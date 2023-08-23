80 Yin Yang Tattoos To Embrace The Duality Of Life
Yin yang tattoos have been around for quite some time. Although the peak of their popularity was in the late 1980s and 1990s (around the time Japanese/Chinese word tattoos were trending), they continue to be a popular pick to this day. However, it’s not surprising, given the profound meaning behind a yin yang tattoo.
Hence, if you agree with the philosophy of Yin and Yang or want to communicate the importance of balance and harmony with a beautiful skin piece, we can assure this article will serve you to good use. Below, you will find everything you need to know before you book your next tattoo appointment.
From the origins and meaning behind a yin yang tattoo, the most popular yin yang tattoo designs and motifs behind them, to the best tattoo placement ideas, we hope this article will help you decide on a design you’d be proud to show off.
Yin Yang Symbol Meaning & Origins
When deciding to get a symbol tatted on your skin, It’s very important to understand the history and meaning of it. Certain symbols, like the heart or a peace symbol, are recognized globally and typically have no hidden meanings. However, others, like those connected with a particular philosophy or religion, are worth learning about beforehand.
When two opposing energies are viewed as interrelated and counterbalancing, it’s said to be yin yang. This concept dates back to the ancient Chinese philosophy of Taoism, which teaches that everything in the cosmos should coexist harmoniously with all other living things. The yin yang symbol “☯” is often used to represent it.
It’s a circle with a curved line dividing it into two halves. Typically, the "yin" half is black, and the "yang" half is white. Each half also includes a little circle of the opposing color inside it, showing that they are inextricably entwined and that one cannot exist without the other.
What Does a Yin Yang Tattoo Mean?
Generally, yin yang tattoo meaning doesn’t differ that much from the symbol itself. Yin yang symbol tattoo typically shows that the wearer of the tattoo is well-adjusted and strives to live (or lives) in harmony and balance.
Other people could get a tattoo with a yin yang symbol to signify that someone else has helped bring balance into their life. Because of this, yin yang tattoos also make great matching tattoos for family, friends, and couples.
A yin yang tattoo can also serve as a source of fulfillment for people who had to face many difficulties and challenges in their lives to achieve that balance and harmony they’ve strived for. Also, if they ever fell off the path, a yin yang symbol tattoo can be a permanent reminder that if they’ve done it once, they can do it again.
Finger Yin Yang Symbol Tattoo
Popular Yin Yang Tattoo Ideas & Motifs
Although fans of minimalist tattoos might appreciate the simple look of the yin yang sign, it might be a little too basic for the rest of the inkheads. Also, a little boring, let’s be fair! Hence, it’s unsurprising that today we have so many yin yang tattoo variations to derive inspiration from.
Suppose you want to personalize or add more meaning to a symbol you already resonate with. In that case, we recommend playing with the look of it to make it even more personal and close to heart. To help with the latter, we’ve listed and described some of the most common yin yang tattoo ideas that don’t sway far from the original message behind the symbol.
As you go through the list, we invite you to share your thoughts and ideas about the tattoos you see. Also, let us know in the comments whether a yin yang tattoo was something you’ve ever considered! And now, let’s hop right into the list and dive into the mysterious world of Yin and Yang!
Yin Yang Of Hands Tattoo
Yin Yang Koi Fish Tattoo
The colorful koi fish is a popular pick for mental health tattoos since the Japanese carp often stands for perseverance and overcoming difficulties in life. However, the koi fish is also synonymous with harmony and happiness. Hence, the two koi fish are often used to represent the concept of yin and yang in artistic expressions such as tattooing.
Yin Yang Dragon Tattoo
Tree of Life Yin Yang Tattoo
The Tree of Life may be one of the most illustrious and inspiring tattoo symbols of all kinds of trees. It’s a design frequently utilized in yin and yang tattoo variations. A yin yang tree tattoo might represent your desire to draw in positivity to achieve stability and thrive in all areas of your life.
