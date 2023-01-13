Have you ever realized that 'dog' spelled backward is 'god'? Not trying to make any assumptions here, but our pets, whether furry, feathery, or scaly, carry special healing abilities. Perhaps they don't cure infections but heal the heart and soul. Ever since tattoos became a thing, pet tattoos have also. And honestly, no offense, a pet portrait tattoo is way better than having your ex's name or face inked. You aren't likely to regret getting a pet tattoo as much.

Quips aside, animal tattoos are popular both among tattoo zealots and animal lovers. In fact, quite a few people who have never had a tattoo done before opt for simple pet tattoos for their first one. Other than that, pet memorial tattoos are also popular among pet owners who had to say an aching goodbye to their four-legged friends. Unless one owns an Egyptian Tortoise, the chances of the pet outliving its owner are meager. Thus memorial tattoos featuring beloved pets are a relatively frequent request at a tattoo parlor.

Below, we've compiled the many cool dog tattoos, cat tattoos, and tattoos of other animals people domesticate. If you are also thinking of getting your four-pawed roommate inked, the many examples below will hopefully serve as pet tattoo ideas, perhaps style, color, or design-wise. Make sure to upvote the ones you liked the most, and let us know whether you have any pet tattoos yourself!

#1

Cat Lady Tattoo

ROSALIE545 Report

#2

An Adorable Tattoo Of My Pet Rattlesnake Chico, Made To Look As Cute As He Looks Through My Eyes

drummahboy666 Report

#3

In Memory Of My Cat

cazzles Report

#4

Me And My Dog Who Passed Away

LdyGoodBread Report

#5

Photo Outline Tattoo

sliwka.tattoo Report

#6

Zeta And Kita

cosmica.tattoo Report

#7

My Pet Tarantula Died So I Had Her Tattooed On My Shoulder

denovome Report

#8

My Cats In Space

zephyr_us Report

#9

Thought Fellow Cat People Would Appreciate My New Piece! A Portrait Of One Of My Kitties, Bellatrix

Thecameralovesyou Report

#10

My Favorite Tattoo, Always. A Realistic Portrait Of My Dogs Paw. Forever, And Always My Heartbeat At My Feet

stephiiejean18 Report

Deborah Harris2
Beautiful, I would love a tattoo like this x

#11

Pet Tattoo

berkayyazici Report

Deborah Harris2
Gorgeous pittie smile, lovely artwork x

#12

Cat Tattoo

mei.lu_tattooist Report

#13

I Wanted A Memorial Piece To My Pet Rat

wallace1313525 Report

#14

My Dog, Myself And The House I Grew Up In

maadcitygoodkid244 Report

Janine B.
Wow, that's a masterpiece!

#15

Tattoo Of Nino

fresia.tattoo Report

#16

Leo A.K.A The Chicken

gabrielagtattoo Report

#17

Pet Dog Tattoo

berkayyazici Report

#18

Four-Legged Friend

buccaneertattoo Report

#19

This Is Rosemary, A Baby Who Left Too Early, But Left Good Memories And A Lot Of Nostalgia Here

danibelloto.art Report

#20

Old Couple Per

vitali_ink Report

#21

One Year Ago Today, My Best Friend Crossed The Rainbow Bridge

Its been a tough year without her but I treasure every moment we had together. Back in October, I got her nose tattooed in the spot where she would boop my leg. The flowers on either side are kalanchoe and they mean everlasting affection.
 

abdne_ Report

Deborah Harris2
Made me tear up, oh bless x

#22

Everyone, Look At Lulu!

bona.sunama Report

#23

My Pet Tattoo

sophiea5 Report

#24

My Beloved Pets Memorial Tattoo. Stevie Chicks Riding On Stellarcat’s Back In Space

tacoturtlecat Report

#25

Sleeping Cat (My Cat) Tattoo

Orision Report

#26

Got My Cat Done As A King Portrait And Thought It Was A Good Idea For A Tattoo

JamesDCooper Report

#27

My Sweet Dog Scarlet

juuuila Report

#28

Thought You Guys Would Appreciate My Guinea Pig Tattoo

veronicaxpaige Report

#29

Got A Tattoo In Memory Of My Bunny

-Era Report

#30

I Tattooed A Couple Of Conures On A Client Who Plans To Get A Full Sleeve Of All Her Parrots

