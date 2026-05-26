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How many times have you found yourself saying, "I was today years old," and then immediately having to sit down and process the implications? Because there is a deep humiliation that comes with discovering something that was apparently common knowledge to everyone except you. It is a shame that isn't easy to shake.

Whether you just mispronounced something or didn't actually know how babies are made, the cringe factor is equal. These people were brave enough to share their shame, and the results are both hilarious and profoundly comforting. Because nothing in this world is quite as reassuring as realizing that everyone is quietly walking around not knowing something they absolutely should.

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#1

Amusing misconception about prima donna meaning pre-Madonna

vienna_versailles Report

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    #2

    Funny late realization about a country for sign language speakers

    cashmoneyey2 Report

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    #3

    Confusion about Hospital for Joint Diseases name meaning

    Baffhy_Duck Report

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    One of the most confidently repeated pieces of trivia in human history is also completely made up. The idea that humans use only 10% of their brains has been cited in classrooms, on motivational posters, and in at least one film starring Scarlett Johansson, and it is entirely false. But reading some of these confessions will make you wonder...

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    Brain imaging technology shows that virtually all areas of the brain are active at some point throughout the day. Millions of people spent decades believing they had ninety percent of untapped mental potential sitting dormant. They did not. We are using all of it. This is as good as it gets.
    #4

    Humorous late realization about penguin size at the zoo

    J. Report

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    #5

    Late realization about sunflower seeds coming from sunflowers

    OGMillennial Report

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    #6

    Childhood misconception about shared birthdays in a step family

    koriannmarie Report

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    A survey of 2,000 Americans over 65 found that 36% wish they had known earlier in life what they know now about love, finances, and health – and that same percentage believes they would have made genuinely different decisions if they had. When asked which decade they would most like to relive, the majority chose their 30s, with their 20s coming in second.

    This makes you think, because most people in their 20s and 30s are convinced they are doing everything wrong. The seniors, looking back at those decades, remember them as the best years of their lives. Time, as always, has impeccable comedic timing.
    #7

    Late funny realization that reindeer were thought fake because Santa was fake

    _aftereffectt Report

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    #8

    Realization about Ekans and Arbok being reverse of snake and cobra

    RexRegulus Report

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    #9

    Late realization that Abuela and Abuelo are not actual Cuban grandparents' names

    MarzipanJoy-Joys Report

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    samtrudeau_1 avatar
    Sam Trudeau
    Sam Trudeau
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is every kid at some point

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    In 1999, Australian director Baz Luhrmann released a spoken word track called Everybody's Free To Wear Sunscreen, built around a fictional commencement speech written by columnist Mary Schmich. It is essentially a list of life advice set to music, and it contains more genuinely useful information per minute than most formal educations manage across years.

    Wear sunscreen. Do not worry about the future. Keep your old love letters. Stretch. The song was a global hit and is still shared at graduations decades later, because it turns out the things people learn too late are remarkably consistent across generations. Mary Schmich figured them all out in a newspaper column in 1997. Most of us are still catching up.
    #10

    Late realization about next door neighbors being lesbians not just good friends

    secretbaldspot Report

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    #11

    Late realization about meaning of pay per view instead of paper view

    Azure2001 Report

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    #12

    Late realization about Jewish people growing curly sideburns as a cultural trait

    Haunting-Grade-7331 Report

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    The idea that blood turns blue without oxygen is one of those facts that lodged itself into an entire generation's brain during a school science lesson and has never been questioned since. It is also completely wrong. Human blood is always red.

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    Deoxygenated blood is simply a darker, deeper shade of red rather than the bright crimson of oxygenated blood. The veins visible through the skin appear blue because of the way different wavelengths of light penetrate and reflect through tissue, not because of anything happening inside the blood itself. Nobody's blood has ever been blue. It was never blue. We were all just sitting there nodding.

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    #13

    Funny misunderstanding about counting states in the US

    Apprehensive-Ebb1111 Report

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    jraum0001 avatar
    Johnnynatfan
    Johnnynatfan
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    HAHA I like this. Im going to start counting 1 maryland 2 maryland

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    #14

    Misconception about money laundering involving washing money

    xlxmxlx Report

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    #15

    Amusing late realization about Apple Pay using real money causing shock

    hannahyount38 Report

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    The most expensive lesson in business history was learned by a Blockbuster executive who sat across the table from Reed Hastings in the year 2000, listened to a pitch to acquire a small DVD rental company called Netflix for $50 million, and said no.

