Who Is Téa Leoni? Téa Leoni is an American actress known for her versatile roles and grounded performances across film and television. Her work often brings a compelling blend of wit and vulnerability to her characters. Her breakout moment arrived with the 1995 action comedy Bad Boys, which became a significant box office success. This early triumph established Leoni as a dynamic leading lady in Hollywood.

Full Name Elizabeth Téa Pantaleoni Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married to Tim Daly Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education The Elisabeth Morrow School, Brearley School, The Putney School, Sarah Lawrence College Father Anthony Pantaleoni Mother Emily Ann Patterson Kids Madelaine West Duchovny, Kyd Miller Duchovny

Early Life and Education Elizabeth Téa Pantaleoni was born in New York City on February 25, 1966, to a corporate lawyer father, Anthony Pantaleoni, and a dietitian mother, Emily Ann Patterson. Her family background also includes a silent film actress paternal grandmother. Leoni grew up in Englewood, New Jersey, and New York City, attending The Elisabeth Morrow School, Brearley School, and The Putney School. She later enrolled at Sarah Lawrence College, studying anthropology and drama, though she did not complete her studies there.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Téa Leoni’s personal life, including marriages to television commercial producer Neil Joseph Tardio Jr. and actor David Duchovny. More recently, she married her Madam Secretary co-star, Tim Daly. Leoni shares two children, Madelaine West Duchovny and Kyd Miller Duchovny, with her ex-husband David Duchovny, with whom she co-parents. She and Tim Daly exchanged vows in New York in July 2025.

Career Highlights Téa Leoni has achieved serial success, notably starring as Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord in the popular CBS political drama Madam Secretary, which aired for six seasons. She also secured major film roles in blockbusters such as Deep Impact and Fun with Dick and Jane, both grossing over $200 million worldwide. Beyond her acting, Leoni was named a UNICEF goodwill ambassador in 2001 and has served on its national board since 2004, continuing her family’s legacy of humanitarian work. She also took on a producing role for projects like Man Made. She collected a Saturn Award for Best Actress for her role in The Family Man in 2001, further cementing her status as a versatile performer.