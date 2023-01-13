Have you ever realized that 'dog' spelled backward is 'god'? Not trying to make any assumptions here, but our pets, whether furry, feathery, or scaly, carry special healing abilities. Perhaps they don't cure infections but heal the heart and soul. Ever since tattoos became a thing, pet tattoos have also. And honestly, no offense, a pet portrait tattoo is way better than having your ex's name or face inked. You aren't likely to regret getting a pet tattoo as much.

Quips aside, animal tattoos are popular both among tattoo zealots and animal lovers. In fact, quite a few people who have never had a tattoo done before opt for simple pet tattoos for their first one. Other than that, pet memorial tattoos are also popular among pet owners who had to say an aching goodbye to their four-legged friends. Unless one owns an Egyptian Tortoise, the chances of the pet outliving its owner are meager. Thus memorial tattoos featuring beloved pets are a relatively frequent request at a tattoo parlor.

Below, we've compiled the many cool dog tattoos, cat tattoos, and tattoos of other animals people domesticate. If you are also thinking of getting your four-pawed roommate inked, the many examples below will hopefully serve as pet tattoo ideas, perhaps style, color, or design-wise. Make sure to upvote the ones you liked the most, and let us know whether you have any pet tattoos yourself!