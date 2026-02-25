Who Is Rashida Jones? Rashida Leah Jones is an American actress and filmmaker, known for her sharp wit and versatile performances. Her engaging presence effortlessly navigates both comedic and dramatic roles on screen. She first garnered widespread recognition as Ann Perkins on the acclaimed NBC comedy series Parks and Recreation, a role that solidified her comedic timing and brought her into the public eye.

Full Name Rashida Leah Jones Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Partnered Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American and Ashkenazi Jewish Education The Buckley School, Harvard University Father Quincy Jones Mother Peggy Lipton Siblings Kidada Jones, Quincy Jones III, Kenya Kinski-Jones Kids Isaiah Jones Koenig

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Los Angeles, Rashida Jones is the daughter of music legend Quincy Jones and actress Peggy Lipton. This creative home environment cultivated her early passion for reading and music. She attended The Buckley School, excelling academically, then pursued higher education at Harvard University. Jones graduated with a degree in religion and philosophy, having initially planned a career in law.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Rashida Jones’s personal life, including an engagement to music producer Mark Ronson in 2003, which ended a year later. She also dated actor Tobey Maguire earlier in her career. Jones is currently in a long-term relationship with musician Ezra Koenig, with whom she welcomed a son, Isaiah Jones Koenig, in August 2018. They often refer to each other as husband and wife.

Career Highlights Known for her versatile acting across comedy and drama, Rashida Jones has anchored beloved television series such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. She also starred in the titular role of Angie Tribeca. Beyond acting, Jones co-wrote the critically acclaimed film Celeste and Jesse Forever and contributed to the story of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4. She also directed and produced the Grammy-winning documentary Quincy, about her father. Jones’s multifaceted career further includes co-founding Le Train Train, a production company, and earning a Grammy Award for Best Music Film for Quincy, cementing her influence across various entertainment mediums.