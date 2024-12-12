What Is Kevin Hart’s Net Worth? Everything You Need To Know

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Hart is truly enjoying his financial success. In addition to his highly profitable business ventures, he has made a name for himself as a remarkably successful stand-up comedian and actor in both films and television. But how wealthy is this charmingly short comedian?

In this article, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about Kevin Hart’s net worth in 2024, how he built up his substantial fortune, and how his impressive wealth compares to other celebrities.

We’ll also examine the key sources of his income to reveal what makes him one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world and just how close Hart is to changing his ”m” on millions to a “b” for billions and why “mogul” might be his most appropriate title to date.

You May Also Like:

What is Kevin Hart’s Net Worth in 2024?

As of 2024, Kevin Hart’s estimated net worth is a whopping $450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How did Hart accrue nearly half a billion? It’s all about his undeniable focus, drive, and income diversification; he doesn’t rely on just one thing. Hart earns money from various sources, including comedy tours, films, brand endorsements, and profitable business projects.

However, his iconic rise to stardom and current monumental financial success did not mean he always had it easy with money.

Was Kevin Hart Always Wealthy?

Kevin Hart was born July 6, 1979, and grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His single mother, Nancy Hart, raised him with help from his older brother, Robert. His father, Henry Witherspoon, was rarely around when he was a child due to his drug dependence (the two reconciled later in life).

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon Image credits: @cultchacontent

After graduating high school, Hart attended the Community College of Philadelphia and briefly worked as a shoe salesman.

According to some rumors, Hart was booed off the stage of his first stand-up show at the Laff House in Philadelphia, and a piece of chicken was thrown at him. However, in an interview with GQ, Hart refuted that he was ever booed but admitted that the chicken incident definitely happened.

Hart eventually hit his stride, and his career as a comedian really began to soar. However, as he started bringing in substantial income from the entertainment industry, he made a series of unwise financial decisions.

The comedian discloses some of his poor decisions in the YouTube series “Hart Of It All” (a partnership with Chase Bank). In the opening sequence of the docu-series, Hart says, “I ran up credit cards, didn’t understand taxes, and blew right through my cash.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first episode, he revealed that his family did not have much while growing up, but his mother ensured he and his brother had enough.

Despite his initial financial hardships, Hart learned how to manage his assets effectively to become wealthy today. He appreciates his early mistakes and his willingness to ask for help from his financial advisor as the first steps to unlocking his monetary potential.

Share icon Image credits: @kevinhart4real

In a June 2019 conversation with JP Morgan, Hart stated that his advisor said, “You have to build: you gotta build your credit, you gotta get trust from those around you, you gotta build relationships, and within your financial building, the structure basically gets stronger…as you get more knowledgeable.”

He continued that his ability to do more financially than the day before makes him “ecstatic” because he’s still growing. Alongside regular goal setting, he also revealed that he invests much time and energy in himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Did Kevin Hart Build His Wealth?

In September 2022, Hart visited Atlanta’s Spelman College as part of Chase Bank’s Advancing Black Pathways Initiative. In a video posted to YouTube, Hart revealed that his first major investment (after his career started to take off) was in his own company, Hartbeat Productions (formed in 2009).

The company used the money to finance his stand-up special, Laugh at My Pain (2011). He invested $750,000 to produce and distribute the show, which gave him a healthy return of $9-10 million.

Share icon Image credits: imdb.com

Following the success of Laugh at My Pain, Hart acknowledged that he now knew how to better “navigate in [the] corporate and company structure.”

Hollywood also noted his commercial viability. Hart’s meteoric rise in popularity was quickly followed by tremendous financial success.

Kevin Hart’s Key Sources of Income

Hart earns money from his stand-up tours and specials and a significant portion of his revenue from his films, which, as of 2021, have grossed over $4 billion at box offices worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Official figures of how much Hart earns per film are difficult to confirm. However, in a 2022 game of “Truth or Eat It!” on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Hart revealed that he chooses to get paid less upfront, preferring to earn a higher portion from a film’s residuals. For Jumanji: The Next Level, he estimated his earnings were between $25-30 million.

Share icon Image credits: imdb.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside his profitable stand-up and acting career, Hart also benefits from endorsement deals and brand partnerships with companies like JP Morgan/Chase Bank, Nike, Wrangler, Qatar Airways, Mountain Dew, Tommy John, and Lays, to name just a few. These collaborations earn him a significant portion of his income.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qatar Airways (@qatarairways)

Our research revealed that Hart is the top Instagram earner of all American celebrities, raking in an estimated $28 million annually through sponsored Instagram posts. He also uses the platform to promote his own brands; these were not included in calculating the estimated figure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon Image credits: boredpanda.com

Stand-up, films, and brand collaborations are lucrative, but what is Hart’s biggest money-maker? His own brand: Hartbeat.

