Kim Kardashian’s Fans Beg Her To Date Pete Davidson Again After Tattoo-Free Shirtless Photoshoot

ADVERTISEMENT

After Pete Davidson’s stunning glow-up, which involved removing his many tattoos, people are calling for Kim Kardashian to slide into his DMs and rekindle their romance.

The SNL comedian has spent $200,000 on a painful tattoo removal process, the results of which were revealed in his latest campaign for the clothing brand Reformation.

Highlights Pete Davidson spent $200,000 on tattoo removal after getting sober.

The 31-year-old comedian recently revealed his tattoo-free look in a shirtless photoshoot for Reformation.

Fans want Kim Kardashian to date Pete again after his "glow-up."

Pete was photographed shirtless, lying on the floor while modeling a pair of white pants. In other shots, he wore white briefs paired with a fitted cotton T-shirt.

Another photo showed him in a sweater that said “official boyfriend.”

RELATED:

People want to see Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian together again after the comedian’s glow-up

Image credits: Reformation

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian

Many hoped that the physical transformation would lead him to give his relationship with Kim Kardashian another chance.

“If I’m Kim, I’m calling him ASAP,” one netizen said, while another added, “He wants Kim back.”

“Kim has said before, ‘You don’t put bumper stickers on a Bentley.’ I bet he did it because of her,” someone else suggested.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought this was for SKIMS” a fourth shared, referencing the reality TV star’s shapewear brand.

Pete showed off his toned body and new tattoo-free look in a new campaign for Reformation

Share icon

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pete and Kim dated for nine months after meeting on Saturday Night Live when she hosted in 2021. During their Disney-themed skit, they played Aladdin and Jasmine and shared an on-screen kiss.

They separated in August 2022. Sources said their long-distance dynamic and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Pete previously dated Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, and Kaia Gerber.

After the recent campaign, fans flooded the comments with compliments on the 31-year-old comedian’s new inkless look. “Can see how he gets all the girls.”

Share icon

Image credits: Reformation

“Wow wow wow new man who dis ? Under it all he is still the most gorgeous sweetest being!” added someone else.

ADVERTISEMENT

A separate fan said Davidson looked more mature and “went from Pete to Peter” after his transformation.

“Good. He looked like a middle school detention desk,” one observer wrote, while somebody else said, “He looks great. Not only is he tattooless, but he looks healthy and vibrant.”

The campaign for the clothing brand, in which he stars as the perfect boyfriend, received praise online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reformation (@reformation)



However, others thought that he looked better before, as the tattoos gave him an “edgier” look that made him stand out. “I honestly preferred him with the tats. Now he looks so bland and basic.”



Pete’s tattoo removal process began in 2020. The Meet Cute star reportedly “woke up one day and wanted them gone” as a “fresh start” after getting sober.

Kim and Pete dated for nine months after meeting on Saturday Night Live in 2021

Image credits: kimkardashian

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Reformation

“I got sober, and I saw myself in the mirror, and I was like, ‘Nah. Who that?’ I was like, “I got to change it up a little bit,”‘ explained the King of Staten Island actor, who has previously opened up about his addiction to ketamine and cocaine.

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he said he hopes to complete the long process before he’s forty.

“It’s at least seven visits. And if it’s black and white, it’s a little easier. But if it’s a color tattoo, it takes forever.

“I didn’t realize it would take — like, when I’m 40, it’ll all be gone, like the chest and the back.”

The 31-year-old actor and comedian is in the process of burning off his tattoos, which he hopes to complete before he’s 40

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reformation (@reformation)



Removing a tattoo can take anywhere from 5 to 15 sessions, depending on the size and number of different ink colors, Dr. Debra Jaliman, board-certified dermatologist in private practice in New York City and author of the book Skin Rules, told Bored Panda.

“For example, a black ink is the easiest to remove. It takes the shortest number of treatments. If it has multiple colors, it takes longer. The sessions are done 6-8 weeks apart to allow for healing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The removal is done using a laser, which lifts the pigment from the skin.

“We numb the area with a topical numbing cream which is applied for 30 -45 minutes,” the dermatologist continued. “Most people do not find it painful.”

Share icon

Image credits: Jeff Daly/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Pete said he got his “dumbest tattoos” before rehab. The one he considered the worst was “a collection of cartoons smoking a blunt.”

Additionally, he started his transformation to avoid spending three hours in the makeup chair for his acting roles.

“You have to get there three hours earlier to cover all your tattoos because, for some reason, people in movies don’t have them that much.”

Pete decided to burn off his tattoos as a way of starting “fresh” after getting sober

Share icon

Image credits: Reformation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Reformation, which introduced Pete as the brand’s “official boyfriend,” teased the campaign with a fun ad that showed a screen recording of a smartphone user deleting their dating apps such as Raya, Tinder, and Bumble.

The “boyfriend reveal” came on Tuesday (February 11) with an ad that featured Pete acting as the perfect partner who shows emotional support and actively listens to his girlfriend, offers to cook, and gets her a macadamia matcha.

The campaign was a success, with netizens saying Reform should give its marketing team a raise. One commented, “This is truly adorable. Excellent campaign!!!”

“Kim’s gonna get this man back,” one fan said in response to Pete’s “healthy” transformation

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT