Are you a rare specimen of a human who enjoyed learning geometry in school? If so, you might especially enjoy this post since it's all about geometric tattoos. Whether you are a math wizard, someone who likes their tattoos sharp and crisp, or have this thing, call it a non-sexual attraction to straight lines, whatever the case is, geometric tattoo designs might be something you should look into before heading to your next tattoo appointment.

There are many reasons to go for a geometric tattoo: They evoke the feeling of harmony, symmetry, and sometimes even mystery. There's just something about straight lines, dots, and perfect shapes that makes these geometrical tattoos pleasing to look at. Also, a geometric feature can be included in almost any tattoo design, adding that extra detail to your inkwork. For example, if you want a wolf tattoo but don't want it done in the favored realism style, by letting your tattoo artist stylize it, you can have a geometric wolf tattoo that will be highly personalized and unique. Also, if you are keen on your tattoo having a specific meaning, lucky for you, geometric shape tattoos are rich in symbolism. Various geometric shapes can represent simplified renditions of real-life entities, such as the Sun, Moon, clock, or something just as challenging to depict by just using shapes, like flowers or animals.

To gather all these ideas together, we scoured the internet for some of the most creative geometric tattoo ideas that will hopefully serve you some inkspiration for your next tattoo. And don't be squared if you didn't find an idea that clicked with you, as we have a few more parts of aesthetically pleasing tattoos coming your way! However, if you did love some of the geometric tattoo designs we listed below, remember to give them an upvote!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My First Tattoo, Geometric Tattoo Done By Sean Hall At Black Lantern Tattoo In Dana Point

My First Tattoo, Geometric Tattoo Done By Sean Hall At Black Lantern Tattoo In Dana Point

SwolebiWanKenobi Report

10points
POST
#2

Geometric Deer With Headdress By Antonio At True Line Tattoo, NJ

Geometric Deer With Headdress By Antonio At True Line Tattoo, NJ

jaredphobia Report

10points
POST
#3

My Pup Who Passed Away In Half Geometric Form Done By Anthony Triana At 27 Tattoo, Phoenix, AZ

My Pup Who Passed Away In Half Geometric Form Done By Anthony Triana At 27 Tattoo, Phoenix, AZ

njasan Report

10points
POST
#4

Geometric Lepidoptera Piece By Lucas At Innerlight Tattoo, Torrance CA

Geometric Lepidoptera Piece By Lucas At Innerlight Tattoo, Torrance CA

he-was-number-wan Report

10points
POST
#5

Geometric Sword Piece By Jesse At The Lab Tattoo In Wilmington Delaware

Geometric Sword Piece By Jesse At The Lab Tattoo In Wilmington Delaware

danksmoakes Report

9points
POST
#6

Geometric Fox By Cho At Temperance Tattoo, San Francisco , CA

Geometric Fox By Cho At Temperance Tattoo, San Francisco , CA

PiranhaPursuit Report

9points
POST
#7

My Geometric Floral Snake, Done By Regina Estrada At Temperance Tattoo, SF

My Geometric Floral Snake, Done By Regina Estrada At Temperance Tattoo, SF

SUH_DEW Report

9points
POST
#8

Mortal Kombat Artisic Version

Mortal Kombat Artisic Version

ckyka.too Report

9points
POST
#9

Geometric Owl Done On Shin By Derek Martinez At Heathen Tattoo In Durango CO

Geometric Owl Done On Shin By Derek Martinez At Heathen Tattoo In Durango CO

Material-Sky3951 Report

9points
POST
#10

This Project Has Everything I Love About It: Geometry, Lettering, Shapes... Put The Project Together Surprisingly Quickly - In An Evening

This Project Has Everything I Love About It: Geometry, Lettering, Shapes... Put The Project Together Surprisingly Quickly - In An Evening

melody_tatts Report

9points
POST
#11

Simplicity Is So Beautiful!

Simplicity Is So Beautiful!

