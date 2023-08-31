Infinity tattoos mix mathematics and art, two vastly different things, into one single creation. The result? Some of the most eye-catching tattoos in the world, which will stay with the owners for an eternity (or until they get them removed). However, like geometric tattoos, they are far more complex than they look.

Firstly, all infinity tattoo designs must feature an infinity symbol. The simplest way of creating this symbol is by putting the number “8” on its side. It doesn’t have a clear start or endpoint, and thus the lines keep looping for an eternity.

Secondly, you should learn the infinity tattoo meaning. People have given these types of tattoos a lot of symbolism that varies depending on each individual. If you want to learn more about the meaning of infinity tattoos, keep reading until the very end! And lastly, get inspiration for your own eternity symbol tattoo by researching various designs online.

Or, skip the research because we've already done it for you!