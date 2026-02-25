Who Is Sean Astin? Sean Patrick Astin is an American actor, director, and producer with a career spanning decades. His versatile performances have made him a beloved figure across various genres. He first gained widespread notice starring as Mikey Walsh in the adventure film The Goonies. This iconic role cemented his place in 1980s pop culture and established his appeal to a global audience.

Full Name Sean Patrick Astin Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Crossroads High School for the Arts, Stella Adler Conservatory, Los Angeles Valley College, University of California, Los Angeles, American University Father John Astin Mother Patty Duke Siblings Mackenzie Astin Kids Alexandra Louise Astin, Elizabeth Louise Astin, Isabella Louise Astin

Early Life and Education Growing up in Santa Monica, California, Sean Astin was born into an acting family. His mother, Patty Duke, and adoptive father, John Astin, nurtured his early interest in performance. He attended Crossroads High School for the Arts, honing his craft. Astin later earned degrees in history and English from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a master’s from American University.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has defined Sean Astin’s most enduring personal relationship. He married Christine Harrell on July 11, 1992, embarking on a lasting partnership. Astin and Harrell share three daughters. Alexandra Louise, Elizabeth Louise, and Isabella Louise are their children, completing their family.

Career Highlights Sean Astin’s career is defined by iconic roles in memorable films. He starred as Mikey Walsh in The Goonies and later achieved global fame as Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, a role that brought widespread recognition. Beyond acting, Astin has directed and produced various projects. This includes the Academy Award-nominated short film Kangaroo Court, which he co-produced with his wife. His impactful performances earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award. Astin continues to engage audiences across film, television, and as a public speaker, cementing his legacy in popular culture.