Pete Davidson Net Worth Got A Boost From Netflix, SNL, And Some A-List Connections

Pete Davidson quickly became one of Hollywood’s most beloved comedians and actors. Known equally for his sharp humor and headline-making romances, the former Saturday Night Live cast member has earned a reputation as a relatable, down-to-earth celebrity.

Born and raised in Staten Island, NY, Davidson discovered comedy in his hometown. His first taste of stand-up came at an unlikely venue — a local bowling alley — where he realized he enjoyed being at the center of attention (per SF Gate).

In 2013, just two years after finishing high school, Davidson landed a spot on MTV’s comedy series Guy Code. Shortly thereafter, his career gained momentum with appearances on Comedy Central’s Gotham Comedy Live in 2014 and in Amy Schumer’s film Trainwreck in 2015.

During Trainwreck’s filming, Davidson caught the eye of his co-star Bill Hader, who recognized his comedic talent and recommended him to Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels (per Biography).

Joining SNL at just 20 years old, Davidson became one of the show’s youngest-ever cast members. Reflecting on this in his interview with SF Gate, he remarked, “People could be like, he’s excellent, but he’s young. Or they say he’s evil because he’s young — I just try to be as funny as possible.”

Today, Davidson’s successful TV career, sold-out comedy shows, and savvy business ventures have significantly boosted his financial standing. In this piece, we’ll break down Pete Davidson’s income and detail exactly how the comedian built his impressive net worth.

Pete Davidson’s Net Worth in 2025

Celebrity Net Wort estimates Pete Davidson’s net worth at $4 million, primarily accumulated during his time as a comedian on SNL from 2014 to 2022.

Share icon Image credits: @nbcsnl

In 2018, four years after joining SNL, Davidson’s net worth was reportedly $2 million. Over the years, his net worth fluctuated; by the end of his final season on SNL in 2022, it had increased to $8 million. This marked the peak of his wealth (per Cosmopolitan).

In the same year that Davidson left SNL, he appeared in DC’s film The Suicide Squad, and the following year, he took on a leading role in Bodies Bodies Bodies.

By 2025, Davidson had also lent his voice to the animated movie Dog Man and contributed to the animated series Family Guy, showcasing his versatility in the industry.

Although his financial situation was more secure earlier in his career, he remains focused on seeking opportunities to enhance his wealth, with several upcoming projects in the pipeline, including The Home, Wizards!, and The Pickup.

Breaking Down Pete Davidson’s Income Streams

During his first season on SNL, Davidson earned $3,000 per episode. At the peak of his career on the show, he made $15,000 per episode (per Celebrity Net Worth).

Davidson played several iconic roles on SNL, including those of Andrew Cuomo, Lil Pump, Chad, Count Chocula, Stu, and Aladdin. His most recent appearance on SNL was in October 2023, when he hosted rapper Ice Spice.

According to IMDb, Davidson has appeared in 163 episodes of SNL, and the comedy show has been instrumental in establishing his early financial foundation.

Davidson has enjoyed a successful film career, starring in films such as Big Time Adolescence, Fast X, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, In Mourning, The King of Staten Island, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, The Suicide Squad, and Meet Cute.

Comedian also wrote and directed The King of Staten Island, which was released in 2020. The semi-autobiographical film explores his experiences with losing his father and his comedy journey.

In 2021, Davidson appeared in the movie Gamestop, which is based on the true story of everyday people who challenged Wall Street and found financial success (per Rotten Tomatoes).

Two years later, Davidson appeared in the film Dumb Money, sharing the screen with Shailene Woodley, America Ferrera, and Seth Rogen. While the specifics of Davidson’s earnings from his movies have not been revealed, they have undoubtedly contributed to boosting his overall wealth.

Share icon Image credits: @dumbmoneymovie

His comedy series Bupkis, which is inspired by Davidson’s life, premiered on Peacock in 2023. According to Variety, Davidson earned $500,000 per episode for the show.

Earlier this year, the animated film Dog Man, in which Davidson voiced Petey, achieved notable success by surpassing the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office (per Collider). Dog Man is Davidson’s highest-grossing film.

Pete Davidson has made a name for himself in stand-up comedy, releasing three specials. The first, Pete Davidson: SMD, aired on Comedy Central in 2016. The second, Pete Davidson: Alive From New York, was released on Netflix in 2020.

His latest special, Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli, was released on Netflix in 2024. His earnings for his specials haven’t been released, but he remains a highly sought-after stand-up comedian.

Davidson isn’t necessarily known for his lucrative brand deals, but as of 2024, he has served as the creative director for Doublesoul, a sock brand based in New York City (per PageSix).