rococo_chaos Report

#31

Dog Tattoo

berkayyazici Report

#32

Puppy Tattoo

mustafaalakoc_ Report

#33

Dory And Tchutchu

umanarizinho Report

#34

Max And Ruby, My Cousins Cats

amandaktattoos Report

#35

Spencer ️

jacksontattooart Report

#36

Tabby Curly Cat

hangwu7273 Report

#37

Little Custom Fairy Guinea Pig For Sweet Jeneesha! So Glad I Could Make This Cute Concept A Reality For You

lunar.pokes Report

#38

I Had My Cat Tattooed As An Astrocat

WhamBammThankYouMam Report

#39

My Guinea Pig, Harley, With Her Tattoo Likeness

tverofvulcan Report

#40

A Rib Tattoo Of My Late Cockatiel Elvis. He Was The Best Thing About My Childhood. Thought I'd Share With My Fellow Bird Lovers

Zrighteous Report

#41

Tribute Tattoo To Baby Azura Our Cockatiel

Shell_Rockz Report

#42

My Talented Coworker Tyelle Tattooed My Beautiful Girl On Me, Now We Can Walk Together Forever. Miss You Every Day, Tia

Redpandameg Report

#43

Dog From The Picture

hangwu7273 Report

#44

For Silvia And Her Guinea Pig

orgasmicforest_tattoos Report

#45

Dog Portrait

1337tattoos Report

#46

Hugo

MagnumTattoo Report

#47

Good Boy

goldy_z Report

#48

A 16-Year-Old Dog Memorial Tattoo

greens_tattoo Report

#49

Enjoying Himself

saigonink_studio Report

#50

Charlie's Ears Tattoo

Report

#51

Puppy Tattoo

julianmtattoo Report

#52

I Present To You Yoshi

shiine_ink Report

#53

Cat Tattoo

natisie Report

#54

Portrait Of My Dog

ckayshears Report

#55

Hamster Memorial Tattoo

compossible Report

#56

Back In March I Lost My Albino Guinea Pig. I Decided To Get Her And Her Cage-Mate Tattooed On Me So I Can Have Them Forever

tverofvulcan Report

#57

Dog Tattoo

redleitchtattoo Report

#58

Together Forever

daisy_roxy_adopted_frenchies Report

#59

Merlin The Frenchie

greens_tattoo Report

#60

Dog As A Puppy Tattoo

tiny.toad Report

#61

Little Pom Pom

greens_tattoo Report

#62

Tattoo Of Client's Cats' Paws In A Heart, Such A Sweet Idea

rightinthetrash Report

#63

In Its Expressions There Is A Mix Between “Relax, Be Without Thoughts” And “What Do I Care?!”

sweetyjtattoo Report

#64

Dog Tattoo

palpoppaloopa Report

#65

Barry The Dog

bonbonbizarre Report

#66

Sausage

tongilli Report

#67

Xiaoguai And His Favorite Canola Flower

hangwu7273 Report

#68

Beautiful Pet Tattoos Celebrating The Furry Friends In Our Lives

jlab.tattoo.art Report

#69

Cute One To Resemble Shannon’s Dogs Paw, Such A Nice Idea

rosiemalonetattoos Report

#70

Tattoo Healed Two Years Ago

astintattoo Report

#71

Great Pets

urbiolatattoo Report

#72

Tattoo Of My Cat, Jupiter

EssehJupeh Report

#73

I Recently Got A Guinea Pig Tattoo For My Boys, Leo And Christian (Christian's In The Pic)

guineapiggygal Report

#74

Lucky The Dog

up_tattooer Report

#75

Pet Tattoo

hanwutat2 Report

#76

Pet Tattoo

jennyli_tattoo Report

#77

My Best Girl And My Forever Tattoo

imgur.com Report

#78

Pet Portraits

bvnkstreettattoo Report

#79

Cuteness. Two Portraits For Maca

sad_eyes_tattoo Report

#80

Pet Rat Tattoo

zakrzewska.tattoo Report

#81

Pet Cat Tattoo

berkayyazici Report

#82

An Exercise That I Really Liked To Do

magara_art Report

#83

Poodle Dog Tattoo

