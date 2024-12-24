Australia’s Most Tattooed Woman Who Spent $218k On Ink Shares Stunning Before-And-After Photos

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Luke, also known as Australia’s most tattooed woman, stunned the internet with a throwback photo from a time when 99% of her body wasn’t covered in ink.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to share a side-by-side comparison, revealing how she transformed her body over the course of nine years.

In the first photo, taken in her early twenties, Amber is shown with only a few tattoos on her forearm, hand, and neck. In contrast, the recent photo on the right shows her body almost completely covered in tattoos.

The Brisbane native recalled being judged for having her neck tattooed as a young woman and being told she was “degenerate.”

“Don’t @ me for having a floating neck at 20 years old okay, I know, I f*cking know (lol). Every single person in my life told me it was the end for me-that throat tattoo,” she wrote on Monday (December 23).

“No career, no aspirations – just a ‘degenerate to society’ with a floating neck tattoo.

“F*CKING WRONG – on so many levels… unfortunately, for your egomaniac stalking.”

She also posted a photo of one of her tattoos that says, “I’ve been to Hell and back and let me tell you – it was beautiful.”

Amber has spent $350,000 AUD ($218,000) on her transformation, which includes satanic symbols and a split tongue. She has also tattooed her sclera (the white part of the eye) a bright blue color, which left her blind for three weeks.

“I went blind after tattooing eyeballs but I have no regrets and won’t stop,” she said in a separate post.

Amber has 35 face tattoos, including the tattoos on both of her eyes.

Speaking on the Australian radio show Robin, Terry & Kip, Amber discussed the prejudice she faces from strangers who judge her solely based on her appearance. Some even approach her to express their disapproval of her body art.

“Everyone has their own opinions of what beauty is,” she said, as per The DailyMail. “You see these cultures [where people] stretch their necks, their ears, their lips. But at the end of the day, we all are entitled to our opinion and that’s okay.

“I am getting very heavily tattooed, but I’m not harming anyone in the process.

“But, what gets to me is when someone expresses their opinion to me in public and comes up to me and says, ‘Oh, you’re ugly,’ or, ‘You’ve ruined yourself.’ It’s very distressing to know that people have that strong opinion and they can just voice it without any repercussions.”

Sometimes, Amber does a “smile test” when she enters a new place to see how people react to her appearance. “I simply smile and observe their reactions. I will tell you; It’s an incredibly uneasy feeling when strangers exchange such an unwelcoming energy and pure hostility toward you.

“One thing I have learnt – and it hasn’t been taught easy or overnight – is that humans judge what we don’t understand.

“THIS SOCIETY IS BRAINWASHED ENOUGH; I ENCOURAGE you to not be a sheep & do what makes you GLOW,” she wrote, adding that she plans to get more tattoos in the future.

In October, a woman named Kerrie Ashby said she was denied entry to a restaurant in South Australia because of her face tattoos.

“I wasn’t angry, I felt a bit humiliated. It was so unwarranted and unjustified. It’s not a reasonable cause,” Kerry said, adding that she’s not “troublesome” and has always been “respectful.”

“To each their own,” a social media user commented

