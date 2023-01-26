So, this is it: you have finally made up your mind to get your first tattoo. But there are still some hesitations roaming in your mind. What if you don’t like it when it’s finished? What if it doesn’t suit you? What if it hurts way too much in the process? All these concerns are very understandable, but they also have a great solution. What you need to put your worries to rest is a minimalist tattoo.

See for yourself: due to the nature of minimal design, they take less time to get (i.e., less pain to endure); they are not as loud as psychedelic artsy tattoos, which means they are easier on the eye; and also, they really suit everyone, while still providing room for meaningful tattoo ideas. 

Or maybe it’s not your first or even second tattoo, but you are currently looking for simple tattoo ideas because that’s what feels right for your next inking session. If you are into small tattoos in general, minimalist designs are a great choice for you. Minimalist tattoos don’t necessarily have to be small, but most of the time, they are. It would also seem that it is easier to get matching tattoos with a significant person in your life if you opt for a minimalist design, especially if your tastes differ a lot. 

Below you will find a huge collection of aesthetic tattoo ideas. We hope they will inspire you in your search for minimalist tattoo ideas. Which one do you like the most? Show us your own minimalist tattoos in the comments!

#1

Black Widow Tattoo

Black Widow Tattoo

kira_tatts Report

thats a long rat-tail you have back there 👀

#2

Sometimes It’s Just The Small Little Things That Keeps Our Hearts Open

Sometimes It's Just The Small Little Things That Keeps Our Hearts Open

stateofmindink Report

#3

Minimalist Solar System Tattoo. Art By Me, Inked By Brett Pundt, Live Free Tattoo, Atlanta

Minimalist Solar System Tattoo. Art By Me, Inked By Brett Pundt, Live Free Tattoo, Atlanta

Pendragun Report

#4

Alien Abduction Tattoo

Alien Abduction Tattoo

alexisvargasart Report

#5

Bee Tattoo

Bee Tattoo

digarcia.tattoo Report

#6

Ladybug

Ladybug

studiobysol Report

#7

Minimalist Childhood Portrait

Minimalist Childhood Portrait

jadeanddaggertattoo Report

#8

I Have Wanted A Minimalist Hogwarts Tattoo For A Long Time ️

I Have Wanted A Minimalist Hogwarts Tattoo For A Long Time ️

reddit.com Report

#9

My First Tattoo! A Minimalist Shaft Of Wheat. Done By Claire S. At Spirited Tattoo Coalition In Philadelphia

My First Tattoo! A Minimalist Shaft Of Wheat. Done By Claire S. At Spirited Tattoo Coalition In Philadelphia

its_beto_beto-san Report

#10

Origami Crane Tattoo

Origami Crane Tattoo

Seoeon Report

#11

Harry Potter Tattoo

Harry Potter Tattoo

m1n3rm4n Report

my bestie Taelyn would kill for that :O

#12

Minimalist Mountains

Minimalist Mountains

elenaskinart Report

#13

Minimalist Rainbow

Minimalist Rainbow

lad.nie Report

#14

Wine Glass Tattoo

Wine Glass Tattoo

cobratattooink Report

#15

Friends Emoji Tattoos

Friends Emoji Tattoos

tattoobynoah Report

#16

Different Pasta Tattoo

Different Pasta Tattoo

twoconestattoo Report

#17

Mini Thunderbolt

Mini Thunderbolt

annarehtattoo Report

#18

Minimalist Houseplant

Minimalist Houseplant

ots.kokote Report

#19

Origami Fortune Teller

Origami Fortune Teller

tattoobychang Report

#20

Mushroom Tattoo

Mushroom Tattoo

tattoobychang Report

#21

Rocket Tattoo

Rocket Tattoo

andreina.ink Report

#22

Colorful Lucky Tattoo

Colorful Lucky Tattoo

a.ya_tattoo Report

#23

Cactus Tattoo

Cactus Tattoo

darkermica Report

#24

Disco Tattoo

Disco Tattoo

_bea.trizte_ Report

#25

Butterfly Tattoo

Butterfly Tattoo

alina_tattoo Report

#26

Circuit Tattoo

Circuit Tattoo

kristiana.s.lines Report

#27

World Map Tattoo

World Map Tattoo

carolinalondontattoo Report

#28

My Brand New Minimalist SF Tattoo! I Wanted To Carry The City With Me On My Arm. So Happy With It

