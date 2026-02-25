Noah Jupe in a gray pinstripe jacket at a film festival event, posing against a branded backdrop.

Noah Jupe

Born

February 25, 2005

Birthplace

Islington, London, UK

Age

Twenty-One Years Old

Horoscope

Pisces

Who Is Noah Jupe?

Noah Casford Jupe is a British actor known for his emotionally nuanced performances in film and television. His captivating presence often elevates complex roles.

He rose to prominence in the horror film A Quiet Place, where his portrayal of Marcus Abbott garnered widespread critical attention. Jupe also received accolades for his work in the drama Honey Boy.

Full NameNoah Casford Jupe
GenderMale
Height5 feet 7 inches (170 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$3 million
NationalityBritish
EducationCheadle Hulme School
FatherChris Jupe
MotherKaty Cavanagh
SiblingsJacobi Jupe, Jemma Jupe

Early Life and Education

Born in Islington, London, Noah Casford Jupe grew up immersed in the entertainment industry; his father, Chris Jupe, is a filmmaker, and his mother, Katy Cavanagh, is an actress. This creative household fostered an early interest in performance.

He attended Cheadle Hulme School in the UK, balancing his studies with early acting commitments. Jupe’s formative years included roles in television series such as Penny Dreadful and Downton Abbey.

Notable Relationships

Noah Jupe is reportedly single, maintaining a private personal life as his acting career continues to grow. He was previously linked to actress Nico Parker, though neither confirmed their alleged relationship.

He has no children, and his focus remains squarely on professional development. Jupe has not publicly confirmed any romantic partners since earlier speculation.

Career Highlights

Noah Jupe has anchored several acclaimed films, including his standout performance in the drama Honey Boy, which earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination. He also captivated audiences in the highly successful A Quiet Place franchise.

Critics praised his nuanced role in the miniseries The Undoing, alongside major Hollywood talents. Jupe continues to expand his repertoire with upcoming projects like the historical drama Hamnet.

His early career also featured significant roles in The Night Manager and Suburbicon, establishing Jupe as a versatile young performer.

Signature Quote

“I love to step into other people’s shoes and wear them for a little bit to see what that teaches me about myself.”

