Yin yang tattoos have been around for quite some time. Although the peak of their popularity was in the late 1980s and 1990s (around the time Japanese/Chinese word tattoos were trending), they continue to be a popular pick to this day. However, it’s not surprising, given the profound meaning behind a yin yang tattoo.

Hence, if you agree with the philosophy of Yin and Yang or want to communicate the importance of balance and harmony with a beautiful skin piece, we can assure this article will serve you to good use. Below, you will find everything you need to know before you book your next tattoo appointment. 

From the origins and meaning behind a yin yang tattoo, the most popular yin yang tattoo designs and motifs behind them, to the best tattoo placement ideas, we hope this article will help you decide on a design you’d be proud to show off.

Yin Yang Symbol Meaning & Origins

When deciding to get a symbol tatted on your skin, It’s very important to understand the history and meaning of it. Certain symbols, like the heart or a peace symbol, are recognized globally and typically have no hidden meanings. However, others, like those connected with a particular philosophy or religion, are worth learning about beforehand.

When two opposing energies are viewed as interrelated and counterbalancing, it’s said to be yin yang. This concept dates back to the ancient Chinese philosophy of Taoism, which teaches that everything in the cosmos should coexist harmoniously with all other living things. The yin yang symbol “☯” is often used to represent it. 

It’s a circle with a curved line dividing it into two halves. Typically, the "yin" half is black, and the "yang" half is white. Each half also includes a little circle of the opposing color inside it, showing that they are inextricably entwined and that one cannot exist without the other.

What Does a Yin Yang Tattoo Mean?

Generally, yin yang tattoo meaning doesn’t differ that much from the symbol itself. Yin yang symbol tattoo typically shows that the wearer of the tattoo is well-adjusted and strives to live (or lives) in harmony and balance.

Other people could get a tattoo with a yin yang symbol to signify that someone else has helped bring balance into their life. Because of this, yin yang tattoos also make great matching tattoos for family, friends, and couples.

A yin yang tattoo can also serve as a source of fulfillment for people who had to face many difficulties and challenges in their lives to achieve that balance and harmony they’ve strived for. Also, if they ever fell off the path, a yin yang symbol tattoo can be a permanent reminder that if they’ve done it once, they can do it again.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Finger Yin Yang Symbol Tattoo

Yin yang symbols finger tattoo

athi.tattooart Report

10points
POST

Popular Yin Yang Tattoo Ideas & Motifs

Although fans of minimalist tattoos might appreciate the simple look of the yin yang sign, it might be a little too basic for the rest of the inkheads. Also, a little boring, let’s be fair! Hence, it’s unsurprising that today we have so many yin yang tattoo variations to derive inspiration from.

Suppose you want to personalize or add more meaning to a symbol you already resonate with. In that case, we recommend playing with the look of it to make it even more personal and close to heart. To help with the latter, we’ve listed and described some of the most common yin yang tattoo ideas that don’t sway far from the original message behind the symbol.

As you go through the list, we invite you to share your thoughts and ideas about the tattoos you see. Also, let us know in the comments whether a yin yang tattoo was something you’ve ever considered! And now, let’s hop right into the list and dive into the mysterious world of Yin and Yang!
#2

Yin Yang Of Hands Tattoo

Two hands tattoo

voldblk Report

9points
POST

Yin Yang Koi Fish Tattoo

The colorful koi fish is a popular pick for mental health tattoos since the Japanese carp often stands for perseverance and overcoming difficulties in life. However, the koi fish is also synonymous with harmony and happiness. Hence, the two koi fish are often used to represent the concept of yin and yang in artistic expressions such as tattooing.