    Blockbuster filed for bankruptcy in 2010. Netflix is currently valued at over $200 billion. The executive who passed on that meeting has never been publicly named, which is either a mercy or a missed opportunity for the greatest "I told you so" in corporate history. But one thing is for sure, he probably wished he had known a little earlier what the power of the internet would bring us.

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    #16

    Hilariously late realization about swallowing watermelon seeds growing watermelon

    Apostle_Kjna Report

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    #17

    Hilarious late realization about bald eagles not being bald and national bird confusion

    ThaTitleClerk Report

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    #18

    Funny late realization about tinnitus and hearing ringing sounds

    adnanoid Report

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    In 2013, Welsh IT engineer James Howells threw away a hard drive during a home clear-out. On that hard drive were 8,000 Bitcoin. By the time he realized what he had done, the drive was buried somewhere in a Newport landfill under thousands of tons of waste. What followed was a twelve-year saga of repeated attempts to convince the local council to allow him to excavate the site.

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    He made offers to share the recovered fortune, was involved in legal battles, and had a mounting pile of bills that would make anyone sit quietly in a dark room. The council said no every time. He has now given up entirely. He is probably still telling himself: "I was today years old when I learned not to throw things away without checking twice."
    #19

    Realization that pickles are made from cucumbers

    kaffeen_ Report

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    hopesndreams4ever avatar
    Sarah Bailey
    Sarah Bailey
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are surprisingly not alone in this, I don't remember the statistics but a survey was done somewhere and it was rather high on others who didn't know.

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    #20

    Realization you don't have to take all bananas at grocery store

    ashleyjameswilliams Report

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    #21

    Funny late realization that women's pads stick to underwear, not themselves

    unknown Report

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    We all have one common enemy: Worcestershire. So let's once and for all learn how to order a Bloody Mary without making a fool of ourselves. The correct pronunciation is, and has always been, Woos-ter-sheer. Not Wor-chest-er-shire. Not War-sester-sauce. Not the creative phonetic interpretations that people have been inventing for decades.

    The English language created this word, buried the pronunciation inside it like a trap, and then watched the world struggle for centuries. Worcestershire did not have to do us like this. And yet.
    #22

    Late realization that white and dark meat come from same chicken

    SmedleySays Report

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    #23

    Late realization that eggs must be fertilized to hatch into chicks

    bu3ali Report

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    #24

    Late discovery of correct spelling for the word awesome

    gr3ybacon33 Report

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    The beautiful thing about everything on this list is that none of it is actually too late. Yes, you spent 30 years mispronouncing a condiment. Yes, you probably only did use 10% of your brain most of the time. But you know now. That is the whole point.

    The things we learn late are the ones that stick hardest, retell best, and connect us most instantly to other people who are also quietly walking around with their own version of the same story. You were today years old. Better today than never.

    Are you brave enough to tell us what you learned way too late? Share it in the comments!
    #25

    Misunderstanding of Kars-for-kids charity name clarified

    SpaceDonkey913 Report

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    #26

    Misconception about eye crust being sand debunked

    anomsecrects Report

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    #27

    Misunderstanding of underground communities living literally underground

    Awigame Report

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    #28

    Thunder not caused by clouds bumping into each other

    Living_Debate599 Report

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    #29

    Funny late realization about Christ not being Jesus last name

    KristianKing102 Report

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    samtrudeau_1 avatar
    Sam Trudeau
    Sam Trudeau
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently it's because at some point, last names became a thing and people treated it as that. At the time of Jesus, it was Jesus of Nazareth

