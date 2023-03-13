100 Creative Word Tattoos For Some Inkspiration
Tattooing is as old as history itself. As evidenced by archaeological records, tattooing has been practiced since the Neolithic era. Think around 6000 years before the present. For a long time, tattoos served as marks of status, religious symbols, and even punishment by marking outcasts, slaves, and convicts. Today, it's more of a form of self-expression. It's reported that around half of Americans under 40 have a tattoo.
According to Instagram research conducted by Zensa, some of the most common tattoos people get are script tattoos and tattoos with popular sayings. No wonder word tattoos and lettering tattoos are popular among the population. In most cases, they are cheaper to get, take little time to complete, and carry a meaningful message. Unless it's the name of another person, which is the most frequent reason for regret.
However, getting a script tattoo with a special quote or a phrase that's important and echoes to you may end up being one of the best decisions you've made. It could be an excerpt from your favorite book, a phrase, or a combination of singular words. Meaningful word tattoos, serious or silly, can be beautifully inked into one's skin and serve as a daily reminder and a piece of body art.
To avoid ending up on the list of the worst tattoos or tattoo regrets getting covered, we've compiled a list of script tattoo ideas and the creative ways people had words inked into their skin. In case you are looking for tattoo lettering ideas, fonts to use, designs, placement or size tips, and examples, there is plenty to look at below. Do you have a script tattoo? What does it say? Let us know!
Memento Mori
Just Got My Second Gaiman Quote Tattoo And I’m In Love
Life
Here From Lahore, Pakistan And Confused About My First Tattoo By Ivan Casabo
My New Tombstone On My Ankle. From Jenna Szerszen At Topnotch Tattoo
Millennium Falcon And Han Solo Quote By Edu Cerro Samuel O'Reilly's Tattoo Parlour, Santa Cruz CA
Do It Anyway
Got A Tattoo That Combines Two Of My Loves: Tech And Terrible Puns
Accept Love
Michael Scott Tattoo. By Mallory Kay Palmertree, Jackson, MS
To The Lighthouse Forearm Tat By Ori At Third Space In Portland, Oregon
Yes
I Have Lived A Thousand Lives
By Sleestax At Grateful Studios In Toronto, ON
Hot Like Hell
Spaghetti
Keep Your Head Up
Love Myself
Bar Mitzvah Mothman Done At Misery Co In Salt Lake City Utah
Never
Art Is Whatever You Want It To Be
Kindness
I Matter
My Heaven Is All Around - Jessi Hildebrandt Dark Horse Tattoo, Los Angeles, CA
I Am Because She Was
Quote From The Crazy Ex Girlfriend Song “The End Of The Movie”
Done by CC at route 60 Tattoo, Pittsburgh.
Converge's "Jane Doe" With A Quote. Done By Jay Hettlehut, Anchors End Tattoo, Duluth, MN
Quote By Atticus. Tattoo Done By Gary Frayer At Tattoo Royale In San Diego
My Super Simple Script Tattoo, Figured I’d Share! Done By Audrey At Up In Arms Tattoo In Moon, PA
Daydreamer
Lettering
Everything Is Temporary
Positive
Art
All Day All Night
Be Here Now
Amor
Be Happy
I Can Be
My One Line Drawing Of Francis From The Darjeeling Limited And My Fav Quote. Done By Sparrow At Howl Tattoo In Fort Myers, FL
Peonies And My Favorite Literary Quote From Kurt Vonnegut's Slaughterhouse Five. Done By Elise Jensen At Seven Seas Tattoo In Buffalo, NY
A Flower And A Quote From My Favorite Book For My First Tattoo. By Jeff Slack At Fort City Tattoo, Fort Smith
A Quote From Brandon Sanderson's The Way Of Kings Done By Julia Neely Of Studio 617 In Maryville, TN
Simple Hamilton Quote, Done Excellently By Katie Beth At Blue Geisha In West Seattle, WA
Soar
Warrior
Vengeance
In Memory Of My Gramma. Done By Carly Menasco At Good Mojo Tattoos In Beverly, MA
Calm
Simplify
Dads Handwriting With A Quote From A Logic Song
A couple of weeks ago my dad got diagnosed with kidney cancer and I've been having a lot of anxiety lately. This is a quote from my favorite Logic song that helps me feel better, the high life. I got this tattoo in my dad handwriting with a quote from that song.