In an interview with W Magazine, he confessed, “When you’re coming up and getting all these offers, it’s hard to say no because you want to take every opportunity. I made the mistake of doing everything.”

Is Pete Davidson Facing a Financial Downturn?

In 2023, Pete Davidson canceled several tour dates just days after an alleged outburst on the set of Riff Raff, the comedy-crime movie (per Yahoo Entertainment).

According to Yahoo Entertainment, reports suggest that his career has declined as allegations surfaced that he has burned bridges within the industry. As a result, Davidson has canceled the remainder of his comedy tour.

Davidson’s show, Bupkis, had been renewed for a second season by Peacock in 2023, just a month after its premiere. The comedy series received a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was praised for its success.

However, Davidson decided to step away from the project (per Hollywood Reporter), leading Peacock to cancel the second season.

Share icon Image credits: Peacock/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Davidson reportedly gave thousands of dollars to the crew of Bupkis during season one. While his income has fluctuated and slowed down, it doesn’t account for his recent brand deal and upcoming projects.

Pete Davidson’s Net Worth Compared to Other SNL Comedians

Colin Jost’s background is comparable to Pete Davidson’s, as both are from Staten Island. Jost began his career on SNL in 2005 and is well-known for his work on the Weekend Update sketch alongside Michael Che.

Having spent many years with SNL, Jost’s net worth is estimated at $10 million (per Celebrity Net Worth). Michael Che also has a net worth of $10 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).

Share icon Image credits: @nbcsnl

Another SNL alum, Kenan Thompson, has been in the comedy scene since childhood, appearing on Nickelodeon’s sketch shows. His net worth is estimated at $9 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).

Share icon Image credits: @nbcsnl

Kate McKinnon, who joined SNL in 2012, has a net worth of $9 million (per Celebrity Net Worth). She’s well-known for impersonating public figures such as Hillary Clinton, Kellyanne Conway, and Ellen DeGeneres. In contrast, Pete Davidson’s net worth has not yet reached that of his comedy colleagues, although it’s closest to McKinnon and Thompson’s.

Share icon Image credits: @nbcsnl

Inside Pete Davidson’s Lifestyle

In 2016, Pete Davidson bought his mother a luxurious $1.3 million home on Staten Island, NY. Four years later, in 2020, he made another real estate move by purchasing a $1.2 million condo nearby.

However, after moving into a $30,000-per-month Brooklyn loft, Davidson decided to list the Staten Island condo for sale in 2022, initially setting the price at $1.3 million. By 2023, after the condo sat unsold, he dropped the asking price to $1.1 million (per NY Post).

Share icon Image credits: @topclosings

His ventures also took a surprising turn in 2022 when Davidson, along with his former SNL co-star Colin Jost, purchased a decommissioned Staten Island ferry boat for $280,000.

According to Hollywood Reporter, architect Ron Castellano, who’s collaborating with the duo, announced ambitious plans for the ferry’s $34 million transformation into a unique entertainment venue featuring restaurants, bars, and even a hotel.

Davidson hasn’t only invested in properties and projects; he’s also generous with his friends. After a reported falling-out with Colin Jost in 2024, Davidson sought to mend their friendship with an extravagant gesture — gifting Jost a Cartier watch valued at $200,000 (per The Sun).

Despite making big-ticket purchases for others, Davidson tends to keep things modest for himself. In a candid 2023 conversation on Seth Meyers’ podcast, Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers, Davidson humorously revealed he had purchased a minivan for his personal use (per E! News).

The comedian has also begun a personal transformation journey, both creatively and physically. Since 2020, Davidson has invested heavily in tattoo removal procedures, spending over $200,000 on treatments.

He openly discussed this lengthy process during a February 2025 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers and later showcased the remarkable results in his collaboration with clothing brand Reformation.

Alongside embracing a new look, Davidson appears happy and refreshed. He was recently spotted enjoying time on a South Florida beach with his new girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt (per TMZ).

What’s Next for Pete Davidson?

Davidson’s net worth has experienced fluctuations, much like his personal life. However, he hasn’t completely withdrawn from Hollywood.

The Home is an upcoming horror movie directed by James DeMonaco, featuring Pete Davidson as Max. Wizards!, an R-rated comedy with Naomi Scott and Orlando Bloom, was filmed in 2022 but still has no release date. The Pickup, a heist film that also stars Eva Longoria, Ismael Cruz, and Jack Kesy, hasn’t confirmed a release date either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blex (@blex_media)

All of these projects involve prominent names and studios that could potentially increase Davidson’s future earnings. Despite canceling his tour and stepping back from Bupkis, he remains a sought-after comedian and actor in the industry.