Infinity tattoos mix mathematics and art, two vastly different things, into one single creation. The result? Some of the most eye-catching tattoos in the world, which will stay with the owners for an eternity (or until they get them removed). However, like geometric tattoos, they are far more complex than they look.

Firstly, all infinity tattoo designs must feature an infinity symbol. The simplest way of creating this symbol is by putting the number “8” on its side. It doesn’t have a clear start or endpoint, and thus the lines keep looping for an eternity.

Secondly, you should learn the infinity tattoo meaning. People have given these types of tattoos a lot of symbolism that varies depending on each individual. If you want to learn more about the meaning of infinity tattoos, keep reading until the very end! And lastly, get inspiration for your own eternity symbol tattoo by researching various designs online.

Or, skip the research because we’ve already done it for you! Below, you’ll find a list of the best infinity tattoo designs the internet has to offer. Look through the entries, and make sure to upvote the ones you liked!

#1

Unlimited Heart Tattoo

golden heart wrapped in infinity symbol

inkflow_akiwong




An infinity tattoo has limitless explanations for its meanings.


As mentioned above, infinity doesn't have a certain point where it ends. However, when we look at the infinity tattoo meaning philosophically, it's more emotional. Infinity can be linked with our personal experiences, feelings, and relationships with other people.
#2

Infinity Wave Tattoo

infinity colorful wave tattoo on hand

imfine_tat_



#3

Cute Infinity Tattoo

cute colorful space design infinity arm tattoo

"Girl who likes space tattoo (especially rockets)."

hktattoo_cara




Tattoos with infinity symbol are somewhat personal.


Like all other art creations, the best tattoos are the ones that capture an aspect of our personal lives. For some reason, an infinity tattoo with names in the design seems more personal than usual. Like with all word tattoos, the names have to come from somewhere. Some people tattoo their loved ones' names, like parents, siblings, or fictional characters.
#4

Infinity Waves Tattoo

Infinite wave arm tattoo

tattooist_suf



#5

Ouroboros Snake Infinity Tattoo

ouroboros snake infinity tattoo on back

hangang_tattooz




An infinity tattoo is the best way to show off your love.


An infinity heart tattoo symbolizes the limitless love for a person. As with other matching tattoos, these types of designs showcase your unwavering love for your partner. After all, when you commit an infinite amount of time to your partner, that is the peak of romance and love. To spice up these kinds of tattoos, you can add a name to them.
#6

Flower Infinity Tattoo

floral spine infinity tattoo

tattooist_banul



#7

Blue Poppy Flower Infinity Tattoo

blue poppy flower infinity tattoo on hand

baronart_kandi




The feather and infinity seem to work together rather perfectly.


Infinity and feathers seem to mix perfectly with each other, especially when both of them are inserted into a single tattoo. Infinity symbolizes endless possibilities, and the feather is usually associated with free will and life. So, combined, the two tattoos can create one general meaning — a long life of freedom and choices.
#8

Infinite Flowers Tattoo

infinity colorful flowers tattoo on hand

keejt_tattoo



#9

Floral Infinity Tattoo

floral infinity tattoo on chest

oolita.tattoo



#10

Cute Infinity Tattoo

cute infinity tattoo

josie.tattoos



#11

Infinity Tattoo

space travel infinity tattoo

minie._.chan



#12

Floral Infinity Tattoo

flowers infinity tattoo

tattooist_dal



#13

Floral Infinity Tattoo

irreplaceable quote infinity symbol tattoo

tattooist_dal



#14

Pear Blossom Infinity Tattoo

pear blossom infinity tattoo

tattooist_greem



#15

Unique Infinity Scribble Tattoo

scribbled infinity tattoo

tattooist_greem



#16

Family Birth Infinity Tattoo

family birth infinity shoulder tattoo

"Family birth drawing engraved in the shape of infinity tattoo."

simya_tattoo



#17

Infinity Tattoo With Pet's Paw

infinity tattoo with pet's paw

inkpulztattoo



#18

Infinity Tattoo On The Hand

first name letters infinite love tattoo

tattooist_neul



#19

Friendship Infinity Tattoos

matching friendship infinity feet tattoos

tattooist_neul



#20

Wrist Infinity Tattoo

wrist infinity tattoo

agathetattoo



#21

Hands Infinity Tattoo

hands in shape of an infinity tattoo

handitrip



#22

Infinity Tattoo On The Hand

infinity tattoo on the hand

tattooist_neul



#23

Infinity Dragon Tattoo

infinity elemental dragon tattoo

tattooist_zela



#24

Heart Infinity Tattoo

heart infinity tattoo

nazanin.tntattoo



#25

Antique Style Infinity Tattoo

antique style infinity tattoo

tattooist_solar



#26

Snake Infinity Tattoo

Snake shaped infinity symbol tattoo

uncogrim



#27

Infinity Birds Tattoo

infinity birds tattoo

“Tattoo have a power and magic all thier own way, they decorate the body and enhances the soul. Birds are among the most popular elements for tattoos. They tend to suggest freedom and perspective, so combining images of birds with the infinity symbol carries a clear meaning of endless freedom and refusing to be restricted or restrained."

kiran_yk_tattooist



#28

Infinity Feather Tattoo

infinity feather tattoo

"Infinity tattoo: eternity, rebirth, reincarnation, opportunity, endless love and commitment, belonging."

nilootattoo_art



#29

Infinity Flowers Tattoo

infinity flowers tattoo

katyhayward_art



#30

Infinity Snakes Tattoo

Snakes devouring each other infinity tattoo

"Auryn symbol tattoo (from never ending story)."

