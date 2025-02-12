Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kim Kardashian’s Fans Beg Her To Date Pete Davidson Again After Tattoo-Free Shirtless Photoshoot
Celebrities, News

Kim Kardashian’s Fans Beg Her To Date Pete Davidson Again After Tattoo-Free Shirtless Photoshoot

Interview With Expert
After Pete Davidson’s stunning glow-up, which involved removing his many tattoos, people are calling for Kim Kardashian to slide into his DMs and rekindle their romance.  

The SNL comedian has spent $200,000 on a painful tattoo removal process, the results of which were revealed in his latest campaign for the clothing brand Reformation.

Highlights
  • Pete Davidson spent $200,000 on tattoo removal after getting sober.
  • The 31-year-old comedian recently revealed his tattoo-free look in a shirtless photoshoot for Reformation.
  • Fans want Kim Kardashian to date Pete again after his "glow-up."

Pete was photographed shirtless, lying on the floor while modeling a pair of white pants. In other shots, he wore white briefs paired with a fitted cotton T-shirt.

Another photo showed him in a sweater that said “official boyfriend.”

RELATED:

    People want to see Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian together again after the comedian’s glow-up

    Pete Davidson in a "Official Boyfriend" shirt, sunglasses, and shorts, sitting on a couch, showcasing Reformation campaign style.

    Image credits: Reformation

    Kim Kardashian in MiuMiu underwear

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Many hoped that the physical transformation would lead him to give his relationship with Kim Kardashian another chance. 

    “If I’m Kim, I’m calling him ASAP,” one netizen said, while another added, “He wants Kim back.”

    “Kim has said before, ‘You don’t put bumper stickers on a Bentley.’ I bet he did it because of her,” someone else suggested.

    “I thought this was for SKIMS” a fourth shared, referencing the reality TV star’s shapewear brand.

    Pete showed off his toned body and new tattoo-free look in a new campaign for Reformation

    Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at Met Gala 2022

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    Pete and Kim dated for nine months after meeting on Saturday Night Live when she hosted in 2021. During their Disney-themed skit, they played Aladdin and Jasmine and shared an on-screen kiss.

    They separated in August 2022. Sources said their long-distance dynamic and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

    Pete previously dated Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, and Kaia Gerber.

    After the recent campaign, fans flooded the comments with compliments on the 31-year-old comedian’s new inkless look. “Can see how he gets all the girls.”

    Pete Davidson posing in Reformation apparel, wearing sunglasses and a white outfit, related to tattoo removal.

    Image credits: Reformation

    “Wow wow wow new man who dis ? Under it all he is still the most gorgeous sweetest being!” added someone else.

    A separate fan said Davidson looked more mature and “went from Pete to Peter” after his transformation.

    “Good. He looked like a middle school detention desk,” one observer wrote, while somebody else said, “He looks great. Not only is he tattooless, but he looks healthy and vibrant.”

    The campaign for the clothing brand, in which he stars as the perfect boyfriend, received praise online

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Reformation (@reformation)


    However, others thought that he looked better before, as the tattoos gave him an “edgier” look that made him stand out. “I honestly preferred him with the tats. Now he looks so bland and basic.”

    Pete’s tattoo removal process began in 2020. The Meet Cute star reportedly “woke up one day and wanted them gone” as a “fresh start” after getting sober.

    Kim and Pete dated for nine months after meeting on Saturday Night Live in 2021

    Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson sitting closely at a restaurant table, one with visible tattoos, pizza and drinks on the table.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Pete Davidson in a white shirt and shorts posing for Reformation campaign, against a wood-paneled wall.

    Image credits: Reformation

    “I got sober, and I saw myself in the mirror, and I was like, ‘Nah. Who that?’ I was like, “I got to change it up a little bit,”‘ explained the King of Staten Island actor, who has previously opened up about his addiction to ketamine and cocaine.

    Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he said he hopes to complete the long process before he’s forty.

