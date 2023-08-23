Yin yang tattoos have been around for quite some time. Although the peak of their popularity was in the late 1980s and 1990s (around the time Japanese/Chinese word tattoos were trending), they continue to be a popular pick to this day. However, it’s not surprising, given the profound meaning behind a yin yang tattoo.

Hence, if you agree with the philosophy of Yin and Yang or want to communicate the importance of balance and harmony with a beautiful skin piece, we can assure this article will serve you to good use. Below, you will find everything you need to know before you book your next tattoo appointment.

From the origins and meaning behind a yin yang tattoo, the most popular yin yang tattoo designs and motifs behind them, to the best tattoo placement ideas, we hope this article will help you decide on a design you’d be proud to show off.

Yin Yang Symbol Meaning & Origins

When deciding to get a symbol tatted on your skin, It’s very important to understand the history and meaning of it. Certain symbols, like the heart or a peace symbol, are recognized globally and typically have no hidden meanings. However, others, like those connected with a particular philosophy or religion, are worth learning about beforehand.

When two opposing energies are viewed as interrelated and counterbalancing, it’s said to be yin yang. This concept dates back to the ancient Chinese philosophy of Taoism, which teaches that everything in the cosmos should coexist harmoniously with all other living things. The yin yang symbol “☯” is often used to represent it.

It’s a circle with a curved line dividing it into two halves. Typically, the "yin" half is black, and the "yang" half is white. Each half also includes a little circle of the opposing color inside it, showing that they are inextricably entwined and that one cannot exist without the other.

What Does a Yin Yang Tattoo Mean?

Generally, yin yang tattoo meaning doesn’t differ that much from the symbol itself. Yin yang symbol tattoo typically shows that the wearer of the tattoo is well-adjusted and strives to live (or lives) in harmony and balance.

Other people could get a tattoo with a yin yang symbol to signify that someone else has helped bring balance into their life. Because of this, yin yang tattoos also make great matching tattoos for family, friends, and couples.

A yin yang tattoo can also serve as a source of fulfillment for people who had to face many difficulties and challenges in their lives to achieve that balance and harmony they’ve strived for. Also, if they ever fell off the path, a yin yang symbol tattoo can be a permanent reminder that if they’ve done it once, they can do it again.