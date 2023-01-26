So, this is it: you have finally made up your mind to get your first tattoo. But there are still some hesitations roaming in your mind. What if you don’t like it when it’s finished? What if it doesn’t suit you? What if it hurts way too much in the process? All these concerns are very understandable, but they also have a great solution. What you need to put your worries to rest is a minimalist tattoo.

See for yourself: due to the nature of minimal design, they take less time to get (i.e., less pain to endure); they are not as loud as psychedelic artsy tattoos, which means they are easier on the eye; and also, they really suit everyone, while still providing room for meaningful tattoo ideas.

Or maybe it’s not your first or even second tattoo, but you are currently looking for simple tattoo ideas because that’s what feels right for your next inking session. If you are into small tattoos in general, minimalist designs are a great choice for you. Minimalist tattoos don’t necessarily have to be small, but most of the time, they are. It would also seem that it is easier to get matching tattoos with a significant person in your life if you opt for a minimalist design, especially if your tastes differ a lot.

Below you will find a huge collection of aesthetic tattoo ideas. We hope they will inspire you in your search for minimalist tattoo ideas.