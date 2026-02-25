Who Is Anson Mount? Anson Adams Mount IV is an American actor widely recognized for his intense and commanding performances across film and television. He brings a distinctive presence to every role he undertakes. Mount first captured widespread attention as Cullen Bohannon in the AMC western drama Hell on Wheels. His portrayal of the Civil War veteran anchored the acclaimed series for five seasons.

Full Name Anson Adams Mount IV Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Dickson County High School, University of the South, Columbia University Father Anson Adams Mount II Mother Nancy Smith Siblings Anson Adams Mount III, Kristin Noel Mount, Elizabeth Ann Mount Kids Clover Ngọc Mount, Violet

Early Life and Education Anson Mount’s family life significantly shaped his upbringing; his father, Anson Adams Mount II, was a Playboy magazine editor, and his mother, Nancy Smith, was a professional golfer. Raised in White Bluff, Tennessee, Mount attended Dickson County High School before earning a Bachelor of Arts from the University of the South and later a Master of Fine Arts from Columbia University.

Notable Relationships Anson Mount married Canadian photographer Darah Trang on February 20, 2018, after a long-term relationship. The couple often shares glimpses of their life together, highlighting their supportive bond. Mount and Trang share two daughters, Clover Ngọc Mount, born in December 2021, and Violet, born in July 2025. He openly discusses how fatherhood has reshaped his priorities.

Career Highlights Anson Mount has built a robust career marked by versatile roles, notably anchoring the AMC western series Hell on Wheels as Cullen Bohannon for five critically praised seasons. He also starred opposite Britney Spears in the coming-of-age film Crossroads in 2002. He gained significant acclaim for his portrayal of Captain Christopher Pike in Star Trek: Discovery, a role he reprised as the lead in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which garnered widespread fan appreciation. Beyond acting, Mount co-hosts “The Well” podcast and has held an adjunct assistant professor position at Columbia University, teaching audition technique.