bombshelltattoo Report

9points
POST
#12

Galactic Whale

Galactic Whale

rodrigo_tas Report

8points
POST
#13

Abstract Geometric Tattoo By Emma Bundonis At Through The Third Eye In London

Abstract Geometric Tattoo By Emma Bundonis At Through The Third Eye In London

gangsta_panda_ Report

8points
POST
#14

Start Of A Geometric Leg Sleeve By Aston Reynolds At Indigo Tattoo Norwich UK

Start Of A Geometric Leg Sleeve By Aston Reynolds At Indigo Tattoo Norwich UK

Blastface Report

8points
POST
#15

Got This Tattoo At Ancient Tattoos, Bangalore, India. Geometric Hummingbird

Got This Tattoo At Ancient Tattoos, Bangalore, India. Geometric Hummingbird

itsShnik Report

8points
POST
#16

Geometric Rocky Mountains at New Tribe Tattoo; Toronto, ON

Geometric Rocky Mountains at New Tribe Tattoo; Toronto, ON

Raggamuppet Report

8points
POST
#17

Geometric Leg Sleeve By Raul Wesche At Gold Rush Tattoo Collective In Houston

Geometric Leg Sleeve By Raul Wesche At Gold Rush Tattoo Collective In Houston

KevinBeaugrand Report

8points
POST
#18

Fine Line / Geometric Half Sleeve By Peter At Flow Tattoo, Toronto

Fine Line / Geometric Half Sleeve By Peter At Flow Tattoo, Toronto

Fuzzy-Lion Report

8points
POST
#19

My Favourite Band, Mayday (May Heaven)

My Favourite Band, Mayday (May Heaven)

tattooist_basil Report

8points
POST
#20

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

tattooist_raven Report

8points
POST
#21

Geometric/Mandala Hummingbird Done By Jason Call At Inkling Tatoo In Dallas, TX

Geometric/Mandala Hummingbird Done By Jason Call At Inkling Tatoo In Dallas, TX

guitartraveler Report

8points
POST
#22

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

objekt.ttt Report

8points
POST
#23

Ornamental Moon

Ornamental Moon

andredecamargo Report

8points
POST
#24

Had An Absolute Blast Tattooing This

Had An Absolute Blast Tattooing This

chrisdixontattoo Report

8points
POST
#25

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

tattoo.latvia Report

8points
POST
#26

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

geometrip_small Report

8points
POST
#27

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

chazsci Report

8points
POST
#28

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

kristiana.s.lines Report

8points
POST
#29

Finished Up This Geometric Heart Today! Those Crystals Are Healed!!!

Finished Up This Geometric Heart Today! Those Crystals Are Healed!!!

jennie_kiebler_art Report

8points
POST
#30

A Mountain Could Be A Symbol Of Them Overcoming Something Major In Their Life

A Mountain Could Be A Symbol Of Them Overcoming Something Major In Their Life

harttattoosindia Report

8points
POST
#31

Geometric Mountain Piece From Other Week

Geometric Mountain Piece From Other Week

kevin.waltz Report

8points
POST
#32

If They Stand Behind You Protect Them. If They Stand Beside You Respect Them. If They Stand Against You Defeat Them

If They Stand Behind You Protect Them. If They Stand Beside You Respect Them. If They Stand Against You Defeat Them

d_ashtattoos Report

8points
POST
#33

Geometric Feather And Origami Birds

Geometric Feather And Origami Birds

siminamina Report

8points
POST
#34

The Big Black Triangle Is Already There And We've Added The Rest!

The Big Black Triangle Is Already There And We've Added The Rest!

inkbymimi Report

8points
POST
#35

Geometric Fox And Stipple Rose

Geometric Fox And Stipple Rose

dougietattoo Report

8points
POST
#36

Tattoo Number 8 Is A Work Of Art Featuring My Favorite Flowers⠀

Tattoo Number 8 Is A Work Of Art Featuring My Favorite Flowers⠀

elizabeth.d.acampora Report

7points
POST
#37

Back Of The Arm Floral Piece For Brielle

Back Of The Arm Floral Piece For Brielle

allyssabollmann Report

7points
POST
#38

Camera Geometric Tattoo - Dres X Of 37 Tattoo In Lima, Perú

Camera Geometric Tattoo - Dres X Of 37 Tattoo In Lima, Perú

intlvert Report

7points
POST
#39

Elephant

Elephant

negro_magenta Report

7points
POST
#40

Custom Design "Deer Water Color"

Custom Design "Deer Water Color"

mr.d.tattooworks_paris Report

7points
POST
#41

Dotwork Cat, Mandala By Lauren Marie Sutton At Redwood Tattoo Studio, Manchester, UK

Dotwork Cat, Mandala By Lauren Marie Sutton At Redwood Tattoo Studio, Manchester, UK

