If you have been fascinated by straight lines, clear shapes, and symmetry your entire life, a geometric tattoo is most likely exactly your cup of tea. These exquisite tattoo patterns that form anything from shapes to actual drawings look as sophisticated and classy in real life as you would imagine. Simple geometric tattoos are also a great choice for your first-ever inking session.

Here is a word of advice though. Simple geometric tattoo designs might seem like a very easy and straightforward job, but even a minimalist geometric tattoo requires a master with a steady hand. If you want to get a geometric tattoo design right, you need every line to be very precise. Unlike abstract tattoos or tattoos resembling paintings where you can cover up small mistakes with color or additional details, this will be hard to achieve in the case of geometric tattoos.

If you are in search of some good geometric tattoo ideas, we have a whole bunch of them in this article. Hopefully, they will inspire you to create your own design and get a beautiful geometric tattoo for yourself. And if you already have one, share it with us in the comments.