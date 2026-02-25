Who Is Chelsea Handler? Chelsea Joy Handler is an American comedian and author known for her candid, often provocative humor. Her distinctive style has cemented her as a prominent voice in late-night television and stand-up comedy. She first rose to widespread fame hosting Chelsea Lately on E!, a show that revolutionized the late-night format with its irreverent take on pop culture. Handler’s quick wit and no-holds-barred commentary made the program a consistent ratings success for seven years.

Full Name Chelsea Joy Handler Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $35 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish and German Education Livingston High School Father Seymour Handler Mother Rita Stoecker Handler Siblings Chet Handler, Roy Handler, Glen Handler, Shoshanna Handler, Sydney Handler

Early Life and Education Growing up in Livingston, New Jersey, Chelsea Handler was the youngest of six children in a household that mixed Ashkenazi Jewish and German Mormon backgrounds. Her parents, Seymour and Rita Handler, navigated a dynamic family life that fostered her comedic observations. She attended Livingston High School, where she cultivated an early interest in performance, eventually moving to Los Angeles at 19 to pursue acting. Handler began performing stand-up comedy at 21 after finding an audience for her personal stories.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Chelsea Handler’s public life, including relationships with TV executive Ted Harbert and hotelier André Balazs. More recently, she was linked to fellow comedian Jo Koy, with whom she confirmed a relationship in September 2021 before announcing their breakup in July 2022. Handler has never married and does not have children of her own, having openly expressed her choice not to pursue motherhood. She focuses instead on her role as a dedicated aunt to her nieces and nephews.

Career Highlights Chelsea Handler’s career is highlighted by her influential tenure as host of the late-night talk show Chelsea Lately on E! from 2007 to 2014. The program, known for its unfiltered humor, ran for over 1,000 episodes and solidified her as the only female late-night host on a major network at the time. Beyond television, Handler is a prolific author, having penned seven New York Times bestsellers, with six reaching the number one spot. Her ventures also include the Netflix documentary series Chelsea Does and the talk show Chelsea, along with her Grammy-nominated stand-up special Evolution.