My Brand New Minimalist SF Tattoo! I Wanted To Carry The City With Me On My Arm. So Happy With It

honeysuckleminie Report

#29

Got A Minimalistic Mac Miller Tribute

Got A Minimalistic Mac Miller Tribute

Silenity Report

#30

Cute Couples Tattoos

Cute Couples Tattoos

RoxyKimm Report

#31

Tulips Tattoo

Tulips Tattoo

annasuperpoke Report

#32

Colorful Planet

Colorful Planet

yarktattoo Report

#33

The Scorpius Constellation

The Scorpius Constellation

hoze__tattoo Report

#34

Best Friends Tattoo

Best Friends Tattoo

k_inx Report

#35

Whale Tattoo

Whale Tattoo

kmicatattoo Report

#36

Minimalist Anchor

Minimalist Anchor

baby_ink_ Report

#37

Dandelion Tattoo

Dandelion Tattoo

didi_tattooo Report

#38

Tiny Semicolon

Tiny Semicolon

wittybutton_tattoo Report

#39

Treble Clef Tattoo

Treble Clef Tattoo

shanda_tattoo Report

#40

Geometric Dragonfly

Geometric Dragonfly

nrgaard_tattoo Report

#41

Minimalist Panda Tattoo

Minimalist Panda Tattoo

toad_forestink Report

#42

Blue Fish Tattoo

Blue Fish Tattoo

terezyed Report

#43

Finger Smile Tattoo

Finger Smile Tattoo

secondhandink Report

#44

Dolphin Tattoo

Dolphin Tattoo

playground_tat2 Report

#45

Champagne Glass Tattoo

Champagne Glass Tattoo

houston_ink_flash_studio Report

#46

Small Dragon Tattoo

Small Dragon Tattoo

marquito_ink Report

#47

Giraffe Tattoo

Giraffe Tattoo

1991.ink Report

#48

Ghost Tattoo

Ghost Tattoo

kirktattoo.ink Report

#49

Pointe Shoes Tattoo

Pointe Shoes Tattoo

dovmeliyim Report

#50

Surf Board Tattoo

Surf Board Tattoo

luanadorea Report

#51

Cowboy Boot Tattoo

Cowboy Boot Tattoo

vy.6tattoo Report

#52

Wine Tattoo

Wine Tattoo

adverse.camber Report

#53

Japanese Kanji Symbol Tattoo

Japanese Kanji Symbol Tattoo

alba.tattoos Report

#54

Cute Ghost In A Book

Cute Ghost In A Book

joodletattoo Report

#55

Friends Rabbit Tattoo

Friends Rabbit Tattoo

tattoos_by_only Report

#56

Seashell Tattoo

Seashell Tattoo

tatts.by.mik Report

#57

Mumi Trolley Tattoo

Mumi Trolley Tattoo

midgardtattooes Report

#58

Bunny Mask Tattoo

Bunny Mask Tattoo

spaditattoos Report

#59

Matching Tattoos

Matching Tattoos

mollygpokes Report

#60

Flower Tattoo

Flower Tattoo

berkayerkul Report

#61

Flower Tattoo

Flower Tattoo

franco_velasquez1 Report

#62

Lightning Tattoo

Lightning Tattoo

bodyart_studio Report

#63

Teeny Tiny Ones For Eda This Evening, First Works Of 2023!

Teeny Tiny Ones For Eda This Evening, First Works Of 2023!

esmeralda.inks Report

#64

Constellation For Ciara

Constellation For Ciara

irisnawer_art Report

#65

Finger Pokes For My Lovely Client

Finger Pokes For My Lovely Client

inkdbykay_ Report

#66

Heart And Paw Tattoo

Heart And Paw Tattoo

onesmak_ Report

#67

Face Tattoo

Face Tattoo

valentine_artattoo Report

#68

My New Minimalistic Cat Tattoo Done By Cal At Phoenix Rising In Ludington, MI

My New Minimalistic Cat Tattoo Done By Cal At Phoenix Rising In Ludington, MI

reel_life_katniss Report

#69

Minimalist Skull Done By Derrick Hooper At Gold Club Electric Tattoo, Nashville

Minimalist Skull Done By Derrick Hooper At Gold Club Electric Tattoo, Nashville

chalie36 Report

#70

Minimalistic Wolf Tattoo

Minimalistic Wolf Tattoo

spaetzle_is_life Report

#71

Got My Bioshock Tattoo Today

Got My Bioshock Tattoo Today

imgur.com Report

#72

I Got A Rather Minimalist Bojack Tattoo A Couple Months Ago, That I Thought I'd Share With You Guys

I Got A Rather Minimalist Bojack Tattoo A Couple Months Ago, That I Thought I'd Share With You Guys

imgur.com Report

#73

Minimalist Twin Peaks Semi Permanent Tattoo!

Minimalist Twin Peaks Semi Permanent Tattoo!

OneChantsOut2Worlds Report

#74

Wild Horse Tattoo

Wild Horse Tattoo

inkspatattoo Report

#75

Little Paw Print

Little Paw Print

sophia.gfallen Report

#76

Sun Tattoo

Sun Tattoo

richi.tats Report

#77

Sparkle Tattoo

Sparkle Tattoo

cancho.mini Report

#78

Snake Tattoo

Snake Tattoo

savingbambi Report

#79

Tiny Wave

Tiny Wave

blackhousetattoo Report

#80

Brain Tattoo

Brain Tattoo

inkscooltattoos Report

#81

Dog Ears Tattoo

Dog Ears Tattoo

katjangrafiikat Report

#82

Moon Tattoo

Moon Tattoo

ariannagiraldi.tattoo Report