imgur.com Report

7points
POST
#42

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

defliketonestattoo Report

7points
POST
#43

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

kingsofqueenstattoo Report

7points
POST
#44

Growing Up

Growing Up

meli_wolf_ttt Report

7points
POST
#45

Bit Of Geometric Patterns For Today

Bit Of Geometric Patterns For Today

reecebuttontattooartist Report

7points
POST
#46

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

geometrip_small Report

7points
POST
#47

Healed Lion

Healed Lion

gil.kolja Report

7points
POST
#48

Cool Geometric Rose The Client's Brother Designed For Her And I Made Permanent

Cool Geometric Rose The Client's Brother Designed For Her And I Made Permanent

saffiasco Report

7points
POST
#49

New Tattoo For Miss Fox

New Tattoo For Miss Fox

riseandreign_piercings Report

7points
POST
#50

Botánico

Botánico

p.inkhousestudio Report

7points
POST
#51

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

sailorsnmermaids Report

7points
POST
#52

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

chrisnantz Report

7points
POST
#53

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

needle.mistress Report

7points
POST
#54

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

igniteink Report

7points
POST
#55

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

deadshamburgertattoo Report

7points
POST
#56

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

malwina8 Report

7points
POST
#57

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

tattooer_sz Report

6points
POST
#58

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

bhorn.tattoo Report

6points
POST
#59

Geometric Planet Piece By Anna At My Religion Tattoo (Reno, NV). I Really Couldn't Be Happier With How This Turned Out

Geometric Planet Piece By Anna At My Religion Tattoo (Reno, NV). I Really Couldn't Be Happier With How This Turned Out

Astrophotography Report

6points
POST
#60

Geometric Molecules Done By Dave Fusco At The Beauty Mark Tattoo, Canton, CT

Geometric Molecules Done By Dave Fusco At The Beauty Mark Tattoo, Canton, CT

amaxonor212 Report

6points
POST
#61

Respecting The Movement And Fluidity Of The Body Is Fundamental To Obtain A Piece That Suits You (Open Agenda)

Respecting The Movement And Fluidity Of The Body Is Fundamental To Obtain A Piece That Suits You (Open Agenda)

paolotattoos_ Report

6points
POST
#62

Close Up Of An Arm

Close Up Of An Arm

limptattoo Report

6points
POST
#63

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

samueleink Report

6points
POST
#64

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

studio23_sj Report

6points
POST
#65

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

queen.of.hearts.bodyart Report

6points
POST
#66

"Annapurna Project"

"Annapurna Project"

kweeny.bats Report

6points
POST
#67

Geometric Mountain Tattoo

Geometric Mountain Tattoo

mglatattoo Report

6points
POST
#68

Foxy And Cub For Tara

Foxy And Cub For Tara

chong.tattoo Report

6points
POST
#69

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

genevieve_vialle Report

6points
POST
#70

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

domensions_tatu Report

6points
POST
#71

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

lisemichel.tt Report

6points
POST
#72

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

banky7_tattooist Report

6points
POST
#73

My Geometric Jolteon Tattoo

My Geometric Jolteon Tattoo

Hurfdan Report

5points
POST
#74

Geometric, Realistic Wolf By Victor Ang At Exotic Tattoo And Piercings In Singapore

Geometric, Realistic Wolf By Victor Ang At Exotic Tattoo And Piercings In Singapore

devilspaintball Report

5points
POST
#75

Geometric Hand Tattoo To Finish Up My Psychedelic Sleeve - By David Goldstein at Dead Gods Tattoo (Tigard, OR)

Geometric Hand Tattoo To Finish Up My Psychedelic Sleeve - By David Goldstein at Dead Gods Tattoo (Tigard, OR)

lm_Batman Report

5points
POST
#76

Geometric Dotwork Lion. Wojtek, Inkdependent Tattoos, Edinburgh UK

Geometric Dotwork Lion. Wojtek, Inkdependent Tattoos, Edinburgh UK

zfpm Report

5points
POST
#77

Today I Got To Finish This Watercolor Lotus Flower!

Today I Got To Finish This Watercolor Lotus Flower!

katielundquistink Report

5points
POST
#78

Impossible Triangles, First Tattoo. Done By Jaime At Foundry Ink, Mooloolaba QLD

Impossible Triangles, First Tattoo. Done By Jaime At Foundry Ink, Mooloolaba QLD

NuclearNoonga Report

5points
POST
#79

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo

geometrip_small Report

5points
POST
#80

Fun Day Tattooing Some Fun People

Fun Day Tattooing Some Fun People

russelllucky7tahoe Report

5points
POST
#81

Geometrical Lion - Artist: Kelsey Moore - Stain In Pain Tattoo In Chicago, IL

Geometrical Lion - Artist: Kelsey Moore - Stain In Pain Tattoo In Chicago, IL

Silversun5 Report

5points
POST
#82

Kyla’s First Tattoos

Kyla's First Tattoos

james_miner_tattoo Report

5points
POST
#83

Geometric Flowers

Geometric Flowers

la_balena_nera Report

5points
POST
#84

Geometric Flower!

Geometric Flower!

greensavenuetattooshop Report

5points
POST
#85

Geometric Tattoo

Geometric Tattoo