#3

Yin Yang Dragon Tattoo

White and black yin yang dragon torso tattoo

hengyue_newassassin_tattoo Report

9points
POST

Tree of Life Yin Yang Tattoo

The Tree of Life may be one of the most illustrious and inspiring tattoo symbols of all kinds of trees. It’s a design frequently utilized in yin and yang tattoo variations. A yin yang tree tattoo might represent your desire to draw in positivity to achieve stability and thrive in all areas of your life.
#4

Yin Yang Matching Tattoos

Matching yin yang arm tattoos

dharma_studio_tattoo Report

8points
POST
#5

Abstract Samurai Yin Yang Tattoo

Abstract yin yang composition shoulder tattoo

noma_tattooer Report

8points
POST
#6

Tree And Monk Back Tattoo

Tree with sun and monk in front of it back tattoo

younpradhan29851 Report

8points
POST
#7

Yin Yang Back Tattoo

Two tigers with yin yang symbol tattoo

nobodytattoo Report

8points
POST
#8

Brain And A Heart Yin Yang Tattoo

Brain and Heart Yin Yang Tattoo

sickgiorgio.ttt Report

8points
POST
#9

Panda Yin Yang Tattoo

Panda hugging yin yang symbol tattoo

julie_art_tto Report

8points
POST
#10

Yin Yang Of Hands Tattoo

Two hands holding eyeballs tattoo

404tearsss Report

8points
POST
#11

Moon And Sun Yin Yang Tattoo

Hands holding moon and sun tattoo

b0y.8rush Report

8points
POST
#12

Yin Yang Dragons Tattoo

Yin Yang Dragons Tattoo

tattooer_intat Report

8points
POST
#13

Yin Yang Dogs Tattoo

Yin yang dogs form tattoo

abii_tattoo Report

8points
POST
#14

Yin Yang Cherry Tattoo

Two cherries melting into yin yang symbol

sonnyrohantattoo Report

7points
POST
#15

Yin Yang Cats Tattoo

Grey and orange cats tattoo

panna.lew Report

7points
POST
#16

Cats Yin Yang Tattoo

Cat with moon and cat with sun yin yang tattoo

sova_tattoos Report

7points
POST
#17

Yin Yang Forearm Tattoo

Geometric sea and the sky yin yang tattoo

ahmetsolmaz.ink Report

7points
POST
#18

Yin Yang Dragon Calf Tattoo

Dragon around yin yang symbol tattoo

jing.ink Report

7points
POST
#19

How To Train Your Dragon Yin Yang Tattoo

Toothless and Light Fury tattoo

maleiketattooartist Report

7points
POST
#20

Yin Yang Of Cats Tattoo

Two cats and flowers tattoo

chrisharveytattoo Report

7points
POST
#21

The Last Airbender Yin Yang Tattoo

Appa and Cat yin yang tattoo

14arrows_tattoo Report

7points
POST
#22

Yin Yang Abstract Tattoo

Abstract yin yang symbol tattoo

mmwd_reza_ Report

7points
POST
#23

Yin Yang Of Body Figures Tattoo

Two body figures forming yin yang symbol

tresojostattooypiercing Report

7points
POST
#24

Yin Yang Tattoo

Yin Yang symbol in flames and clouds tattoo

danieljosephtattoo Report

7points
POST
#25

Yin Yang Tigers Tattoo

Two tigers around yin yang symbol tattoo

justart.23 Report

7points
POST

Yin Yang Cat Tattoo

The cat, known for its piercing eyes, represents knowledge, intellect, and a relationship with the divine. As for cat tattoos, felines are often used as symbols of rebirth, mysticism, and healing. And because cats almost always land on their feet, it would make sense why yin yang cat tattoo would stand for keeping a balance amid everything in the world.
#26

Yin Yang Bonsai Tree Tattoo

Yin Yang Bonsai Tree Tattoo

"Done by Asaf Yatzkan, Sam's tattoos studio, Israel."

