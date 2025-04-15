ADVERTISEMENT

It’s rare for a clean, inoffensive comedy to captivate mainstream audiences, but Nate Bargatze, dubbed “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up” (per The Atlantic), is doing just that with his modern, observational humor.

Raised in Nashville, Tennessee, Bargatze attended a Christian school and later community college before dropping out to chase stand-up full-time. His father, Stephen Bargatze, a professional magician for over 40 years, inspired Nate’s early showbiz ambitions. The father-son duo even teamed up for Nate’s “Be Funny” Tour, where Stephen opened the show.

Bargatze cut his teeth in Chicago’s stand-up scene before moving to New York, performing at the iconic Boston Comedy Club. He told Parade his career path solidified after watching Comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s documentary on NYC stand-up: “I knew that’s where I needed to be.”

Though his fame seems recent, Bargatze’s been in the game for years, including performing for US troops in Iraq and Kuwait. In a memorable SNL sketch, he played George Washington, later telling Parade, “I was worried about doing it again… but realized it was just fun to be George Washington.”

His dedication to fun-first, clean comedy earned him wins at both the New York and Boston Comedy Festivals and a spot on Jimmy Fallon’s Clean Cut Comedy Tour.

By 2024, Bargatze reached a career-high, becoming the year’s highest-grossing touring comedian. Ahead, we dive into Nate Bargatze’s net worth, career journey, and the surprising ways his comedy connects with millions.

Nate Bargatze’s Current Net Worth in 2025

Nate Bargatze’s journey to comedic fame wasn’t an overnight success, but his slow and steady rise is now paying off in a big way. As of 2025, Bargatze has an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His fortune reflects a career built on clean, observational comedy that resonates with wide audiences. Since 2019, Bargatze has released multiple Netflix specials, drawing fans with material rooted in family life and everyday situations. His latest tour marks a new career peak, filling arenas and confirming his status as a top-tier headliner.

The momentum started long before the arena crowds. In 2014, Bargatze dropped his debut album, Yelled at by a Clown, which hit number two on Billboard’s Top Comedy Albums chart.

Each project has expanded its reach, blending low-key delivery with real-life relatability. As TV and movie critic Craig Mathieson noted on Rotten Tomatoes, Bargatze is “a contemporary comedian that’s consistently funny.”

🎭 Nate Bargatze
Main income sources: Stand-up tours, streaming specials, podcasting, endorsements
Highest-grossing tour: "Be Funny" tour (2023–2024): $82.2 million gross from 1.1 million tickets sold across 148 shows
Streaming specials: Netflix: "The Tennessee Kid" (2019), "The Greatest Average American" (2021); Amazon Prime: "Hello World" (2023), "Your Friend, Nate Bargatze" (2024)
Podcast: "The Nateland Podcast" (launched in 2020)
Endorsements: DirecTV, DoorDash (2025 Super Bowl commercial)
Real estate: Properties in Tennessee (details undisclosed)
Philanthropy: Active in community initiatives and charitable work
Social media following: Instagram: over 1M; Twitter: over 500K

Where Nate Bargatze’s Comedy Fortune Comes From

Comedy Specials

Image credits: NBC/Getty Images

Like most large-scale stand-up comedians, a large part of their growing wealth comes from exclusive deals and specials with big streamers.

Bargatze’s breakthrough role came in 2017 when he did a half-hour set alongside notable comedians like Janelle James and Melissa Villaseñor on Netflix called The Stand-ups (per Parade).

From half-hour club sets to headlining Netflix, Nate Bargatze has come a long way. He currently has two Netflix specials — The Tennessee Kid and Greatest Average American, the latter earning him a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album.

He also released a third Netflix special in 2024, with another already in the pipeline.

While the exact figures behind Bargatze’s Netflix deals remain private, Parade reports that top comics like Dave Chappelle earn around $20 million per special, suggesting Bargatze may be operating in a similar range.

In 2023, Bargatze also debuted Hello, World on Amazon Prime Video. According to Deadline, it became Amazon’s most-streamed original comedy special in its first 28 days.

Although he’s partnered with both major platforms, The Hollywood Reporter notes that Netflix remains the dominant launchpad for comics who go on to become global touring acts. That certainly tracks: Yahoo Entertainment ranked Bargatze No. 12 in global ticket sales, just behind P!nk, Coldplay, Madonna, and U2.

He’s now a household name in the US and a major draw overseas. In 2024, Bargatze reportedly earned over £50 million in ticket sales alone (per LADBible). His touring agent, Joe Schwartz, told Billboard, “The style of comedy that he’s doing lends itself to being so broadly appealing.”

TV and Film

Share icon Image credits: The Washington Post/Getty Images

Bargatze has recently entered the TV and film space. The CBS special Nashville Christmas, released in 2024, is a holiday special hosted by Bargatze. It features stand-up comedy, sketches, and music performances in Nashville.

Bargatze’s feature film debut is The Breadwinner, which he stars in and co-wrote and produced. The movie is set to be released in 2026, although the plot is being kept under wraps.

