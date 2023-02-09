Minimal tattoo designs are usually far from simplistic - there’s lots of thinking to do to turn your idea into something stripped down yet still conveying the thought behind it! And that’s part of the beauty of minimal tattoos, don’t you agree? While we’re pretty sure you’d want to get a unique tattoo that’s completely your own, taking a look at these tattoo designs might also be a great idea that might just help you find the actual style you want it done in or maybe examples of how others did it. So, presenting to you our lists of minimal tattoo ideas! And if this gallery isn’t enough for you, remember there are Part 1 and Part 2 to take a look at.

There are tons of topics reflected in these tattoos and tons of sizings to choose from. For those who want to get something heartwarming inked on their bodies, there’s a nice selection of cute minimal tattoos in there. However, if you’re fascinated with darker things, there is no need to worry - these minimal tattoos come in various degrees of edginess, too. Then if you’re looking for a small minimal tattoo, we’ve definitely got you covered, but if grandiose gestures are a bit more your thing - there are large tattoos, too. Overall, it’s a well-balanced and well-rounded tattoo gallery, so while we cannot guarantee 100 percent that you’ll find what you are looking for here, we’re pretty sure the ideas here will at least come pretty close.

So, ready to take a look at our picks of the coolest minimal tattoo designs available all around the internet? If so, they are all just a bit further down! Once you are there, be sure to give your vote for the most impressive tats and share this article with any of your friends who might also be looking for ideas for their next piece of body art.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Angry Duck

Angry Duck

hafutattoo Report

34points
POST
#2

Couple Tattoo

Couple Tattoo

tattooist_pooh Report

32points
POST
#3

Cute Rainy Cloud

Cute Rainy Cloud

handitrip Report

32points
POST
#4

Little Prince Tattoo

Little Prince Tattoo

petit_potam_tattoo Report

32points
POST
#5

Cactus Tattoo

Cactus Tattoo

playground_tat2 Report

31points
POST
#6

Ghibli Totoro Tattoo

Ghibli Totoro Tattoo

tintahanan_tattoo Report

31points
POST
#7

Elephant Family Tattoo

Elephant Family Tattoo

sara.commodi Report

30points
POST
#8

I Too Have A Solar System But Mine Is Way More Minimalistic! Corey At Artful Dodger Tattoo, Seattle, WA

I Too Have A Solar System But Mine Is Way More Minimalistic! Corey At Artful Dodger Tattoo, Seattle, WA

joezac924 Report

30points
POST
#9

Three Little Flowers

Three Little Flowers

juel._.tattoo Report

29points
POST
#10

Rainbow Tattoo

Rainbow Tattoo

anavbk Report

29points
POST
#11

Stretching Poodle Tattoo

Stretching Poodle Tattoo

cecetattooer Report

29points
POST
#12

00:00 Tattoo

00:00 Tattoo

wittybutton_tattoo Report

29points
POST
#13

Cute Groot Tattoo

Cute Groot Tattoo

taniabodyart Report

29points
POST
#14

Post Stamp Tattoo

Post Stamp Tattoo

jun_tatuoija Report

29points
POST
#15

Anybody In Favour Of Minimalist Tattoos?

Anybody In Favour Of Minimalist Tattoos?

