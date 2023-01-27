You’ll surely agree that pets are more than just animals that live in our homes — they are members of our family, our constant companions, and loyal friends. This is reflected in the way we pamper them with cuddles, high-quality food, cozy beds, and sometimes even clothing and accessories. It’s evident in how we celebrate their lives and mourn their loss — people hold memorials, create scrapbooks, or even plant trees in honor of their beloved animals. Pet tattoos are a natural extension of this trend, as they allow us to permanently express our love and affection. 

If you’re looking for inspiration for your next tattoo, you’re in luck! We’ve compiled a list of amazing pet tattoo ideas that showcase the love, devotion, and playful spirit of our furry, feathered, and scaly friends. This list has something for everyone, from cute cat prints to majestic dog tattoos, from exotic birds to charming rodents. But these tattoos are not just about aesthetics — some of them are also a way to honor and remember our pets, to keep them close to our hearts even when they are no longer with us.

A memorial tattoo can be a powerful way to cope with the loss of a friend. Many people find comfort in a pet portrait tattoo of their late furry companion, as it captures their unique personality and characteristics in ink, keeps their memory close, and helps process grief. They remind us of the joy, laughter, and unconditional love our pets brought into our lives.

Whether you’re a proud cat person, a devoted dog lover, or a fan of all kinds of critters, our submissions range from subtle, minimalist tattoos to elaborate, colorful designs. So get ready to take note of the different styles and fall in love with these pet tattoos that celebrate the bond between humans and their pets!

#1

My Girlfriend’s Tattoo Of Her Cat In A Shark Costume And Her Actual Cat In A Shark Costume

Mikalbbb Report

#2

My Cats In The Artist's Style

GandalfTheGr3y Report

#3

My Creepy Dog

deebso Report

#4

My Cat Entering A Room

push3000 Report

#5

Little Tree And Fluffy Cat

minari_tattoo Report

#6

Adopted Two Puppies

minari_tattoo Report

#7

Chimu - The Most Beautiful Thing

cosmica.tattoo Report

#8

Portrait Of My Soulmate Done By Stampy Goblyn

DaddyMayIPun Report

#9

I've Had This Idea For Years. My Cat (Sunny) As The Virgin Mary With A Sacred Moth

bruceypdx Report

#10

Maple And Cookie

hedddddy Report

#11

A Shiba Inu Poly Animal Based On The Client’s Dog And The Game Katamari

parallaxartstudio Report

#12

Cats Carrying Flowers

minari_tattoo Report

#13

Got To Do Little Loki For

sonjaelise_ Report

#14

Really Cute Little Bunnies I Did! Top To Bottom: Frost, Emily, Norman, Bear And Carl

elatialoamarts Report

#15

My Cats As Ice Cream

Bouphe Report

#16

My Cat Passed This Thursday. He Always Used To Sleep Under The Trees And Come In With Leaves Sticking To Him