Bargatze told Parade he wants to be able “to create movies that hopefully the whole family can come out to.”

Touring

Bargatze’s Be Funny Tour was the highest-grossing comedy tour of 2024, earning nearly $90 million. This tour elevated him to arena status, showcasing his growth from comedy clubs to major venues. In 2023, his shows averaged a gross of $240,000, with 3,612 tickets sold per show (per Billboard).

Bargatze will begin touring again in May 2025 with his new comedy tour, The Eyes Tour. Tickets for the tour sold out quickly, with one venue in Arkansas selling out so rapidly that a second show had to be added.

Share icon Image credits: @natebargatze

The Nateland Company

In 2023, Bargatze launched The Nateland Company, a family-friendly content company aimed at audiences of all ages.

Bargatze’s brand goes beyond his own material. He actively promotes other comedians. The YouTube channel Nateland Presents: The Showcase features six episodes highlighting a diverse lineup of up-and-coming comedians.

The Nashville native also hosts his weekly podcast, Nateland, which is which is available on Audioboom, YouTube, and various other podcasting platforms.

The podcast has over 200 episodes to date and features comedians such as Brian Bates, Aaron Weber, and Dusty Slay.

Brand Endorsements and Collaborations

After joking about DoorDash during his SNL monologue, Nate Bargatze landed his first-ever commercial with the company. It aired during the Super Bowl and promoted its membership program (per People).

“Telling the story about DoorDash on SNL — that was my whole goal,” he said. “I was basically going on SNL to audition for DoorDash.”

In 2023, Bargatze became the first comedian signed to Universal Music Group Nashville’s new comedy imprint, Capitol Comedy Nashville. The label launched to bring his Hello, World! Album to a wider audience, with his storytelling style playing a key role in the partnership.

Bargatze’s clean image and massive appeal have made him one of the most in-demand comics working today. According to Gotham Artists, his fees range from $400,000 to $500,000, with the top tier reserved for live appearances.

How Nate Bargatze Became One of the Richest Comedians

Bargatze’s everyman appeal and consistent, family-friendly humor have played a major role in his rise.

From small club gigs to headlining arena shows, Bargatze has kept his style steady. His clean material resonates with audiences of all ages, and that connection is something he values deeply. “I love when I can see a family sitting there, and if I start talking about my age, I can see the whole family look at the dad or look at the mom,” he told Billboard.

Over the years, Bargatze has made more than 10 appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and has performed at major festivals like Bonnaroo, SXSW, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and Just for Laughs in Montreal.

In 2023, he made his SNL hosting debut on October 28 alongside musical guests Foo Fighters — a major milestone in his ongoing breakout moment.

Nate Bargatze’s Personal Life and Its Influence on His Career

Offstage, Nate Bargatze keeps things just as grounded. He married Laura Baines on October 13, 2006, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Harper, in 2012.

Laura reflected on their early years during a 2020 episode of The Nateland Podcast, saying, “I never had any doubt that our life would work out, whether he chose not to do comedy or found a job or some other career path” (per People).

With over 2.2 million Instagram followers, he regularly shares short clips, behind-the-scenes moments, podcast promos, and shout-outs to fellow comedians. His feed blends humor with humility, helping him cultivate a personal brand that feels as accessible as his stage presence.

This direct engagement drives real results. His social reach helps boost ticket sales, podcast traffic, and now, attention for his upcoming book. Big Dumb Eyes: Stories From a Simpler Mind will be released in May 2025. It will offer fans a deeper look into his life through personal stories, opinions, and offbeat reflections.

Share icon Image credits: @natebargatze

Nate Bargatze’s Spending Habits

Real Estate

Nate and Laura bought their 5,200-square-foot home in Brentwood, Tennessee, for $1.135 million in 2018. The home was built in 2015 and is worth around $2 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).

Staying true to his overly honest personality and nature, Bargatze told Parade that building a golf simulator in his house may be the worst financial decision he’s made along his journey to fame, but it may also be his best.

In addition to his significant purchases, he enjoys making trips to Walmart. “Walmart’s kind of got everything, you know? “Let’s walk around this once more. I love to walk around a mall. I could be a mall walker. That’s a good morning routine,” he jokingly told Parade.

Philanthropy

In 2024, Nate Bargatze was appointed to the Advisory Board of Directors for the National Comedy Center — the official US museum and archive dedicated to preserving the history of comedy.

In his new role, Bargatze helps guide the Center’s mission to celebrate the art form, educate future generations, and preserve comedy’s cultural legacy.

He’s also stayed closely connected to his roots. Earlier this year, Bargatze and his wife, Laura, donated $1.15 million to his alma mater, Donelson Christian Academy in Nashville, to fund a new indoor athletics facility. In honor of the gift, the school announced it would name the gym after him (per The Tennessean).

Through it all, Bargatze has remained focused on the path that got him here. His clean, consistent style runs through his comedy specials, brand deals, and personal life.

“This direction is working, so I want to keep going in this direction,” he told Billboard. “I’m in every town in America, and I’m just telling you, it seems to be working.”