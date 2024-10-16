Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Ridiculous”: 63-Year-Old Woman “Humiliated” After She’s Kicked Out Of Bar Over Her Face Tattoos
News, Tattoos

“Ridiculous”: 63-Year-Old Woman “Humiliated” After She’s Kicked Out Of Bar Over Her Face Tattoos

An Australian woman claimed she experienced the “humiliating” refusal to enter a popular waterside venue due to her face tattoos. The establishment defended itself by stating its policies were put in place for the safety of its clients. Becky Holt, AKA “Britain’s most tattooed woman,” has since exclusively reacted to the incident, sharing her own negative experience.

Kerrie Ashby attempted to enter the Colley Hotel in South Australia with a friend on Sunday (October 13) when a manager barred her and her friend from coming in.

The 63-year-old woman told News.com.au on Wednesday (October 16): “The staff were looking at us — I am used to people looking at me and it doesn’t bother me.

“But when I asked for the menu [ …] Security was standing behind me and the manager said I was being refused entry because the owners have a policy against facial tattoos.”

An Australian woman claimed she experienced the “humiliating” refusal to enter a popular waterside venue due to her face tattoos

Image credits: Salty Locs – Dreadlocks Adelaide

Image credits: Salty Locs – Dreadlocks Adelaide

After struggling with alopecia, causing her to lose a significant amount of hair, Kerrie got a mandala tattoo along her hairline and a sea creature design on her neck for her 60th birthday.

Kerrie further recalled: “It was a bit of a shock to my character to be refused entry. I was gobsmacked. 

“I wasn’t angry, I felt a bit humiliated. It was so unwarranted and unjustified. It’s not a reasonable cause.

“I dress well. I’m not troublesome. I am always respectful and I’m well-known in Glenelg. I was just really shocked.”

The establishment defended itself by stating its policies were put in place for the safety of its clients

Image credits: Salty Locs – Dreadlocks Adelaide

Image credits: Salty Locs – Dreadlocks Adelaide

According to Kerrie, Colley Hotel’s policy is impossible to enforce, noting that some people have tattooed eyebrows, eyeliner, and lip liner.

A spokesperson for the venue subsequently told the Advertiser that pubgoers were allowed to have facial tattoos if they either covered them up or had religious or cultural significance.

They said: “We totally respect personal expression, tattoos – a lot of our staff have tattoos – and we embrace body art, especially body art that reflects cultural significance, individuality.

“We just ask that neck, face tattoos be covered along with anything that may be aggressive or explicit in the same way that some people might have colorful language on their knuckles. 

“So our policy is in place to ensure that all of our guests, community members, and families feel safe.”

Kerrie Ashby attempted to enter the Colley Hotel in South Australia with a friend on Sunday (October 13) when a manager barred her

Image credits: thecolleyhotel

A Facebook message seemingly sent by the Colley Hotel to Kerrie, which she subsequently shared on social media, read: “The dress code at the Colley Hotel is clean, tidy, and respectful.

“No intimidating, aggressive, or offensive tattoos or clothing are permitted. Please note that persons with facial tattoos are not permitted to enter the ven.”

Kerrie slammed claims that her facial tattoos could be associated with “gang activity” as she wrote on Facebook on Monday (October 14): “ I’m well known in my community and not involved in anything that this Hotel has a problem with.” 

Image credits: Salty Locs – Dreadlocks Adelaide

She added: “It’s a very discriminating policy and excluding individuals that have collectively been placed in a stereotypical group. 

“I have facial tattoos because I can and love them. They are neither aggressive nor offensive.

“Tired of stupidity in this world. Just ban specific persons, not specific groups, none of which I belong to, except that I have facial tattoos.”

According to Becky Holt, also known as “Britain’s most tattooed woman,” discrimination based on a person’s permanent body ink art isn’t uncommon.

She told Bored Panda on Wednesday: “I have faced rejection and it’s not a nice feeling! Such a shame [Kerrie’s] had to deal with this too.”

Becky Holt, AKA “Britain’s most tattooed woman,” has since exclusively reacted to the incident

Image credits: becky_holt__

She recalled: “Me and my friend who has face tattoos were rejected from a restaurant. They tried to tell us they were full, which they very obviously weren’t.

“We just told them they were incredibly rude to judge us and said we didn’t want to spend our money there and went somewhere else.”

When asked how Becky would usually deal with such behavior, she revealed: “I always say, ‘I don’t care that you’re not tattooed so why do you care if I am?’

“People just need to stop being so judgemental because we’ve chosen to cover our bodies in artwork.

Image credits: thecolleyhotel

“It has no impact on anyone else lives so I don’t understand why these people care. Maybe these people should try having a tattoo themselves. Live a little.”

Becky further shared: “It really is a shame that in this day in age, people are still judged for their appearance. 

“Tattoos are an art form and a way we express ourselves as humans. It doesn’t make us dirty or badly behaved which is what I’m assuming these hotel owners must think.”

Bored Panda has contacted Colley Hotel for comment.

“It’s not right or fair,” a reader commented

coreypichler avatar
CP
CP
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To the people saying "their pub, their rules", a person is still allowed to complain about stupid rules. This one definitely fits.

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
kb0569 avatar
Karl
Karl
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m not fond of tattoos - esp. facial ones - but that’s just a matter of personal taste. I think this is a daft rule since the world and its wife seem to have them now and this lady’s tatts are neither offensive, racist, etc. They’ll be doing themselves out of a lot of business if they keep this up. Live and let live.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
annaekberg avatar
Skogsrået
Skogsrået
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This sounds like a racist thing, a pub in AUSTRALIA forbids face tattoos!? They don't want Māori people there. How can people not see that? This is racism and discrimination, it just happend to affect a white influencer this time.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
bksf avatar
UKGrandad
UKGrandad
Community Member
22 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You didn't read the article, did you. Quote: "A spokesperson for the venue subsequently told the Advertiser that pubgoers were allowed to have facial tattoos if they either covered them up or had religious or cultural significance." So there's no need to bring accusations of racism into it. Also, Maori are New Zealanders, not Australians.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
POST