    “It’s at least seven visits. And if it’s black and white, it’s a little easier. But if it’s a color tattoo, it takes forever.

    “I didn’t realize it would take — like, when I’m 40, it’ll all be gone, like the chest and the back.”

    The 31-year-old actor and comedian is in the process of burning off his tattoos, which he hopes to complete before he’s 40

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Reformation (@reformation)


    Removing a tattoo can take anywhere from 5 to 15 sessions, depending on the size and number of different ink colors, Dr. Debra Jaliman, board-certified dermatologist in private practice in New York City and author of the book Skin Rules, told Bored Panda.

    “For example, a black ink is the easiest to remove. It takes the shortest number of treatments. If it has multiple colors, it takes longer. The sessions are done 6-8 weeks apart to allow for healing.”

    The removal is done using a laser, which lifts the pigment from the skin.

    “We numb the area with a topical numbing cream which is applied for 30 -45 minutes,” the dermatologist continued. “Most people do not find it painful.”

    Pete Davidson with tattoos wearing a cap and sunglasses, holding a microphone during a campaign event.

    Image credits: Jeff Daly/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

    Pete said he got his “dumbest tattoos” before rehab. The one he considered the worst was “a collection of cartoons smoking a blunt.”

    Additionally, he started his transformation to avoid spending three hours in the makeup chair for his acting roles.

    “You have to get there three hours earlier to cover all your tattoos because, for some reason, people in movies don’t have them that much.”

    Pete decided to burn off his tattoos as a way of starting “fresh” after getting sober

    Pete Davidson reclining shirtless on a mustard carpet, showcasing tattoo removal results in a Reformation campaign.

    Image credits: Reformation

    Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

    Reformation, which introduced Pete as the brand’s “official boyfriend,” teased the campaign with a fun ad that showed a screen recording of a smartphone user deleting their dating apps such as Raya, Tinder, and Bumble.

    The “boyfriend reveal” came on Tuesday (February 11) with an ad that featured Pete acting as the perfect partner who shows emotional support and actively listens to his girlfriend, offers to cook, and gets her a macadamia matcha.

    The campaign was a success, with netizens saying Reform should give its marketing team a raise. One commented, “This is truly adorable. Excellent campaign!!!”

    “Kim’s gonna get this man back,” one fan said in response to Pete’s “healthy” transformation

    Text message complimenting tattoo removal artists for their incredible work.

    Comment praising Pete's life changes, mentioning sobriety and wishing happiness.

    Comment about Pete Davidson looking like he's in a basement, with laughing emoji.

    Comment by Jennifer Smith joking about desk appearance in context of Pete Davidson's post-tattoo removal.

    Kim Kardashian's Fans Beg Her To Date Pete Davidson Again After Tattoo-Free Shirtless Photoshoot

    Christine's comment on Pete Davidson's tattoo removal and influence by Kim's advice.

    "Text message by Rebecca Molina joking about mistaking a campaign for SKIMS, related to Pete Davidson's reformation photos.

    Comment questioning Pete Davidson's action regarding a tattoo of Kim's name.

    Comment on Pete Davidson's reformation campaign post about tattoo removal.

    Social media comment referencing Pete Davidson, with emoji reactions and username samuraisam34.

    Comment under Pete Davidson's Reformation campaign post reads, "he wants Kim back," with heart icon visible.

    Comment praising marketing team; 138 likes.

    Comment praising Pete Davidson's Reformation campaign, expressing excitement and surprise.

    Comment praising Pete Davidson's Reformation campaign with enthusiasm for the team.

    Social media comment about Pete Davidson, mentioning his widespread appeal.

    Comment reacting to Pete Davidson Reformation campaign, humorously asking how to add him to cart.

    Instagram comment joking about Pete Davidson's girlfriend status with laughing emoji.

    Comment on Pete Davidson's appearance post tattoo removal.

    "Comment on Pete Davidson's tattoo removal mentioning a change in appearance.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
