ADVERTISEMENT

How many times have you found yourself saying, "I was today years old," and then immediately having to sit down and process the implications? Because there is a deep humiliation that comes with discovering something that was apparently common knowledge to everyone except you. It is a shame that isn't easy to shake.

Whether you just mispronounced something or didn't actually know how babies are made, the cringe factor is equal. These people were brave enough to share their shame, and the results are both hilarious and profoundly comforting. Because nothing in this world is quite as reassuring as realizing that everyone is quietly walking around not knowing something they absolutely should.