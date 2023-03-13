Tattooing is as old as history itself. As evidenced by archaeological records, tattooing has been practiced since the Neolithic era. Think around 6000 years before the present. For a long time, tattoos served as marks of status, religious symbols, and even punishment by marking outcasts, slaves, and convicts. Today, it's more of a form of self-expression. It's reported that around half of Americans under 40 have a tattoo.

According to Instagram research conducted by Zensa, some of the most common tattoos people get are script tattoos and tattoos with popular sayings. No wonder word tattoos and lettering tattoos are popular among the population. In most cases, they are cheaper to get, take little time to complete, and carry a meaningful message. Unless it's the name of another person, which is the most frequent reason for regret.

However, getting a script tattoo with a special quote or a phrase that's important and echoes to you may end up being one of the best decisions you've made. It could be an excerpt from your favorite book, a phrase, or a combination of singular words. Meaningful word tattoos, serious or silly, can be beautifully inked into one's skin and serve as a daily reminder and a piece of body art.

To avoid ending up on the list of the worst tattoos or tattoo regrets getting covered, we've compiled a list of script tattoo ideas and the creative ways people had words inked into their skin. In case you are looking for tattoo lettering ideas, fonts to use, designs, placement or size tips, and examples, there is plenty to look at below. Do you have a script tattoo? What does it say? Let us know!

#1

Memento Mori

pureum_tattoo Report

#2

Just Got My Second Gaiman Quote Tattoo And I’m In Love

lemurcatta85 Report

#3

Life

kazisvet_ Report

#4

Here From Lahore, Pakistan And Confused About My First Tattoo By Ivan Casabo

hyrab Report

#5

My New Tombstone On My Ankle. From Jenna Szerszen At Topnotch Tattoo

canipetyourdog5 Report

#6

Millennium Falcon And Han Solo Quote By Edu Cerro Samuel O'Reilly's Tattoo Parlour, Santa Cruz CA

LollipopNinja Report

#7

Do It Anyway

lime_tattoo Report

#8

Got A Tattoo That Combines Two Of My Loves: Tech And Terrible Puns

tidbits_and_bytes Report

#9

Accept Love

laveda_loca Report

#10

Michael Scott Tattoo. By Mallory Kay Palmertree, Jackson, MS

Getsiqsteve Report

#11

To The Lighthouse Forearm Tat By Ori At Third Space In Portland, Oregon

BlueBearMafia Report

#12

Yes

zuzaok Report

#13

I Have Lived A Thousand Lives

fennerlauratattoo Report

#14

By Sleestax At Grateful Studios In Toronto, ON

temporary_t Report

#15

Hot Like Hell

girlknewyork Report

#16

Spaghetti

lardicus1 Report

#17

Keep Your Head Up

g9in_xoxo Report

#18

Love Myself

tattoo_a_piece Report

#19

Bar Mitzvah Mothman Done At Misery Co In Salt Lake City Utah

Notinmedschool Report

#20

Never

inkster Report

#21

Memento Mori

architex_tattoo Report

#22

Art Is Whatever You Want It To Be

_harrymckenzie Report

#23

Kindness

jotzet.tattoo Report

#24

I Matter

tattooprincessbritt Report

#25

My Heaven Is All Around - Jessi Hildebrandt Dark Horse Tattoo, Los Angeles, CA

funaudience Report

#26

I Am Because She Was

tonysonic Report

#27

Quote From The Crazy Ex Girlfriend Song “The End Of The Movie”

Done by CC at route 60 Tattoo, Pittsburgh.

ZFunktopus Report

#28

Converge's "Jane Doe" With A Quote. Done By Jay Hettlehut, Anchors End Tattoo, Duluth, MN

pistolwhip_pete Report

#29

Quote By Atticus. Tattoo Done By Gary Frayer At Tattoo Royale In San Diego

Conscious_Nothing Report

#30

My Super Simple Script Tattoo, Figured I’d Share! Done By Audrey At Up In Arms Tattoo In Moon, PA

