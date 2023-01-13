100 Adorable Pet Tattoos People Got To Immortalize Their Best Chums
Have you ever realized that 'dog' spelled backward is 'god'? Not trying to make any assumptions here, but our pets, whether furry, feathery, or scaly, carry special healing abilities. Perhaps they don't cure infections but heal the heart and soul. Ever since tattoos became a thing, pet tattoos have also. And honestly, no offense, a pet portrait tattoo is way better than having your ex's name or face inked. You aren't likely to regret getting a pet tattoo as much.
Quips aside, animal tattoos are popular both among tattoo zealots and animal lovers. In fact, quite a few people who have never had a tattoo done before opt for simple pet tattoos for their first one. Other than that, pet memorial tattoos are also popular among pet owners who had to say an aching goodbye to their four-legged friends. Unless one owns an Egyptian Tortoise, the chances of the pet outliving its owner are meager. Thus memorial tattoos featuring beloved pets are a relatively frequent request at a tattoo parlor.
Below, we've compiled the many cool dog tattoos, cat tattoos, and tattoos of other animals people domesticate. If you are also thinking of getting your four-pawed roommate inked, the many examples below will hopefully serve as pet tattoo ideas, perhaps style, color, or design-wise. Make sure to upvote the ones you liked the most, and let us know whether you have any pet tattoos yourself!
Cat Lady Tattoo
An Adorable Tattoo Of My Pet Rattlesnake Chico, Made To Look As Cute As He Looks Through My Eyes
In Memory Of My Cat
Me And My Dog Who Passed Away
Photo Outline Tattoo
Zeta And Kita
My Pet Tarantula Died So I Had Her Tattooed On My Shoulder
My Cats In Space
Thought Fellow Cat People Would Appreciate My New Piece! A Portrait Of One Of My Kitties, Bellatrix
My Favorite Tattoo, Always. A Realistic Portrait Of My Dogs Paw. Forever, And Always My Heartbeat At My Feet
Pet Tattoo
Cat Tattoo
I Wanted A Memorial Piece To My Pet Rat
My Dog, Myself And The House I Grew Up In
Tattoo Of Nino
Leo A.K.A The Chicken
Pet Dog Tattoo
Four-Legged Friend
This Is Rosemary, A Baby Who Left Too Early, But Left Good Memories And A Lot Of Nostalgia Here
Old Couple Per
One Year Ago Today, My Best Friend Crossed The Rainbow Bridge
Its been a tough year without her but I treasure every moment we had together. Back in October, I got her nose tattooed in the spot where she would boop my leg. The flowers on either side are kalanchoe and they mean everlasting affection.