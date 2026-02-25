Who Is Carrot Top? Scott Christopher Thompson is an American comedian and actor, instantly recognizable for his vibrant red hair and innovative prop comedy. He carved out a distinct niche in the entertainment world by blending observational humor with a constantly evolving array of custom-made gadgets. His breakout moment arrived in the early 1990s with appearances on shows like Comic Strip Live and Star Search. This national exposure quickly propelled him into the mainstream, solidifying his reputation for high-energy, visual gags that have since become his trademark.

Full Name Scott Christopher Thompson Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $70 million Nationality American Education Cocoa High School, Florida Atlantic University Father Larry Thompson Mother Dona Wood Siblings Garrett Thompson

Early Life and Education Born in Rockledge, Florida, Scott Thompson grew up in Cocoa, where his father was a NASA engineer who inspired his creative side. His distinctive red hair earned him the nickname “Carrot Top” from a swimming coach, a moniker that would later define his stage persona. He attended Cocoa High School, playing drums in the marching band, before enrolling at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton to study marketing. It was during his freshman year that Thompson first tried stand-up comedy at an open mic night, discovering his passion for performance.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile relationships has marked Scott Thompson’s personal life, though he generally keeps romantic details private. He is married to Amanda Hogan, a former model and actress, with their marriage dating back to 2004. Thompson and Hogan do not have any children. Their enduring marriage reflects a shared life away from the public eye, despite the comedian’s decades-long career.

Career Highlights Carrot Top’s comedy career spans decades, marked by his pioneering use of props and high-energy stage presence. He gained national attention with appearances on Comic Strip Live and Star Search in the early 1990s, showcasing his unique visual humor. Since 2005, he has maintained an iconic, long-running residency at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, performing hundreds of shows annually. This enduring engagement has cemented his status as one of the highest-paid and most successful comedians in the city.