the Grammys, making Tyla the youngest African artist to win a Grammy.

Exuding confidence, Tyla accepted her award by thanking her team, her family, and the Academy, finishing with, “I know I’m forgetting some things, but I won a Grammy!”

Finally, after months of anticipation, the young artist released her self-titled debut album in March 2024. The album received glowing reviews across the board, with Variety calling it “an enthralling first record that distinguishes her from her Afrobeats peers on a quest to pop crossover.”

After receiving an invitation from Pharrell Williams, Tyla performed at the LVMH (Louis Vuitton-Moët-Hennessy) Olympic Pre-Party Event in Paris in July 2024.

She spoke to Vogue while preparing for the event, sharing that she had always wanted to go to Paris (she even admitted to painting Parisian landmarks on her bed as a child, much to her parents’ displeasure).

Tyla also took a moment to reflect on the past year and all her opportunities, stating, “I feel blessed; I feel excited for the future.”

In October 2024, Tyla earned her angel wings, performing at the re-launch of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She performed her hit “Water” and a new track off her Tyla+ deluxe album (released days earlier), “PUSH 2 START.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyla (@tyla)

Tyla’s past year has been phenomenal, and this can only be attributed to her talent, passion, dedication, and determination.

Tyla’s Innovative Style

With a quick rise in popularity, Tyla has developed a prominent fan base. She has nearly 22 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, over 4 million subscribers on YouTube, and 21 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Apart from her music, audiences love her unique style, which shows her youthful, vibrant charm and confident outlook.

Speaking to Fashionista in October 2024, Tyla reflected on her Y2K aesthetic, citing style inspiration as Britney Spears and Rihanna from the early 2000s. “My vibe has always been to wear things that don’t look too perfect. I like a bit of messiness or something a bit shocking,” she told Fashionista.

Fashion has always been integral to her image. Even before rising to fame, she was in charge of creating her own looks. Reflecting on her early days and love for the Y2K vibe, she shared, “My best friend and I used to grab a bunch of things, tie them everywhere, and cut them up to create cute performance outfits. I just find it exciting to make clothing work in different ways.”

Her best friend, Thato Nzimande, still works as her creative director with Tyla.

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images



Despite wearing Versace to the Grammys and Balmain to the Met Gala, Tyla shares she now hopes to use her influence to promote African designers.

With covers on Vogue, Elle, Cosmopolitan, GQ, V, Glamour, Forbes, and many more, you can rest assured that Tyla’s role as a fashion muse is here to stay.

Tyla’s Net Worth and Brand Collaborations

BBN Times estimates Tyla’s net worth at approximately $1 million (2024). The young star has also started collaborating with lucrative brands.

So far, Tyla has endorsed or collaborated with Stanley, Bose, Nike, Gap, Maybelline, Beats, and Alo Yoga, among others. However, with her continued success and growing star power, her net worth is only set to skyrocket.

Does Tyla Have a Boyfriend?

Tyla’s private life seems to be just that: private. However, she jokingly told People, “My DMs are always active honey! I’m telling you, there’s always someone in there that I wouldn’t expect, so yeah, it’s booming!”

The South African star seems to have plenty of public admirers, too. Kai Cenat has made no secret of his crush on Tyla, even boldly asking her out on a date while appearing on his stream. She coyly declined, saying, “But we friends, though!”

Even without official confirmation or denial about their relationship, speculation continues to swirl among fans. Recently, rumors have surfaced suggesting that Tyla might be romantically linked to Geo, who has appeared in three of her music videos.

Dedicated fans have quickly spotted the two posting photos in similar locations, some in the same apartment in front of the same mirror.

Given that Tyla seemingly likes to keep a tight-knit team around her that she can trust, it wouldn’t surprise us if there is some romance between them.

What’s Next for Tyla?

Based on her triumphant rise to fame, we can only predict that Tyla’s star power will continue to grow.

March 2024 was supposed to be Tyla’s first world tour. However, a back injury forced her to postpone her European dates and cancel her North American ones.

Addressing her Tygers on Instagram, she said, “Words cannot describe my frustration at this pivotal point in my career…my team and I are working diligently on a spectacular show as soon as I am recovered and ready to return safely onstage.”

Given that the world tour was canceled due to circumstances beyond Tyla’s control, we envisage scheduling another one (probably even bigger and better) as soon as possible.

We’re confident that Tyla’s music career is only beginning, and we will continue to see further brand collaborations and more edgy, exciting fashion from the bubbly South African popstar.

