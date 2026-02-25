Happy birthday to Chelsea Handler , Rashida Jones , and Sean Astin ! February 25 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Comedian and Television Host Chelsea Handler, 51 With a razor-sharp wit and fearless comedic style, American comedian and author Chelsea Handler has carved out a unique space in entertainment. She is best known for hosting the groundbreaking late-night talk show Chelsea Lately and for her multiple New York Times bestselling books. Handler continues to engage audiences through her stand-up tours and critically acclaimed specials.



Little-known fact: Before committing to comedy, Chelsea Handler considered herself a reluctant student and initially moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

RELATED:

#2 Actress and Writer Rashida Jones, 50 The multifaceted Rashida Jones, an American actress and filmmaker, gained prominence for her sharp comedic timing and dramatic depth. Her notable work includes starring in the hit series Parks and Recreation and co-writing the film Celeste and Jesse Forever. Jones also directed the Grammy-winning documentary Quincy, a poignant look at her famous father.



Little-known fact: She initially planned to become a lawyer before pivoting to performing arts while at Harvard.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Actor and Director Sean Astin, 55 Versatile American actor, director, and producer Sean Astin is celebrated for his enduring performances across film and television. He gained global recognition for his role as Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and as Mikey Walsh in The Goonies.



Little-known fact: Sean Astin has a tattoo on his ankle of the word "nine" in Elvish, matching fellow Lord of the Rings cast members.

#4 Actress and Presenter Jameela Jamil, 40 British actress Jameela Jamil gained international fame for her role as Tahani Al-Jamil in the NBC fantasy comedy series The Good Place. She is also widely known for her passionate advocacy for body positivity through her "I Weigh" movement, often challenging societal beauty standards and promoting self-acceptance.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing a career in media, Jameela Jamil worked as an English teacher to foreign students for two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Actress Téa Leoni, 60 An American actress known for her distinctive voice and relatable portrayals, Téa Leoni has captivated audiences across comedic and dramatic roles. Leoni anchored the hit series Madam Secretary as Elizabeth McCord and starred in major films like Deep Impact and Fun with Dick and Jane. Her career includes extensive humanitarian work as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.



Little-known fact: Téa Leoni once turned down the role of Rachel Green on the iconic sitcom Friends to star in The Naked Truth.

#6 Actor Anson Mount, 53 Known for his commanding screen presence, American actor Anson Mount has captivated audiences in both westerns and science fiction. He is celebrated for his lead role as Cullen Bohannon in the series Hell on Wheels. Additionally, Mount has earned widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Captain Christopher Pike in the Star Trek universe.



Little-known fact: Anson Mount's father, Anson Adams Mount II, was an original contributing editor for Playboy magazine, while his mother, Nancy Smith, was a professional golfer.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Actress Isabelle Fuhrman, 29 Revered for her intense and versatile portrayals, American actress Isabelle Fuhrman rose to prominence with her chilling role as Esther in the film Orphan. She further impressed audiences as Clove in The Hunger Games and earned a Best Actress award for her work in The Novice. Fuhrman is also a certified holistic doula.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on acting, Fuhrman was spotted by a Cartoon Network casting director while waiting for her older sister.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Comedian Carrot Top, 61 Known for his vibrant stage persona, American comedian and actor Carrot Top captivates audiences with his distinct prop comedy. Born Scott Christopher Thompson, he rose to prominence in the early 1990s with appearances on national television. His career solidified with a long-running residency at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, a testament to his enduring appeal.



Little-known fact: Before his comedy career took off, Scott Thompson briefly worked as a courier for a mortgage company.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Actor Noah Jupe, 21 Known for emotionally mature performances, British actor Noah Jupe has made a significant impact in Hollywood from a young age. He garnered critical acclaim for his roles in the films Honey Boy and A Quiet Place. Jupe continually seeks out challenging characters that allow him to learn and grow.



Little-known fact: His mother intentionally kept him from many classic films due to his vivid imagination when he was younger.

#10 Actor James Phelps, 40 English actor and podcaster James Phelps rose to global fame portraying Fred Weasley in the Harry Potter film series. Beyond the screen, Phelps co-hosts the Normal Not Normal podcast, engaging fans with celebrity interviews and personal stories.



Little-known fact: James Phelps famously fell asleep on set during Fred Weasley's death scene, with cast and crew leaving him there for lunch.

ADVERTISEMENT