grapesafe Report

#17

Portrait Of Customer’s Dog

doom_tattoo Report

#18

My Hamster, Toffee

kristioppa Report

#19

I Got A Tattoo Of My Hamster! I Think That The World Needs More Of That Stuff

lllmajokkolll Report

#20

Tribute Tattoo To Baby Azura Our Cockatiel

Shell_Rockz Report

#21

Pet Tattoo

lookatthe_dokhwa Report

#22

Pet Tattoo

mei.lu_tattooist Report

#23

Ears With Dog's Name

babyhandtattoos Report

#24

Poodle Tattoo

nemo.tattoo Report

#25

Happy Doggo

dareumtattoo Report

#26

My Friend @blastto Tattooed His Dog Alicia José, Thank You Nene

lesharroyo Report

#27

Corgi Tattoo

fawn.ink Report

#28

We Have Kika, Nina, Tita, Lila And Ciça Represented With Much Love

spimtattoo Report

#29

Pet Tattoo

Kamil Mokot Tattoo Report

#30

This Mine I Have Of My Boy Who Passed Away

theclassylass Report

#31

Finally Got My First Tattoo And It’s My Cat Viola

dibs000 Report

#32

My Cat, The Most Handsome Mystic In The Cosmos

Buick88 Report

#33

My Cat, Arienette

bulbform Report

#34

Pet Memorial Piece To Remember Her Cute Fur Baby

wildeblumetattoo Report

#35

Portrait Of Luna

tiny.toad Report

#36

Dog Tattoo

369.inkstudio Report

#37

Dog's Portrait

mustafaalakoc_ Report

#38

A Cute Pet Portrait Of A Client's Lovely Babies

pseyechonautink Report

#39

Pet Series

yanki_tattoohk Report

#40

Portrait Of My Pet Rabbit Donnie

lildietcoke Report

#41

My Cat Moose Likes Murder

soniktoother Report

#42

Mini Portrait Of My Rabbits

EatPrayHockey Report

#43

Tattoo Of My Two Parrots

spaghettiparrot Report

#44

Kitty Line Portrait

libbyguytattoos Report

#45

Tribute To Blacky

getsytorres Report

#46

Cats Tattoo

saegeemtattoo Report

#47

Portrait Of Honey

tiny.toad Report

#48

Rosalia's Little Ears

richi.tats Report

#49

Cooper The Beagle With Her Favorite Foods

holly v Report

#50

Pet Tattoo

alexsunflowertattoo Report

#51

A Memorial For Lost Pets

alexmillertattoo Report

#52

A Sunny Dog And A Jasmine Flower

minari_tattoo Report

#53

Bigotes And Dante

ink.by.end Report

#54

The Hamster's Third Pet Is Completed

cangwu_tattoo Report

#55

Two Cuties Passing On Your Screen

dhandaratatuagem Report

#56

Now Is Forever ️

otto_pako Report

#57

Baby Yoongi

zuna.inkk Report

#58

A Watercolor Pet Appreciation Tattoo I Did For A Friend Of Mine

thebirdsknow Report

#59

Homage To This Sausage That Made Its Owner Very Happy, And That Unfortunately Had To Go

afraniolemostattoo Report

#60

Nearly Two Months Healed, Dog Portrait

SpaceBoyJono Report

#61

I Don’t Know If This Is Allowed - But I Got My Guinea Pig Tattoo

wheekyy_x3 Report

#62

Elvis The Cockatiel

Kreatio Report

#63

Corgi Tattoo

youngwoong.han Report

#64

Cats Tattoo

hanwutat2 Report

#65

Double Cat Portrait

mustafaalakoc_ Report

#66

Double Portrait

julianmtattoo Report

#67

Owen 10cm

sad_eyes_tattoo Report

#68

Cute Way To Remember Your Fur-Babe Forever!

skinjectionstattoos Report

#69

Cockatiel Portrait Of A Family Friend For Angela, Thank You

hardeasy.handpokes Report

#70

Result Of The 1st Tattoo Session. Done At @_julialourenco_

enjoyinktattoo Report

#71

For Alyssa

sam.hill.tattoo Report

#72

Is It Love Or Obsession If Your Mom Gets Your Name Tattooed?

a_pupnamedcudi Report

#73

A Little Memorial Tattoo For Alice

charlotteannharris Report

#74

Cute Pet Portrait

tattsha_ Report

#75

Just Got This Done Today, A Little Something To Remember My Old Man Hamster

mady33breen Report

#76

My Little Cockatiel

Decode-Error Report

#77

Pet Tattoo

nogg.victor Report

#78

One Portrait Of Two Cats

angela.emr_tattoos Report

#79

Miço The Dog

iey.tatts Report

#80

Cat Tattoo

hangwu7273 Report

#81

Lil Good Boy, Samwise The Beagle With Some Eucalyptus

missdrea Report

#82

Dog Tattoo

jiji_tattoo Report

#83

The Most Beautiful Teeth Tribute

anaink.tattoo Report

#84

Parrot Tattoo

abii_tattoo Report

#85

Cute And Outrageous

miccccchk Report

#86

This Little Guy Is Blade

beagarcia.tattoo Report