ktrewtattoo Report

29points
POST
#16

My New Minimalistic Calvin & Hobbes Tattoo

My New Minimalistic Calvin & Hobbes Tattoo

igtaba Report

29points
POST
#17

Stop. Smile. Go

Stop. Smile. Go

purinntattoo Report

28points
POST
#18

Cute Sun And Cloud Tattoo

Cute Sun And Cloud Tattoo

melisa.inkk Report

28points
POST
#19

Elephant Neck Tattoo

Elephant Neck Tattoo

jonboytattoo Report

27points
POST
#20

Snorlax Tattoo

Snorlax Tattoo

playground_tat2 Report

26points
POST
#21

Ankle Sheep Tattoo

Ankle Sheep Tattoo

nuvinestattoo Report

26points
POST
#22

Moon Tattoo

Moon Tattoo

_rainet_ Report

26points
POST
#23

Cats Tattoo

Cats Tattoo

caitcatmeow Report

25points
POST
#24

Tiny Butterflies

Tiny Butterflies

mus.autem.tattoo Report

25points
POST
#25

Seahorse Tattoo

Seahorse Tattoo

thewiildgypsy Report

25points
POST
#26

Small Car Tattoo

Small Car Tattoo

studiolewareka Report

25points
POST
#27

Disco Hamster

Disco Hamster

matuszka_tattoo Report

25points
POST
#28

Eye Of Horus Tattoo

Eye Of Horus Tattoo

little.tattoos Report

25points
POST
#29

Cute Skull Tattoo

Cute Skull Tattoo

tattooer_jina Report

25points
POST
#30

Tangerine Tattoo

Tangerine Tattoo

a.ya_tattoo Report

25points
POST
#31

Cat Tattoo

Cat Tattoo

na.nago Report

25points
POST
#32

Cat Tattoo

Cat Tattoo

mesmerized_design Report

25points
POST
#33

This Piece Was Designed By Me, Done By Paul Of Outer Limits, Costa Mesa CA

This Piece Was Designed By Me, Done By Paul Of Outer Limits, Costa Mesa CA

reddit.com Report

25points
POST
#34

Unicorn

Unicorn

ysabell.tattoozaragoza Report

24points
POST
#35

Foodie Tattoo

Foodie Tattoo

aadrian_drawing Report

24points
POST
#36

Kids Tattoo

Kids Tattoo

cagridurmaz Report

24points
POST
#37

Pig Tattoo

Pig Tattoo

jakubnowicztattoo Report

24points
POST
#38

Small Cloud Tattoo

Small Cloud Tattoo

luanadorea Report

24points
POST
#39

Esc Key Tattoo

Esc Key Tattoo

skinofglass_ Report

24points
POST
#40

Heart-Brain Tattoo

Heart-Brain Tattoo

carolinalondontattoo Report

24points
POST
#41

Vintage TV Tattoo

Vintage TV Tattoo

skinofglass_ Report

24points
POST
#42

Skiing Tattoo

Skiing Tattoo

oitattooer Report

24points
POST
#43

My Minimalistic Van Gogh Tattoo, From 2018. Thought You Would Like It! Made By Hernán In Noble Tattoo, Spain

My Minimalistic Van Gogh Tattoo, From 2018. Thought You Would Like It! Made By Hernán In Noble Tattoo, Spain

whateveridfc__1234 Report

24points
POST
#44

Got My First Tattoo Done A Couple Of Weeks Ago And Thought I'd Share It Here, A Minimalist Outline Of The Is This It Artwork

Got My First Tattoo Done A Couple Of Weeks Ago And Thought I'd Share It Here, A Minimalist Outline Of The Is This It Artwork

strowkes Report

24points
POST
#45

Neck Plant Tattoo

Neck Plant Tattoo

unepetitemanchotte Report

23points
POST
#46

Two Moods

Two Moods

tattoo_yasya Report

23points
POST
#47

Dog Tattoo

Dog Tattoo

dontsleepvincci Report

23points
POST
#48

Minimalist Horse

Minimalist Horse

ruth_paz_ Report

23points
POST
#49

Wee Oak Leaf From My Up For Grabs

Wee Oak Leaf From My Up For Grabs

handpokedbylizard Report

23points
POST
#50

Minimalist Naruto Tattoo And Shadow Clones Jutsu Hand Sign

Minimalist Naruto Tattoo And Shadow Clones Jutsu Hand Sign

Malagonchas Report

23points
POST
#51

Sleeping Cat Tattoo

Sleeping Cat Tattoo

lazerliz Report

22points
POST
#52

Circle Leaf Tattoo

Circle Leaf Tattoo

indigo_tattoo_studio Report

22points
POST
#53

Single Line Pear Tattoo

Single Line Pear Tattoo

unotattoonyc Report

22points
POST
#54

Penguin Tattoo

Penguin Tattoo

robertojuradotattoo Report

22points
POST
#55

Cake Tattoo

Cake Tattoo

oatmilktattoo Report

22points
POST
#56

Painter Tattoo

Painter Tattoo

serenaytattoo Report

22points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Spider-Man Tattoo Of A Old Minimalist Sketch I Did At Fallen Star Batavia, IL