ambatya Report

6points
POST
#27

Yin Yang With Dragon Claw Tattoo

Yin Yang with dragon claw tattoo

inkgarage_brooklyn Report

6points
POST
#28

Yin Yang Day And Night Tattoo

Day and night yin yang tattoo

orcnyalcn Report

6points
POST
#29

Heart And Brain Yin Yang Tattoo

Brain and heart forming yin yang symbol Tattoo

jerome.tattoos Report

6points
POST
#30

Abstract Yin Yang Tattoo

Abstract Yin Yang Tattoo

__1.0__ Report

6points
POST
#31

Yin Yang Symbol Tattoo

Yin yang symbol tattoo

inkbox.lca Report

6points
POST
#32

Watercolor Yin Yang Symbol Tattoo

Blue yin yang symbol arm tattoo

aleksgtattooart Report

6points
POST

Sun and Moon Yin Yang Tattoo

Like Yin and Yang, Sun and Moon represent opposing forces within our universe and ourselves. And much like Yin and Yang symbolize the Sun and Moon, so do these celestial bodies represent day and night, illustrating the cyclical nature of life.
#33

Yin Yang Dragon Tattoo

Yin yang of two dragons spine tattoo

ericardozoo Report

6points
POST
#34

Yin Yang Symbol Tattoo

Mountains and sea yin yang tattoo

blue_heaven_tattooz Report

6points
POST
#35

Yin Yang Arm Tattoo

Yin yang pisces tattoo

rosierobinson1714 Report

6points
POST
#36

Yin Yang Of Fishes Tattoo

Two fishes and moon with the sun tattoo

cado.tattoo Report

6points
POST
#37

Yin Yang Nature Symbol Tattoo

Mountains and sea yin yang tattoo

labouilletattoo Report

6points
POST
#38

Yin Yang Symbol Tattoo

Yin yang symbol torso tattoo

marian.blaec.tattoo Report

6points
POST
#39

Yin Yang Arm Tattoo

Two pieces of yin yang symbol with flowers on arms tattoo

bam.tats Report

6points
POST
#40

Yin Yang Sun And Moon Tattoo

Sun and moon forming yin yang tattoo

miko__tattoo Report

6points
POST
#41

Yin Yang Space And Planet Tattoo

Space and planet forming yin yang symbol tattoo

blackstonetattoo_karatas Report

6points
POST
#42

Yin Yang Symbol Tattoo

Yin Yang Symbol Quote Tattoo

culottee.ttt Report

6points
POST
#43

Yin Yang Turtle Tattoo

Turtle with yin yang symbol on its' shell tattoo

gemloutattoo Report

6points
POST
#44

Yin Yang Leg Tattoo

Yin Yang melting symbol tattoo

soff_carrillo Report

6points
POST
#45

Yin Yang Female Tattoo

Split face with yin yang symbol

jessierose_tattoos Report

6points
POST

Yin Yang Dragon Tattoo

Adding a mythical creature to a classic yin yang tattoo design can greatly enhance its appeal and make it stand out. The result is a pairing of two mythological symbols that together stand for balanced energy. The yin yang dragon tattoo also conveys the idea that you may find balance in your power because, in some cultures, the dragon is a protector and a symbol of strength and royalty.
#46

Yin Yang Back Tattoo

Yin yang symbol back tattoo

monroe.ink Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

Yin Yang Tattoo

Yin yang symbol arm tattoo

gee_tattoos_uk Report

5points
POST
#48

Yin Yang Calf Tattoo

Blurred yin yang tattoo

elin.n.tattoo Report

5points
POST
#49

Yin Yang Galaxy Tattoo

Colourful yin yang symbol tattoo

iristattooart Report

5points
POST
#50

Yin Yang Dream Catcher Tattoo

Dream Catcher with yin yang symbol

talgarber1495 Report

5points
POST
#51

Yin Yang Symbol Tattoo

Yin Yang brush stroke Tattoo

westside.tatts Report

5points
POST
#52

Yin Yang Arm Tattoo

Yin yang symbol with lines tattoo

hold_the_line_tattoo Report

5points
POST
#53

Yin Yang Symbol Of Fishes Tattoo

Two fishes forming yin yang symbol tattoo

nastyafox Report

5points
POST
#54

Yin Yang Symbol Tattoo

Yin yang symbol and moon phases arm tattoo

romancandletattoo Report

5points
POST
#55

Yin Yang Nature Symbol Tattoo

Mountains and sea yin yang tattoo

ae.tattooing Report

5points
POST
#56

Yin Yang Of Hands Tattoo

Two hands and the eye in between arm tattoo

odysea_tattoo_studioo Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Yin Yang Of Fishes Tattoo