What Is the Value of Kevin Hart’s Brand?

Hartbeat is an entertainment corporation comprised of three divisions: Hartbeat Studios, Hartbeat Media, and Heartbeat Pulse. Hart described the company’s vision and purpose as “to build the biggest entertainment brand in the world and keep the world laughing together” (per Hartbeat).

Share icon Image credits: Natasha Campos / Getty Images

Hartbeat Studio is responsible for financing, developing, and producing content, which includes film, television, and audio. This content “builds and supplies a diverse catalog of entertainment to our global audience.”

Hartbeat Media is responsible for distributing the “studios’ content and branded content with audiences around the world.”

Hartbeat Pulse is a “full-service branded content and creative division [that] accelerates ad partners’ business by introducing them to our audience family via best-in-class custom entertainment.” Clients include AT&T, Fabletics, Gillette, Samsung, Amazon, and Hyundai, among many others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally, Hartbeat Productions was formed in 2009 and was followed by his Laugh Out Loud Network in 2017. In 2022, alongside a significant $100 million investment from a private equity firm, Laugh Out Loud Network and Hartbeat Productions merged to form Hartbeat (per Deadline).

Through Hartbeat (and its predecessors), Hart has forged powerful partnerships with companies like Peacock, Audible, Hulu, SiriusXM, and FX.

In 2021, Netflix revealed that their deal with Hart included four exclusive feature films for the network — all starring and produced by Hart. Based on similar scenarios, CBS News estimates the deal with Netflix was worth a hefty $100 million.

At the time of the 2022 merger, Hartbeat had over 60 projects with 15 different companies in the works.

Hart has also proven to be a discerning businessman by making shrewd decisions that benefit his companies and, ultimately, his bottom line. Hart selects those with significant expertise to lead his brand.

For example, Hart appointed Brian C. Price, a former Disney executive, to lead Hartbeat Pulse (per The Hollywood Reporter, 2022). In 2024, The Wrap revealed that Jay Levine, a former executive for Warner Bros, was installed as Hartbeat’s CEO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon Image credits: Natasha Campos / Getty Images

Kevin Hart’s Expanding Business Empire

In 2022, The New York Times revealed that Hartbeat was valued at over $650 million. Given the company’s successes since then, we can only imagine its worth has steadily increased.

Share icon Image credits: Natasha Campos / Getty Images

Kevin also owns a venture capital firm called Hartbeat Ventures. The firm’s mission is to “create financial inclusion for those who don’t have the access to funds” (per Kevin Hart Nation).

According to Tech Crunch, JP Morgan provided “the max allocation” of funds in 2022 to become Hartbeat Ventures’ anchor investor, though it did not disclose the specific amount.

JP Morgan invested in Hartbeat Ventures as part of Project Spark, an initiative that “invests proprietary capital into diverse, emerging alternative managers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

Hart also owns several other companies, including Vita Hustle (nutrition supplements) and Gran Coramino (award-winning tequila). Depending on the type, his tequila sells for between $40 and $110 per bottle.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his star power doesn’t guarantee everything he touches turns to gold; his vegan fast-food chain, Hart House, lasted only two years before closing all four California locations.

Share icon Image credits: @grancoramino

In a 2023 interview with the LA Times, Hart revealed the motivations behind his multiple business ventures, “I’m trying to create generational wealth and opportunity for my family and my family’s family. And also an ecosystem that provides job security for so many.”

Hart has previously spoken about the ecosystem he’s created. In 2021, he sat down with the All The Smoke podcast and revealed how his businesses began. Hart detailed how, over time, he started to figure out ownership and learned what his resources were that would allow him to control his brand.

Share icon Image credits: @kevinhart4real

ADVERTISEMENT

From there, Hart began to assemble the pieces, realizing he could first control creation and production and then distribution. He continued to find more sources of ownership with streaming and audiobooks.

Alongside Hartbeat Ventures and his work with Chase Bank, Hart sees potential in everyday items he uses, like watches, fragrances, and alcohol, as a way to add to his ecosystem. Everything Hart does leads to the question, “What’s next?”

So, while the rest of the world sees Hart as an actor and comedian, others see him as primarily a businessman. Jeff Clanagan (president of Hartbeat) refers to Hart as “more of a business executive than a comedian…His time is really spent running and overseeing his business entities and investments.”

Share icon Image credits: @codeblacklife

Other Notable Achievements in Kevin Hart’s Career

To date, Hart has appeared in over 70 films, television shows, and several comedy specials. His 2020 stand-up special Kevin Hart: Zero F***s Given was the number one Netflix comedy special, with over 21 million accounts watching in the first four weeks after it premiered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon Image credits: @kevinhart4real

Hart has also completed four major comedy tours. In 2015-2016, his first tour (Kevin Hart: What Now?) earned him the honor of being the first comedian to sell out a football stadium with over 53,000 in attendance (per NBC Philadelphia).