Spider-Man Tattoo Of A Old Minimalist Sketch I Did At Fallen Star Batavia, IL

Juke265 Report

22points
POST
#58

Minimalist Mind Storm Tatt By Lyndsy At Metamorphosis Tattoo & Piercing In Indy

Minimalist Mind Storm Tatt By Lyndsy At Metamorphosis Tattoo & Piercing In Indy

prettysureeds Report

22points
POST
#59

Dandelion Tattoo

Dandelion Tattoo

JonBoy Report

21points
POST
#60

Olive Tree Tattoo

Olive Tree Tattoo

clarasol.ttt Report

21points
POST
#61

Media Player Tattoo

Media Player Tattoo

jessica.jae.tattoos Report

21points
POST
#62

Cute Rabbit Tattoo

Cute Rabbit Tattoo

zeid_ink Report

21points
POST
#63

Scorpio Tattoo

Scorpio Tattoo

floydyfloyd_ink Report

21points
POST
#64

Chess Tattoo

Chess Tattoo

cagridurmaz Report

21points
POST
#65

Small Cows Tattoo

Small Cows Tattoo

eurieeurie Report

21points
POST
#66

Ornamental Lotus Tattoo

Ornamental Lotus Tattoo

tattoosbysanjay Report

21points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

Ant Tattoo

Ant Tattoo

1991.ink Report

21points
POST
#68

Small Circle Tattoo

Small Circle Tattoo

black.cheddar_tattoo Report

21points
POST
#69

Planets Tattoo

Planets Tattoo

crislimon_tattoo Report

21points
POST
#70

Wine Glass Tattoo

Wine Glass Tattoo

jessficagna Report

21points
POST
#71

Minimalist Tattoo Of The Rhythm For Pyramid Song

Minimalist Tattoo Of The Rhythm For Pyramid Song

fiddy99 Report

21points
POST
#72

My Minimalist, Modern Queen Of Hearts. Brad Yow Canvas Tattoo, Charlotte NC

My Minimalist, Modern Queen Of Hearts. Brad Yow Canvas Tattoo, Charlotte NC

haydini Report

21points
POST
#73

Decided To Share My Own Minimalist Tp-Inspired Tattoo!

Decided To Share My Own Minimalist Tp-Inspired Tattoo!

ionicironic Report

21points
POST
#74

Wrist Tattoo

Wrist Tattoo

mrtott Report

19points
POST
#75

Sea Turtle

Sea Turtle

_coldtattoo_ Report

19points
POST
#76

Simplistic Star

Simplistic Star

_small_tattoo_ Report

19points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

Minimalist Triangle

Minimalist Triangle

joannabrox Report

19points
POST
#78

Finger Line Tattoo

Finger Line Tattoo

nghe.tattooists Report

19points
POST
#79

Whale Tale Tattoo

Whale Tale Tattoo

tattooer_jina Report

19points
POST
#80

Books Tattoo

Books Tattoo

amante.ink Report

19points
POST
#81

Geometric Cat Tattoo

Geometric Cat Tattoo

winktattooist___ Report

19points
POST
#82

Name Tattoo

Name Tattoo

shoocktattoominimal Report

19points
POST
#83

Heart Tattoo

Heart Tattoo

irisnawer_art Report

19points
POST
#84

Dino Family

Dino Family

east_01 Report

18points
POST
#85

Tiny Daisy Tattoo

Tiny Daisy Tattoo

guseul_tattoo Report

18points
POST
#86

Carb Molecule Pizza Tattoo

Carb Molecule Pizza Tattoo

cdcruz Report

18points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#87

Elegant Rose Tattoo

Elegant Rose Tattoo