Two fishes yin yang symbol tattoo

kiks.tatts Report

5points
POST
#58

Tiger And Yin Yang Symbol Tattoo

Traditional style yin yang symbol tattoo

sdimas_tatts Report

5points
POST
#59

Yin Yang Heart Tattoo

Yin yang in the heart shape with chain attaches to it tattoo

mauriciopastor Report

5points
POST
#60

Yin Yang Of Fishes Tattoo

Two fishes around brain and heart forming yin yang symbol tattoo

immerundewig.tattoo Report

5points
POST
#61

Yin Yang Of Cats Tattoo

Two cats with hearts tattoo

poxitattoo Report

5points
POST
#62

Yin Yang Whales Ankle Tattoo

Whale and whales' skeleton calf tattoo

"My yin yang Whales by Mike E at Unique Tattoos in Subiaco, Western Australia."

osmiumchloride Report

5points
POST
#63

Yin Yang Bunnies Tattoo

Yin yang in bunnies form tattoo

zgeeytattoos Report

5points
POST
#64

Yin Yang Arm Tattoo

Two fishes yin yang arm tattoo

5thlayerstudios Report

4points
POST
#65

Yin Yang Calf Tattoo

Yin yang abstract tattoo

kevinromerov Report

4points
POST
#66

Yin Yang Centipede Arm Tattoo

Yin yang centipede arm tattoo

tomnavtattoo Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

Yin Yang Symbol Arm Tattoo

Yin yang symbol with flower tattoo

dong.hee.kimchi Report

4points
POST
#68

Yin Yang Symbols Tattoo

Two yin yang symbols handing on chains tattoo

joannaxtina Report

4points
POST
#69

Yin Yang Arm Tattoo

Melting yin yang symbol tattoo

pantiez.ink Report

4points
POST
#70

Yin Yang Calf Tattoo

Snake coming out of a yin yang symbol tattoo

space_bat_killer Report

4points
POST
#71

Yin Yang Arm Tattoo

Yin yang of skulls tattoo

alus.ink Report

4points
POST
#72

Yin Yang Of Wave Calf Tattoo

Wave forming yin yang symbol tattoo

jennyleetattoo Report

4points
POST
#73

Yin Yang Symbol Arm Tattoo

Dragons yin yang forearm tattoo

tatuajek Report

4points
POST
#74

Yin Yang Symbol Tattoo

Crashes yin yang symbol tattoo

donny_wills_tattoos_ Report

4points
POST
#75

Yin Yang Of Dragons Tattoo

Two dragons tattoo

vapolaink Report

4points
POST
#76

Yin Yang In A Shape Of The Heart Tattoo

Two skulls in the heart shape tattoo

sixbarbertattoo Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

Yin Yang Tree Of Life Tattoo

Tree of life and a bird Tattoo

nathpenn Report

3points
POST
#78

Yin Yang Cat Tattoo

Black and white cat forming yin yang tattoo

"I saw this design in sticker form on my friends' door when they hosted me for two nights in Whitehorse, Yukon over a month ago! When I saw it it was love at first site. I knew I needed it as a reminder that life is all about yin yang."

plantriotic Report

3points
POST
#79

Yin Yang Arm Tattoo

Yin Yang Tattoo

marianofernandezkunst Report

3points
POST
#80

Yin Yang Sheep Arm Tattoo

Yin Yang Sheep Arm Tattoo

leonor_lima Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!