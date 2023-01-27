98 Pet Tattoos That Celebrate The Bond Between Humans And Their Pets
You’ll surely agree that pets are more than just animals that live in our homes — they are members of our family, our constant companions, and loyal friends. This is reflected in the way we pamper them with cuddles, high-quality food, cozy beds, and sometimes even clothing and accessories. It’s evident in how we celebrate their lives and mourn their loss — people hold memorials, create scrapbooks, or even plant trees in honor of their beloved animals. Pet tattoos are a natural extension of this trend, as they allow us to permanently express our love and affection.
If you’re looking for inspiration for your next tattoo, you’re in luck! We’ve compiled a list of amazing pet tattoo ideas that showcase the love, devotion, and playful spirit of our furry, feathered, and scaly friends. This list has something for everyone, from cute cat prints to majestic dog tattoos, from exotic birds to charming rodents. But these tattoos are not just about aesthetics — some of them are also a way to honor and remember our pets, to keep them close to our hearts even when they are no longer with us.
A memorial tattoo can be a powerful way to cope with the loss of a friend. Many people find comfort in a pet portrait tattoo of their late furry companion, as it captures their unique personality and characteristics in ink, keeps their memory close, and helps process grief. They remind us of the joy, laughter, and unconditional love our pets brought into our lives.
Whether you’re a proud cat person, a devoted dog lover, or a fan of all kinds of critters, our submissions range from subtle, minimalist tattoos to elaborate, colorful designs. So get ready to take note of the different styles and fall in love with these pet tattoos that celebrate the bond between humans and their pets!
My Girlfriend’s Tattoo Of Her Cat In A Shark Costume And Her Actual Cat In A Shark Costume
My Cats In The Artist's Style
My Creepy Dog
My Cat Entering A Room
Little Tree And Fluffy Cat
Adopted Two Puppies
Chimu - The Most Beautiful Thing
Portrait Of My Soulmate Done By Stampy Goblyn
I've Had This Idea For Years. My Cat (Sunny) As The Virgin Mary With A Sacred Moth
Maple And Cookie
A Shiba Inu Poly Animal Based On The Client’s Dog And The Game Katamari
Cats Carrying Flowers
Got To Do Little Loki For
Really Cute Little Bunnies I Did! Top To Bottom: Frost, Emily, Norman, Bear And Carl
My Cats As Ice Cream
My Cat Passed This Thursday. He Always Used To Sleep Under The Trees And Come In With Leaves Sticking To Him
Portrait Of Customer’s Dog
My Hamster, Toffee
I Got A Tattoo Of My Hamster! I Think That The World Needs More Of That Stuff
Tribute Tattoo To Baby Azura Our Cockatiel
Pet Tattoo
Pet Tattoo
Ears With Dog's Name
Poodle Tattoo
Happy Doggo
My Friend @blastto Tattooed His Dog Alicia José, Thank You Nene
Corgi Tattoo
We Have Kika, Nina, Tita, Lila And Ciça Represented With Much Love
Pet Tattoo
This Mine I Have Of My Boy Who Passed Away
Finally Got My First Tattoo And It’s My Cat Viola
My Cat, The Most Handsome Mystic In The Cosmos
My Cat, Arienette
Pet Memorial Piece To Remember Her Cute Fur Baby
Portrait Of Luna
Dog Tattoo
Dog's Portrait
A Cute Pet Portrait Of A Client's Lovely Babies
Pet Series
Portrait Of My Pet Rabbit Donnie
My Cat Moose Likes Murder
Mini Portrait Of My Rabbits
Tattoo Of My Two Parrots
Kitty Line Portrait
Tribute To Blacky
Cats Tattoo
Portrait Of Honey
Rosalia's Little Ears
Cooper The Beagle With Her Favorite Foods
Pet Tattoo
A Memorial For Lost Pets
A Sunny Dog And A Jasmine Flower
Bigotes And Dante
The Hamster's Third Pet Is Completed
Two Cuties Passing On Your Screen
Now Is Forever ️
Baby Yoongi
A Watercolor Pet Appreciation Tattoo I Did For A Friend Of Mine
Homage To This Sausage That Made Its Owner Very Happy, And That Unfortunately Had To Go
Nearly Two Months Healed, Dog Portrait
I Don’t Know If This Is Allowed - But I Got My Guinea Pig Tattoo
Elvis The Cockatiel
Corgi Tattoo
Cats Tattoo
Double Cat Portrait
Double Portrait
Owen 10cm
Cute Way To Remember Your Fur-Babe Forever!
Cockatiel Portrait Of A Family Friend For Angela, Thank You
Result Of The 1st Tattoo Session. Done At @_julialourenco_
For Alyssa
Is It Love Or Obsession If Your Mom Gets Your Name Tattooed?
A Little Memorial Tattoo For Alice
Cute Pet Portrait
Just Got This Done Today, A Little Something To Remember My Old Man Hamster
My Little Cockatiel
Pet Tattoo
One Portrait Of Two Cats
Miço The Dog
Cat Tattoo
Lil Good Boy, Samwise The Beagle With Some Eucalyptus
Dog Tattoo
The Most Beautiful Teeth Tribute
Parrot Tattoo
Cute And Outrageous
This Little Guy Is Blade