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    #30

    Late realization that blood is never blue inside the body

    get_a_sponge Report

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    #31

    Late realization about horseshoes and horse toes

    BronNatsPulisic Report

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    #32

    Late discovery that whole milk contains only 3 percent fat

    willk95 Report

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    #33

    Humorous realization about coca and cocoa being different plants

    ConsiderationWest587 Report

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    #34

    Funny late realization about Houston not being a person astronauts talk to

    vienna_versailles Report

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    #35

    Funny adult realization about buying loose shoes in case of growth

    willor777 Report

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    #36

    Late realization that porta potty sign only changes when door locked

    ineverlikedanything Report

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    #37

    Childhood fear of vomiting from misunderstanding guts throwing

    Prestigious_Sweet_50 Report

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    #38

    Funny late realization about snails and empty shells

    Charley Report

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    #39

    Realization that flowers in vases drink water, not just evaporate

    dee Report

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    #40

    Hilarious late realization about stop, drop, and roll fire safety misunderstanding

    isabelle.with_an_e Report

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    #41

    Funny late realization about white people living at Disney World from a user in Atlanta

    funderfeed Report

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    #42

    Late realization that you can eat fruit from trees, not just grocery stores

    saschtta Report

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    #43

    Hilarious misunderstanding of greenhouse gases coming from actual greenhouses

    oneslipperyduck Report

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    #44

    Misconception that black and white photos meant the world was black and white

    seoulssessions Report

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    #45

    Misunderstanding age restrictions for buying bread and alcohol

    aquaman_see Report

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    #46

    Understanding ovulation pain late due to hypochondria

    _fuego98 Report

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    #47

    Realization that hangout invitations are often not real

    swissongs Report

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    #48

    Late realization about flirting signals and college attractiveness

    MisterPantsss Report

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    #49

    Hilariously late realization about using adhesive incorrectly causing pain

    Her_Nonymous_D Report

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    #50

    Funny late realization about teachers living at school

    Zin_773 Report

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    #51

    Late realization about drinking coffee not affecting height growth

    QDailey Report

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    #52

    Funny late realization about adults talking to themselves not being mad

    MaleAdvocate28 Report

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    #53

    Late realization of the phrase birds and the bees explaining reproduction

    anonymous Report

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    #54

    Realization about itchy mouth from eating bananas due to allergy

    tbr6742 Report

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    #55

    Hilariously late realization about sports teams drafting and misunderstanding the process

    Asone2004 Report

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    #56

    Hilariously late realization of needing glasses at age 21 and seeing clearly

    CasualPhilosopher25 Report

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    #57

    Late realization that X-rays of objects inside someone aren't due to swallowing

    unknown Report

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    #58

    Realization that lamb and sheep are the same animal

    unknown Report

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    #59

    Late realization on correct pronunciation of fatigue

    jenny8420 Report

    7points
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    #60

    Surprise that elderberries are real and not fictional

    Wheezy_Cheezy_dawg Report

    7points
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    samtrudeau_1 avatar
    Sam Trudeau
    Sam Trudeau
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your mother was a hamster, and your father smelt of elderberries!

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    #61

    GOAT meaning greatest of all time discovered late

    unknown Report

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    #62

    Late realization about Malcolm X pronunciation and identity confusion

    maria_216 Report

    7points
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    #63

    Hilariously late realization about the New Years ball drop tradition

    jobulives Report

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    #64

    Amusing late realization that a peanut isn't a nut

    unknown Report

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    #65

    Hilariously late realization about the meaning of jacking off online status

    JC_Hysteria Report

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    #66

    Mistaken belief about Mick Jagger's full name

    AcuteHazard Report

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    #67

    Realizing pork and beans are not called cowboy beans

    whyunoletmepost Report

    7points
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    #68

    Discovering you don't have to stand in shower while water warms

    MagicPieBush Report

    7points
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    #69

    Surprised discovery that narwhals are real animals

    Kay B Report

    7points
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    #70

    Emotional late realization about Barney toy in the show

    Valquiria_Valkyrie_ Report

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    #71

    Hilarious moment learning Bigfoot is a whole species

    katelynk268 Report

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    #72

    Funny late realization about national anthem and the Braves game

    Zelda the Wien Report

    7points
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    #73

    Late realization about vapor outside and brushing teeth

    Beppalynn Report

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    #74

    Late realization about Martians being from Mars, not general aliens

    dandelion Report

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    #75

    Belief that wifi could be trapped in a jar and taken home

    calianavae Report

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    #76

    Misunderstanding of RIP meaning rest in peace

    Aries Report

    6points
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    #77

    Late realization about getting a raise meaning office relocation higher in the building

    daintyvine Report

    6points
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