His last tour, Kevin Hart: Reality Check, grossed over $120 million. The tour was also filmed and subsequently released for streaming at home, earning him further profit.

His current tour, Kevin Hart: Acting My Age, has sold out many shows. According to TicketSmarter, the average price is around $330 if anyone is lucky enough to get tickets.

Share icon Image credits: @kevinhart4real

Along with operating highly successful businesses, Hart has found time to venture into music under his alter ego, Chocolate Droppa. Hart lends his voice to George Beard in Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017) and portrays Snowball in The Secret Life of Pets franchise (2016 and 2019).

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon Image credits: Eva Rinaldi

He has racked up several additional accolades alongside his financial and box-office successes.

Hart has been nominated for many awards throughout his stand-up and acting career. He has earned nominations from the BET Awards, the Emmys, the Grammys, the Image Awards (NAACP), and the MTV Movie & TV Awards, among many others.

Most recently, Hart received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in March 2024. Given his roots in comedy, this award is probably one of his most meaningful achievements.

Share icon Image credits: @therealhartbeat

During his ten-minute emotional acceptance speech, with a few jokes thrown in for good measure, Hart primarily focused on thanking those around him who have supported him in the past and continue to help him.

He said, “Jokes aside, you can’t buy support, you can’t fake that. So, tonight is special because of the support.” He continued by thanking his family, close friends, and comedians who have inspired him. Hart also acknowledged how fortunate he was that his love of comedy led him to the life he leads today, and “that’s the win.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In his speech, Hart also touched on an idea that seems to permeate through everything he does. “It’s not about the award…It’s about the idea of [being] happy with the thing that you understand and the thing that you committed to,” Hart added.

How Does Kevin Hart’s Net Worth Compare to Other Celebrities?

According to CBS News, Hart is currently the highest-grossing comedian, selling out major arenas, stadiums, and venues worldwide. Compared to other comedians, he sits among the top 10 richest, beating out the likes of Adam Sandler, Ray Romano, and Martin Lawrence (per Celebrity Net Worth).

The wealthiest jokester is Jerry Seinfeld, whose net worth is double that of Hart’s. However, Seinfeld has been in the industry since 1976, while Hart has only been around since 2001.

Share icon Image credits: @kevinhart4real

ADVERTISEMENT

One contributing factor to Hart’s impressive wealth is his earnings from Instagram ads. He makes approximately $28 million annually, posting ads beating all the 850 other actors, sports stars, musicians, influencers, and celebrities analyzed.

He even tops every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family (Kylie Jenner is the second-highest Instagram earner, but she still makes roughly $11 million less than Hart).

Share icon Image credits: boredpanda.com

Despite being the biggest Instagram earner, Hart only posted 26 ads between March 2023 and April 2024 for his 180 million followers (for comparison, Mark Wahlberg posted 88 ads for the same period).

Brands and businesses are still willing to offer lucrative deals to Hart because they recognize his ability to create revenue for their companies.

While Hart is (very) comfortably wealthy, thanks in part to his profitable Instagram ads, he just misses out on a place among the top 50 richest celebrities.

When asked by 60 Minutes if he was a billionaire, Hart admitted that he hoped to one day become one, but even if he doesn’t, he’s proud of what he’s achieved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 60 Minutes (@60minutes)

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s Next for Kevin Hart?

During an appearance on the On Purpose Podcast with Jay Shetty in early 2023, Kevin Hart revealed his current purpose as “about embracing the world of ‘we’ and making the ‘we’ bigger than the idea of ‘me’…more successes, more wins.”

His devotion to helping others prevails and sets him apart from other celebrities; he genuinely wants to help others make their money work for them, just like he did.

Hart’s diversified income sources, determination to succeed, and superb business acumen distinguish him from other celebrities. We will likely see the movie star rise to be included among the wealthiest 50 celebrities soon, and with a bit more time, we’ll start calling Hart a billionaire.

FAQ

Was Kevin Hart in the military?

No, Kevin Hart was never in the military. The confusion arises from other people with the same or a similar name who were. However, as is his style, he has previously joked that he reads a book called “Train Like a Navy SEAL” (per JOE).

Does Kevin Hart still have a wife?

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Hart has been married to Eniko Parrish since 2016, though they have been together since 2009. The couple have two children, Kenzo Kash and Kaori Mai.

Hart was previously married to Torrei Hart (née Skipper) from 2003 to 2010 when their divorce was finalized. The couple shares two children: a son, Hendrix, and a daughter, Heaven Leigh.