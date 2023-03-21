If you have been fascinated by straight lines, clear shapes, and symmetry your entire life, a geometric tattoo is most likely exactly your cup of tea. These exquisite tattoo patterns that form anything from shapes to actual drawings look as sophisticated and classy in real life as you would imagine. Simple geometric tattoos are also a great choice for your first-ever inking session. 

Here is a word of advice though. Simple geometric tattoo designs might seem like a very easy and straightforward job, but even a minimalist geometric tattoo requires a master with a steady hand. If you want to get a geometric tattoo design right, you need every line to be very precise. Unlike abstract tattoos or tattoos resembling paintings where you can cover up small mistakes with color or additional details, this will be hard to achieve in the case of geometric tattoos.

If you are in search of some good geometric tattoo ideas, we have a whole bunch of them in this article. Hopefully, they will inspire you to create your own design and get a beautiful geometric tattoo for yourself. And if you already have one, share it with us in the comments.  

#1

Geometric Tattoo

antoniotat2 Report

#2

Geometric Tattoo

meli_wolf_ttt Report

#3

Cyberpunk Sleeve

1SK Report

#4

Jon Black Geometric Tattoo In NYC

Constant-Ground-7751 Report

#5

Astronaut Tattoo By Mariah Mercury At Studio Elev8 Aim South Jordan, Utah

CzusAguster Report

#6

Geometric Tattoo

juancho_.gonzalez Report

#7

Geometric Tree Tattoo

tattoosbymissi Report

#8

Moved From Sydney To Ireland When I Was 10. I'm 20 Now And Here's My First Tattoo

Vikingsson Report

#9

Geometrical Tattoo By Luke - Tribo Tattoo (Prague)

Impo5sible Report

#10

Geometric Deer Piece From This Week

niktattooartist505 Report

#11

Geometric Tattoo

daigor_perego Report

#12

1 Of 2 Tattoos I Got Done On My Japan, Thailand Trip. Geometric Tattoo Of A Forest And Space.

RiskyDINGO Report

#13

First Tattoo On The Sensitive Spot

tattoobysoso Report

#14

Geometric Tattoo

june_alison Report

#15

"In Your Style, I Could Imagine A Collage Of Things That Got Me Through My Difficult Times. Like Album Covers..."

meli_wolf_ttt Report

#16

Geometric Tree Tattoo

tatuajeslaclinica Report

#17

Playful Geometric Watercolor Cats

jennie_kiebler_art Report

#18

So In Love With This Geometric Fox, Thanks For Choosing This From My Flash!

dontsleepvincci Report

#19

The Geometric Fox Tattoo Is Highly Trendy And Symbolizes Multi-Cultural Intelligence

inkparktattoobd Report

#20

Had Fun Doing This Geometric Fox Today!

stephanie_melbourne Report

#21

Geometric Space Lion Done By Jose Camarillo At Art Never Dies Tattoo (Federal Way, Washington)

THIS_GUY_LIFTS Report

#22

Half Geometric Half Realistic Bear, Made By Linda Moberg At Miks Tattoo, Copenhagen

Lenkz Report

#23

New Geometric Dotwork Piece By Dotwork Damian At Blue Dragon Tattoos, Brighton UK

Prof_Tobias Report

#24

Geometric Landscape Design By Keith C (Me) At Spinning Needle Tattoos In Ft Worth

Fidellio Report

#25

Geometric Tattoo By Kamil Czapiga

BlackShadowRose Report

#26

My First Tattoo. A Spacey Geometric Piece By Drew Nelson At Triton Tattoo, Santa Cruz CA

a_Big_Wet_Hen Report

#27

Geometric/Realism Bear Done By Israel At Love N Hate Tattoo, Lakewood, CO

ewide55 Report

#28

Geometric Sleeve By Raul Wesche At Golden State Tattoo Expo In Pasadena, CA

awsomesoccer13 Report

#29

Geometric Tattoo Sleeve, Done By Me, Tattoopelikan, Poland

Borghrog Report

#30

Grandpa

meli_wolf_ttt Report

#31

Geometric Feather By Kelly Killagain At 777 Tattoos In Manahawkin, New Jersey

hatemyjob22 Report

#32

Geometric Tattoo

ninoartwork Report

#33

My First, Healed. Geometric Pattern And Landscape By Canyon Webb, Reno Tattoo Company, Reno NV

brandon6285 Report

#34

Geometric Tattoo

zezitattoo Report

#35

This Tattoo Turned Out So Good!

full_moon_ink Report

#36

The Brief Was A Tree With Geometric Elements, For Me

11tattoocz Report

#37

Geometric Tattoo

sugar_ink_88 Report

#38

Great Design To Start The Day And Week Of With. Beautiful Watercolor And Geometric Design Of A Giraffe On The Leg

jeffhamm_tattooart Report

#39

Geometric Triangle Rose With Watercolor Background Tattoo

cedrixph Report

#40

Geometric Tattoo

veronikabresar9 Report

#41

Some Nice Geo Poppies

melissa_daye Report

#42

Finally Got My Fox Tattoo I've Been Wanting For A While Now

beccainthecity Report

#43

Geometric Flower Tattoo

anyway_martattoo_ Report

#44

Geometric Tattoo

tattooss.alkaya Report

#45

Geometric Tattoo

symmetrychaos Report

#46

Geometric Bear Done By James Buie at Elm Street Tattoo Dallas, TX

crobbinhood Report

#47

My First Tattoo, (Halfway Done) By Mitch Koch, Mind Floss Tattoo Shop In Madison, WI

MarshmallowGunner Report

#48

Geometric Whale, Thanks To Seth Wood At Temple Tattoo In Oakland

letsrolltroll Report

#49

Sunflower For Sarah

lucietattoo Report

#50

Geometric Deer For Maarten

monikagut.tattoo Report

#51

Geometric Cicada Done By Emma Holmes At Electric Mayhem Tattoo In St. Louis, MO

Dorirayne Report

#52

Geometric Watercolor Arm Piece. Done By Baker At Tattoorolo, Corning NY

dizzyd93 Report

#53

Espeon And Umbreon Geometric Tattoo

Hello626 Report

#54

Geometric Minimalist Tattoo With Watercolors

xyriberry Report

#55

Geometric Tree, By Nathalia Correa At Sampa Tattoo Rio, Rio De Janeiro

BrazilianTinaFey Report

#56

Geometric Heart Tattoo

mariazegrean Report

#57

Geometric Heart Tattoo

bethhawkinstattoo Report

#58

Minimal Geometric Tattoo

fluidstattoostudio Report

#59

Customized Design With Her Desired Birth-Month Flowers October & December

charlottetattoomakeuphair Report

#60

First Tattoo, Geometric Blackwork Abstraction Of Film Projector Guts (By Ben Volt At Form8 Tattoo In San Francisco, Ca)

LinoleumJay Report

#61

Geometric Black Line Tattoo On My Back By Adrienne Habrel at Iron Flag Tattoo In Toms River, NJ

viciousV Report

#62

Mandala/Geometric Sleeve Forearm Progress - Timo Sanders - 5th Estate Tattoo - Gilbert, AZ

tobyclothing Report

#63

Geometric Tattoo

princesshannilia Report

#64

I Also Have A Geometric Dnd Tattoo - My Demi-Lich

oz0bradley0zo Report

#65

Geometric Symmetrical Lion Face, By Greg Telles At Freaks Tattoos, Henderson NV

Tiberius_0710 Report

#66

First Tattoo, Geometric Mountains Done By Katanna Tatz, Edmonton, Alberta

underraker99 Report

#67

Deer With Geometry

black_cat.tattoo Report

#68

Geometric Tattoo

GeometricTattoo Report

#69

Sacred Geometric Tattoo By Simon Halpern Of 1 Point Tattoo In Honolulu

slimshim1 Report

#70

After A Tough Time, It's Time To Get Back In The Game

czarne_templo Report

#71

Geometric Tattoo

geometrip_small Report

#72

Geometric Tattoo

spiral_spirit_tattoo Report

#73

Geometric Astronaut I Did A While A Go!

mike.vortex Report

#74

Geometric Tattoo

daben_tattoo Report

#75

Geometric Tattoo

shir_h.tattoo Report

#76

Eran Wanted A Sun Combined With An Abstract Planet And Yes It Took Time To Get Every Line Right, But It's Worth It

sugar_ink_88 Report

#77

Geometric Rose

visionseekerstudio Report

#78

Geometric Tattoo

bilbaotattooadicts Report

#79

Geometric Heart

foreverinkedstudio Report

#80

Freehand Geometric Blackwork By Ben Volt At Form8 Tattoo, San Francisco

blackthorn_roams Report

#81

Geometric Sleeve By Raimundo Ramirez. La Tarara Tattoo, Blanes, Spain

Worvast Report

#82

Geometric Vacuum Tube Tattoo

emperorwog Report

#83

Geometric Tattoo

blexworkk Report

#84

Geometric Tattoo

geometrip_small Report

#85

Chipping Away At This Colorful Geometric Sleeve-In-Progress This Weekend

keronmchugh Report

#86

Ornamental Geometric Tattoo