Yin Yang Matching Tattoos
Abstract Samurai Yin Yang Tattoo
Tree And Monk Back Tattoo
Yin Yang Back Tattoo
Brain And A Heart Yin Yang Tattoo
Panda Yin Yang Tattoo
Moon And Sun Yin Yang Tattoo
Yin Yang Dragons Tattoo
Yin Yang Dogs Tattoo
Yin Yang Cherry Tattoo
Yin Yang Cats Tattoo
Cats Yin Yang Tattoo
Yin Yang Forearm Tattoo
Yin Yang Dragon Calf Tattoo
How To Train Your Dragon Yin Yang Tattoo
Yin Yang Of Cats Tattoo
The Last Airbender Yin Yang Tattoo
Yin Yang Abstract Tattoo
Yin Yang Of Body Figures Tattoo
Yin Yang Tattoo
Yin Yang Tigers Tattoo
Yin Yang Cat Tattoo
The cat, known for its piercing eyes, represents knowledge, intellect, and a relationship with the divine. As for cat tattoos, felines are often used as symbols of rebirth, mysticism, and healing. And because cats almost always land on their feet, it would make sense why yin yang cat tattoo would stand for keeping a balance amid everything in the world.
Yin Yang Bonsai Tree Tattoo
"Done by Asaf Yatzkan, Sam's tattoos studio, Israel."
Yin Yang With Dragon Claw Tattoo
Yin Yang Day And Night Tattoo
Heart And Brain Yin Yang Tattoo
Abstract Yin Yang Tattoo
Yin Yang Symbol Tattoo
Watercolor Yin Yang Symbol Tattoo
Sun and Moon Yin Yang Tattoo
Like Yin and Yang, Sun and Moon represent opposing forces within our universe and ourselves. And much like Yin and Yang symbolize the Sun and Moon, so do these celestial bodies represent day and night, illustrating the cyclical nature of life.
Yin Yang Dragon Tattoo
Yin Yang Symbol Tattoo
Yin Yang Arm Tattoo
Yin Yang Of Fishes Tattoo
Yin Yang Nature Symbol Tattoo
Yin Yang Symbol Tattoo
Yin Yang Arm Tattoo
Yin Yang Sun And Moon Tattoo
Yin Yang Space And Planet Tattoo
Yin Yang Symbol Tattoo
Yin Yang Turtle Tattoo
Yin Yang Leg Tattoo
Yin Yang Female Tattoo
Yin Yang Dragon Tattoo
Adding a mythical creature to a classic yin yang tattoo design can greatly enhance its appeal and make it stand out. The result is a pairing of two mythological symbols that together stand for balanced energy. The yin yang dragon tattoo also conveys the idea that you may find balance in your power because, in some cultures, the dragon is a protector and a symbol of strength and royalty.
Yin Yang Back Tattoo
Yin Yang Tattoo
Yin Yang Calf Tattoo
Yin Yang Galaxy Tattoo
Yin Yang Dream Catcher Tattoo
Yin Yang Symbol Tattoo
Yin Yang Arm Tattoo
Yin Yang Symbol Of Fishes Tattoo
Yin Yang Symbol Tattoo
Yin Yang Nature Symbol Tattoo
Yin Yang Of Hands Tattoo
Yin Yang Of Fishes Tattoo
Tiger And Yin Yang Symbol Tattoo
Yin Yang Heart Tattoo
Yin Yang Of Fishes Tattoo
Yin Yang Of Cats Tattoo
Yin Yang Whales Ankle Tattoo
"My yin yang Whales by Mike E at Unique Tattoos in Subiaco, Western Australia."
Yin Yang Bunnies Tattoo
Yin Yang Arm Tattoo
Yin Yang Calf Tattoo
Yin Yang Centipede Arm Tattoo
Yin Yang Symbol Arm Tattoo
Yin Yang Symbols Tattoo
Yin Yang Arm Tattoo
Yin Yang Calf Tattoo
Yin Yang Arm Tattoo
Yin Yang Of Wave Calf Tattoo
Yin Yang Symbol Arm Tattoo
Yin Yang Symbol Tattoo
Yin Yang Of Dragons Tattoo
Yin Yang In A Shape Of The Heart Tattoo
Yin Yang Tree Of Life Tattoo
Yin Yang Cat Tattoo
"I saw this design in sticker form on my friends' door when they hosted me for two nights in Whitehorse, Yukon over a month ago! When I saw it it was love at first site. I knew I needed it as a reminder that life is all about yin yang."
