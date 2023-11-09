Britain’s Most Tattooed Woman Blasts Influencer Who Got Fake Forehead Tat of Boyfriend’s Name

ADVERTISEMENT

How far would you go for love?

A woman has seemingly taken things as far as it gets in terms of romantic gestures and has tattooed the name of her lover on her face.

Nevertheless, her permanent commitment has sparked huge debates online with many believing her tattoo, which has now gone viral, is in fact fake.

Ana Stanskovsky, an influencer, took to her TikTok page to share a video, which has now been viewed 25.4 million times, featuring her experience getting the name “Kevin”, in honor of her boyfriend Kevin Freshwater, tattooed prominently on her forehead.

In the clip, the 27-year-old is seen visibly reacting with discomfort, wincing and squirming, as the needle seemingly etches her beloved’s name permanently onto her skin.

Upon showing her reaction to seeing the final results in the mirror, Ana was filmed saying: “Oh my God.

“I love it. He’s going to love it.”

The TikToker, who is followed by 600,900 people, went on to post a series of videos replying to worried fans, asking her if she would regret it later, or what would happen if she ever broke up with the so-called “Kevin”.

Ana clarified that she would never regret her new inked forehead, as every time she looks in the mirror “she’s in love”.



You can watch Ana’s video below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Stanskovsky-Content creator (@ana_stanskovsky)

“I’m in love with the tattoo, and I’m in love with my boyfriend, and I think that when you really love someone, you just got to show it, you just got to prove it.

“I think that if your girlfriend doesn’t want a tattoo of your name on her face, you just need to find yourself a new girlfriend.”

She later revealed that if she ever were to break up with her partner, she would simply need to find a new “Kevin”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Stanskovsky-Content creator (@ana_stanskovsky)

Becky Holt, known as “Britain’s most tattooed woman” told Bored Panda that she believed Ana’s new forehead piece was fake.

“It’s fake, you can tell from the way that the guy is tattooing, that it’s not real,” Becky said. The 36-year-old from Poynton, Cheshire who has covered 95% of her body in permanent ink knows a thing or two about the art of tattoos. She explained: “[The tattoo artist] doesn’t wipe it. “I can just tell from being tattooed so many times myself and the way the video is filmed, he hasn’t wiped the tattoo.“ According to Becky, who rose to fame in the UK after reportedly spending an outrageous sum of £35,000 ($42,985 USD) on tattoos, ink goes everywhere when a person is getting tattoos, but in Ana’s video, it isn’t seen going anywhere. “You can see there’s no needle, just a barrel that he’s using to mark the letter, so I know it’s not real,” Becky added. The influencer went on to notice that Ana followed her on Instagram, a discovery she thought was “funny”. “You can see there’s no needle,” Becky Holt explained

Becky went on to admit that in the case of Ana potentially faking a forehead tattoo, she didn’t really see the point, but that she didn’t see a problem with it either.

She said: “She’s obviously just doing it for clout, but if that’s how you want to get more followers, then go for it.

“There’s nothing wrong with that, I guess.”

She continued: “I don’t have an issue with people doing things to get followers, if that’s how you need to get followers by faking it, then that’s on you.

“Me, I prefer actually doing the real thing, like I have.

“I mean, obviously, I didn’t get my boyfriend’s name, but I’ve got my whole forehead tattooed.”

Becky concluded with some words of wisdom: “It’s not real. Don’t be fooled by everything you see on the internet.”



Kevin Paul, an expert who has tattooed the likes of Harry Styles, Rihanna, and Ed Sheeran, told Metro: “It’s 100% fake. It’s literally a black marker pen.

“There’s no needle actually going into the skin.”

According to the tattoo artist, Ana’s skin doesn’t exhibit the typical reaction to a tattooing process.

He mentioned: “Her skin would be raised and welted.

“All the pores would be raised up.

“You’d also see ink and blood dripping down her face.”

Kevin continued: “You don’t sit with a face like that when you’re getting your head tattooed. It hurts.

“It’s a desperate attempt for a tattoo artist to get noticed, and for the girl to get more followers.”

Not many people fell to what some believed to be Ana’s fake forehead tattoo