tattooist_coldy



#31

Snake Infinity Tattoo

snake infinity tattoo

tattoo_grain



#32

Infinity Tattoo On The Hand

infinity symbol covered in flowers tricep tattoo

yeowool_tattooer



#33

Family Members' Birthdates Infinity Tattoo

family members' birthdates infinity tattoo

"Your family members' birthdates, plus infinity tattoo."

simbar_tattoo



#34

Infinity Tattoo With Heart

rainbow gradient infinity shoulder tattoo

minie._.chan



#35

Infinity Tattoo On The Hand

travel related icons decorating infinity symbol

"Meaningful images of a Sagittarius in tattoo."

minie._.chan



#36

Infinity Heart Tattoo

infinity heart tattoo

zeetattooo



#37

Rainbow Infinity Tattoo

rainbow infinity tattoo

wittybutton_tattoo



#38

Infinity Tattoo With Moon

infinity tattoo with moon

tattooist_arun



#39

Infinity Family Tattoo

infinity family tattoo

women.tattoo.tehran



#40

Infinity Planet Tattoo

infinity planet tattoo

simya_tattoo



#41

Purple Microcosm Infinity Tattoo

purple microcosm infinity tattoo

tattooist_chio



#42

Watercolor Infinity Tattoo On The Finger

watercolor infinity tattoo on the finger

tattooist_chio



#43

Friendship Infinity Tattoos

friendship infinity tattoos

tattooer_dogy



#44

Bike Chain Infinity Tattoo

bike chain infinity tattoo

"Infinity loop of bike chain, first one! Hunter Spanks- Baltimore, MD."

DuraAceOfSpades



#45

Wave Infinity Tattoo

wave infinity tattoo

tattooist_neul



#46

Family Infinity Tattoo

family infinity tattoo

agathetattoo



#47

Infinity Tattoo On The Leg

infinity tattoo on the leg

tattoomatsche



#48

Infinity Tattoo On The Hand

infinity tattoo on the hand

small.minitattoo



#49

Infinity Tattoo On The Leg

infinity tattoo on the leg

handitrip



#50

Infinity Flowers Tattoo

infinity flowers tattoo

52.artzzz



#51

Couple Infinity Tattoo

couple's infinity tattoo

"Couple's tattoos, in honor of the marriage."

sorry_mummy_



#52

Infinity Wave Tattoo

infinity wave tattoo

tattooist_greem



#53

Infinity Tattoo On The Hand

infinity tattoo on the hand

daniel_venomdyt



#54

Flower Infinity Tattoo

flower infinity tattoo

tattooist_dal



#55

Dagger Infinity Tattoo On The Neck

dagger infinity tattoo on the neck

heej.ink



#56

Infinity Rose Tattoo

infinity rose tattoo

jiayu77121



#57

Infinity Lotus Flower Tattoo

infinity lotus flower tattoo

minie._.chan



#58

Infinity Birds Tattoo

infinity birds tattoo

zeetattooo



#59

Infinity Arrow Tattoo

infinity arrow tattoo

zeetattooo



#60

Infinity Tattoo With Pet's Paw

infinity tattoo with pet's paw

agnese_landi_pmu



#61

Couple Infinity Tattoos

couple infinity tattoos

"Infinity-shaped brush strokes were engraved as couple tattoos."

simya_tattoo



#62

Infinity Moon Tattoo

infinity moon tattoo

simya_tattoo



#63

Infinity Knot Tattoos

infinity knot tattoos

kristellatattoo



#64

Infinity Snake Tattoo

infinity snake tattoo

"Infinity Ouroboros inspired by Annihilation by Matt Shaner at Lucky Drive Tattoo in San Rafael, CA."

xShwaggy



#65

Infinity Tattoo With Mom's Name

infinity tattoo with mom's name

rahul_elysian_artist



#66

Infinity Tattoo On The Hand

infinity tattoo on the hand

rahul_elysian_artist



#67

Infinity Tattoo With Words

infinity tattoo with words

tattooist_neul



#68

Infinity Tattoo On The Hand

infinity tattoo on the hand

nazanin.tntattoo



#69

Infinity Tattoo With Word

infinity tattoo with word

rui_dr.ink_tattooartist



#70

Infinity Tattoo On The Hand

infinity tattoo on the hand

"Erin from Infinite Ink Tattoo in Pensacola, FL did my Faith Hope Love, a semicolon, 29:11, and water color splash in the shape of infinity. My first tattoo."

Uhmanduh09



#71

Infinity Tattoo On The Hand

infinity tattoo on the hand

finelineink_



#72

Watercolor Infinity Ear Tattoo

watercolor infinity tattoo

gumu.club



#73

Birds Infinity Tattoo

birds infinity tattoo

cristina.boiangiu.tattoo



#74

Infinity Feather Tattoo

infinity feather tattoo

rascalinktattoos



#75

Infinity Tattoo With Hearts

infinity tattoo with hearts

mr.jones.tattoo



#76

Infinity Tattoo Behind The Ear

infinity tattoo behind the ear

"This time an infinity with her initials behind his ear. It's always nice to see a couple's tattoos."

simbar_tattoo



#77

Infinity Tattoo On The Hand

infinity tattoo on the hand

tattooist_dal



#78

Infinity Tattoo On The Hand

infinity tattoo on the hand

tattooist_banul



#79

Infinity Tattoo On The Leg

infinity tattoo on the leg

mr.jones.tattoo



#80

Infinity Flowers Tattoo

infinity flowers tattoo

"The combination of the key of infinite cell and chamomile flower in tattoo."

women.tattoo.tehran



#81

Infinity Tattoo On The Finger

infinity tattoo on the finger

chickychai



#82

Back Of The Neck Infinity Tattoo

back of the neck infinity tattoo

sop_tattoo




