Tattooing is as old as history itself. As evidenced by archaeological records, tattooing has been practiced since the Neolithic era. Think around 6000 years before the present. For a long time, tattoos served as marks of status, religious symbols, and even punishment by marking outcasts, slaves, and convicts. Today, it's more of a form of self-expression. It's reported that around half of Americans under 40 have a tattoo.

According to Instagram research conducted by Zensa, some of the most common tattoos people get are script tattoos and tattoos with popular sayings. No wonder word tattoos and lettering tattoos are popular among the population. In most cases, they are cheaper to get, take little time to complete, and carry a meaningful message. Unless it's the name of another person, which is the most frequent reason for regret.

However, getting a script tattoo with a special quote or a phrase that's important and echoes to you may end up being one of the best decisions you've made. It could be an excerpt from your favorite book, a phrase, or a combination of singular words. Meaningful word tattoos, serious or silly, can be beautifully inked into one's skin and serve as a daily reminder and a piece of body art.

To avoid ending up on the list of the worst tattoos or tattoo regrets getting covered, we've compiled a list of script tattoo ideas and the creative ways people had words inked into their skin. In case you are looking for tattoo lettering ideas, fonts to use, designs, placement or size tips, and examples, there is plenty to look at below. Do you have a script tattoo? What does it say? Let us know!