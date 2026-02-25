Who Is Jameela Jamil? Jameela Alia Jamil is a British actress, activist, and presenter, celebrated for her outspoken advocacy and sharp wit. Her career journey has spanned various media, establishing her as a distinctive voice. Her breakout moment arrived with the NBC fantasy comedy series The Good Place, where her portrayal of Tahani Al-Jamil gained significant international acclaim. The role solidified her presence in US television.

Full Name Jameela Alia Jamil Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Partnered With James Blake Net Worth $12 million Nationality British Ethnicity Indian and Pashtun Afghan Education Queen’s College, London Father Ali Jamil Mother Shireen Jamil

Early Life and Education Born in Hampstead, London, Jameela Jamil grew up with congenital hearing loss and faced numerous health challenges, including hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. Her parents, Ali and Shireen Jamil, supported her through many operations. She attended Heathside Preparatory School and Queen’s College, London, though a severe car accident at age seventeen prevented her from completing her A-Levels. Jamil later taught English to foreign students for two years.

Notable Relationships Currently, Jameela Jamil is in a long-term relationship with British musician James Blake, which began in 2015. Their connection is often highlighted by mutual support and private shared moments. The couple has maintained a relatively low-key public profile, though Jamil has occasionally shared glimpses of their life together on social media. They have no children.

Career Highlights Jameela Jamil’s acting career took off with her starring role as Tahani Al-Jamil in the critically acclaimed NBC series The Good Place, which earned her widespread recognition. She later voiced Wonder Woman in the animated film DC League of Super-Pets and portrayed Titania in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Beyond acting, Jamil launched the influential “I Weigh” movement, which promotes body positivity and challenges unrealistic beauty standards, evolving into a significant online community and podcast. She has also hosted several television and radio shows, including BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart.