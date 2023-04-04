Are you a rare specimen of a human who enjoyed learning geometry in school? If so, you might especially enjoy this post since it's all about geometric tattoos. Whether you are a math wizard, someone who likes their tattoos sharp and crisp, or have this thing, call it a non-sexual attraction to straight lines, whatever the case is, geometric tattoo designs might be something you should look into before heading to your next tattoo appointment.

There are many reasons to go for a geometric tattoo: They evoke the feeling of harmony, symmetry, and sometimes even mystery. There's just something about straight lines, dots, and perfect shapes that makes these geometrical tattoos pleasing to look at. Also, a geometric feature can be included in almost any tattoo design, adding that extra detail to your inkwork. For example, if you want a wolf tattoo but don't want it done in the favored realism style, by letting your tattoo artist stylize it, you can have a geometric wolf tattoo that will be highly personalized and unique. Also, if you are keen on your tattoo having a specific meaning, lucky for you, geometric shape tattoos are rich in symbolism. Various geometric shapes can represent simplified renditions of real-life entities, such as the Sun, Moon, clock, or something just as challenging to depict by just using shapes, like flowers or animals.

To gather all these ideas together, we scoured the internet for some of the most creative geometric tattoo ideas that will hopefully serve you some inkspiration for your next tattoo. And don't be squared if you didn't find an idea that clicked with you, as we have a few more parts of aesthetically pleasing tattoos coming your way! However, if you did love some of the geometric tattoo designs we listed below, remember to give them an upvote!