Luke192 Report

#31

Daydreamer

pure.ttt Report

#32

Lettering

cagridurmaz Report

#33

Everything Is Temporary

bil.eve_tattoo Report

#34

Positive

lacuart Report

#35

Art

golaya.tatts Report

#36

All Day All Night

caaro_lines Report

#37

Be Here Now

catnight_tattoo Report

#38

Amor

yovelmann Report

#39

Be Happy

furhouse Report

#40

I Can Be

lunanmii Report

#41

My One Line Drawing Of Francis From The Darjeeling Limited And My Fav Quote. Done By Sparrow At Howl Tattoo In Fort Myers, FL

homemaderedhead Report

#42

Peonies And My Favorite Literary Quote From Kurt Vonnegut's Slaughterhouse Five. Done By Elise Jensen At Seven Seas Tattoo In Buffalo, NY

twoellie Report

#43

A Flower And A Quote From My Favorite Book For My First Tattoo. By Jeff Slack At Fort City Tattoo, Fort Smith

dumbmajordan Report

#44

A Quote From Brandon Sanderson's The Way Of Kings Done By Julia Neely Of Studio 617 In Maryville, TN

corvette1710 Report

#45

Simple Hamilton Quote, Done Excellently By Katie Beth At Blue Geisha In West Seattle, WA

Hatlessmagic Report

#46

Soar

bangbangnyc Report

#47

Warrior

laurenwinzer Report

#48

Vengeance

katchi.tattoo Report

#49

In Memory Of My Gramma. Done By Carly Menasco At Good Mojo Tattoos In Beverly, MA

RockItTonite Report

#50

Calm

kaiblackwood Report

#51

Simplify

loko_lines Report

#52

Dads Handwriting With A Quote From A Logic Song

A couple of weeks ago my dad got diagnosed with kidney cancer and I've been having a lot of anxiety lately. This is a quote from my favorite Logic song that helps me feel better, the high life. I got this tattoo in my dad handwriting with a quote from that song.

brendannash Report

#53

Invincible

pavlenko.ink Report

#54

Live

radtatclub Report

#55

Believe

newarttattoo3 Report

#56

Namaste

ouija_tattoo Report

#57

Madison

humblebeetattoo Report

#58

Self Love

lucybluetattoo Report

#59

Tired

katememphis Report

#60

Parmigiano

thorn_pokes Report

#61

Shoulder Tattoo

jk.tat Report

#62

Stop Wearing Your Wishbone Where Your Backbone Ought To Be

katherinejarretattoo Report

#63

Don't Look

xoeybarcenaltattoo Report

#64

Tattoo Date

samletbird Report

#65

Rebel Alliance Tiger By Zack Traum At Moo Tattoo In Philadelphia

Kodiak_85 Report

#66

I'm Immortal, Well So Far By Michael At Acreedo, Abingdon, UK

sim-o Report

#67

Inferno, Canto I - By Dean Bloebaum, Adorn Body Art West In Beaverton, OR

maverick4090 Report

#68

First Session On My Hands. Jon At Meow Meow Tattoo. Wilmington, NC

epaphp Report

#69

Tolkien Quote Done By Nick 'The Tailor' Solomon At Crown & Feather In Philadelphia, PA

reddit.com Report

#70

Tree Of Life Tattoo With A Quote That Means A Lot To Me

PiyushSharmaaa Report

#71

"Different Not Less" Based On Temple Grandin Quote, Represents My Autism. Designed By Me, Done By Cody Wray At The Electric Chair, Flint, MI

reddit.com Report

#72

My First Tattoo. Done By Ryan Zametty Of Alta Art In Albuquerque, New Mexico

savemoney2121 Report

#73

My Favourite Quote Done Very Well By Amy Nguyen At Exquizeet Tattoo Studios In Brampton, ON

Dimontus_ Report

#74

My Third Tattoo, This One By Travis At Hangman Tattoo In Benson, AZ

themudgett Report

#75

Quote By Scroobius Pip, Made By The Great Jón Óli At Húðflúrstofa Norðurlands In Akureyri, Iceland

Dananias Report

#76

No Lies

bangbangnyc Report

#77

Petit Moment

traitsdunion_tattoo Report

#78

Au Gold

valeriemadisonjewelry Report

#79

Sandwich Knuckles Done By Kevin Leary At Glt In Chicago, IL

ReverendHambone Report

#80

Everything

yoncaengel Report

#81

Equal

1993x01x11