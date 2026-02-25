Who Is James Phelps? James Andrew Eric Phelps is an English actor widely recognized for his portrayal of mischievous and charismatic characters. His distinctive red hair and comedic timing cemented his place in a globally beloved film franchise. He burst into public consciousness as Fred Weasley in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, a role he reprised for all eight films. The films shattered box office records, and Phelps’s portrayal of the endearing prankster earned him a devoted fanbase.

Full Name James Andrew Eric Phelps Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $1 million Nationality English Education Little Sutton Primary School, Arthur Terry Secondary School Father Martyn Phelps Mother Susan Spare Siblings Oliver Phelps

Early Life and Education Born in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, James Phelps grew up with his identical twin brother, Oliver. Their parents, Susan and Martyn Phelps, encouraged their early interests, which included performing in school productions. He attended Little Sutton Primary School and later Arthur Terry Secondary School. The twins famously skipped school in 2000 to audition for the Harry Potter films, where they received on-set tutoring for years.

Notable Relationships A steady personal life has marked James Phelps, who married Annika Ostle in 2016. Their relationship has remained largely out of the intense public spotlight, focusing on their shared life. Phelps and Ostle do not have children, but they are proud pet parents to two dogs named Tonto and Jason. He recently ran the London Marathon to raise awareness for endometriosis, a condition his wife suffers from.