82 Infinity Tattoos To Show Off Your Eternal Creativity
Infinity tattoos mix mathematics and art, two vastly different things, into one single creation. The result? Some of the most eye-catching tattoos in the world, which will stay with the owners for an eternity (or until they get them removed). However, like geometric tattoos, they are far more complex than they look.
Firstly, all infinity tattoo designs must feature an infinity symbol. The simplest way of creating this symbol is by putting the number “8” on its side. It doesn’t have a clear start or endpoint, and thus the lines keep looping for an eternity.
Secondly, you should learn the infinity tattoo meaning. People have given these types of tattoos a lot of symbolism that varies depending on each individual. If you want to learn more about the meaning of infinity tattoos, keep reading until the very end! And lastly, get inspiration for your own eternity symbol tattoo by researching various designs online.
Or, skip the research because we’ve already done it for you! Below, you’ll find a list of the best infinity tattoo designs the internet has to offer. Look through the entries, and make sure to upvote the ones you liked!
An infinity tattoo has limitless explanations for its meanings.
As mentioned above, infinity doesn't have a certain point where it ends. However, when we look at the infinity tattoo meaning philosophically, it's more emotional. Infinity can be linked with our personal experiences, feelings, and relationships with other people.
Infinity Wave Tattoo
Cute Infinity Tattoo
"Girl who likes space tattoo (especially rockets)."
Tattoos with infinity symbol are somewhat personal.
Like all other art creations, the best tattoos are the ones that capture an aspect of our personal lives. For some reason, an infinity tattoo with names in the design seems more personal than usual. Like with all word tattoos, the names have to come from somewhere. Some people tattoo their loved ones' names, like parents, siblings, or fictional characters.
Ouroboros Snake Infinity Tattoo
An infinity tattoo is the best way to show off your love.
An infinity heart tattoo symbolizes the limitless love for a person. As with other matching tattoos, these types of designs showcase your unwavering love for your partner. After all, when you commit an infinite amount of time to your partner, that is the peak of romance and love. To spice up these kinds of tattoos, you can add a name to them.
Flower Infinity Tattoo
Blue Poppy Flower Infinity Tattoo
The feather and infinity seem to work together rather perfectly.
Infinity and feathers seem to mix perfectly with each other, especially when both of them are inserted into a single tattoo. Infinity symbolizes endless possibilities, and the feather is usually associated with free will and life. So, combined, the two tattoos can create one general meaning — a long life of freedom and choices.
Infinite Flowers Tattoo
Floral Infinity Tattoo
Cute Infinity Tattoo
Infinity Tattoo
Floral Infinity Tattoo
Floral Infinity Tattoo
Pear Blossom Infinity Tattoo
Unique Infinity Scribble Tattoo
Family Birth Infinity Tattoo
"Family birth drawing engraved in the shape of infinity tattoo."
Infinity Tattoo With Pet's Paw
Infinity Tattoo On The Hand
Friendship Infinity Tattoos
Wrist Infinity Tattoo
Hands Infinity Tattoo
Infinity Tattoo On The Hand
Infinity Dragon Tattoo
Heart Infinity Tattoo
Antique Style Infinity Tattoo
Snake Infinity Tattoo
Infinity Birds Tattoo
“Tattoo have a power and magic all thier own way, they decorate the body and enhances the soul. Birds are among the most popular elements for tattoos. They tend to suggest freedom and perspective, so combining images of birds with the infinity symbol carries a clear meaning of endless freedom and refusing to be restricted or restrained."
Infinity Feather Tattoo
"Infinity tattoo: eternity, rebirth, reincarnation, opportunity, endless love and commitment, belonging."
Infinity Flowers Tattoo
Infinity Snakes Tattoo
"Auryn symbol tattoo (from never ending story)."
Snake Infinity Tattoo
Infinity Tattoo On The Hand
Family Members' Birthdates Infinity Tattoo
"Your family members' birthdates, plus infinity tattoo."
Infinity Tattoo With Heart
Infinity Tattoo On The Hand
"Meaningful images of a Sagittarius in tattoo."
Infinity Heart Tattoo
Rainbow Infinity Tattoo
Infinity Tattoo With Moon
Infinity Family Tattoo
Infinity Planet Tattoo
Purple Microcosm Infinity Tattoo
Watercolor Infinity Tattoo On The Finger
Friendship Infinity Tattoos
Bike Chain Infinity Tattoo
"Infinity loop of bike chain, first one! Hunter Spanks- Baltimore, MD."
Wave Infinity Tattoo
Family Infinity Tattoo
Infinity Tattoo On The Leg
Infinity Tattoo On The Hand
Infinity Tattoo On The Leg
Infinity Flowers Tattoo
Couple Infinity Tattoo
"Couple's tattoos, in honor of the marriage."
Infinity Wave Tattoo
Infinity Tattoo On The Hand
Flower Infinity Tattoo
Dagger Infinity Tattoo On The Neck
Infinity Rose Tattoo
Infinity Lotus Flower Tattoo
Infinity Birds Tattoo
Infinity Arrow Tattoo
Infinity Tattoo With Pet's Paw
Couple Infinity Tattoos
"Infinity-shaped brush strokes were engraved as couple tattoos."
Infinity Moon Tattoo
Infinity Knot Tattoos
Infinity Snake Tattoo
"Infinity Ouroboros inspired by Annihilation by Matt Shaner at Lucky Drive Tattoo in San Rafael, CA."
Infinity Tattoo With Mom's Name
Infinity Tattoo On The Hand
Infinity Tattoo With Words
Infinity Tattoo On The Hand
Infinity Tattoo With Word
Infinity Tattoo On The Hand
"Erin from Infinite Ink Tattoo in Pensacola, FL did my Faith Hope Love, a semicolon, 29:11, and water color splash in the shape of infinity. My first tattoo."
Infinity Tattoo On The Hand
Watercolor Infinity Ear Tattoo
Birds Infinity Tattoo
Infinity Feather Tattoo
Infinity Tattoo With Hearts
Infinity Tattoo Behind The Ear
"This time an infinity with her initials behind his ear. It's always nice to see a couple's tattoos."
Infinity Tattoo On The Hand
Infinity Tattoo On The Hand
Infinity Tattoo On The Leg
Infinity Flowers Tattoo
"The combination of the key of infinite cell and chamomile flower in tattoo."