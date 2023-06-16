You’re sitting in a cozy tattoo parlor, your palms sweaty with anticipation as you glance at your partner, sibling, or best friend. Your eyes meet, and suddenly, you’re struck by the fact that you’re really about to get a matching tattoo. You can’t help but giggle at the thought of you and your special someone sharing an indelible mark that will forever bind your relationship in inked glory. After all, there’s nothing like a couple tattoo to create memories that last a lifetime — unless a laser removal session gets in the way.

Does getting a matching tattoo with someone else sound like something you’d do? Fantastic, because there are so many cool tattoo ideas out there to choose from that become even cooler when shared with someone worth it. But on the other side of the coin, coming up with the perfect matching tattoo for a couple (or friends, or siblings) can be a daunting task. After all, you don’t want to end up with something that screams, “I got this in Vegas with my cousin after one too many margaritas!” Or, maybe you do. We don’t judge.

That’s where we come in, bringing you an array of meaningful tattoos and matching tattoo ideas we handpicked because they are just that good. Whether you’re looking to honor a lifelong bond, celebrate an inside joke, or showcase your shared love for a fandom or hobby, we hope here is where you’ll find a couple tattoo idea that fits you and your special someone like a second skin!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

pele_ink Report

11points
POST
#2

The Idea Of Matching Tattoos, Or Matching Tattoos, Came From The Desire To Highlight The Bond That Two People Share

The Idea Of Matching Tattoos, Or Matching Tattoos, Came From The Desire To Highlight The Bond That Two People Share

skrzekut_tattoo Report

11points
POST
#3

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

aaxeel_tattoo Report

10points
POST
#4

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

snuffietattoos Report

10points
POST
#5

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

small.minitattoo Report

10points
POST
#6

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

tillinger_lilla_tattoo Report

10points
POST
#7

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

xavierntattooink Report

9points
POST
#8

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

skinart_tattoostudio Report

9points
POST
#9

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

askibchik_tattooer Report

9points
POST
#10

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

fangsandglitter Report

9points
POST
#11

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

simona_tavcitattoo Report

9points
POST
#12

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

beckyharristattoo Report

9points
POST
#13

Who Likes Each Other. Couples Tattoos Don't Have To Be Small! Tom On The Right Healed, Jerry Fresh

Who Likes Each Other. Couples Tattoos Don't Have To Be Small! Tom On The Right Healed, Jerry Fresh

tatarowatattoo Report

9points
POST
#14

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

van_gogh_tattoo Report

9points
POST
#15

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

black__bones_tattoo Report

9points
POST
#16

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

tattoorsi Report

9points
POST
#17

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

tattoo_ink_majesty_taliparamba Report

8points
POST
#18

A Very Cool Couples Tattoo

A Very Cool Couples Tattoo

artstuffbynae Report

8points
POST
#19

Aren’t They Adorable

Aren’t They Adorable

handpokedbym Report

8points
POST
#20

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

brobi.ink_tattoo Report

8points
POST
#21

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

bloodline_tattoo_studio_ Report

8points
POST
#22

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

ironinktattoo.la Report

8points
POST
#23

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

ilariafragor Report

8points
POST
#24

Match-Ing Tattoos

Match-Ing Tattoos

magdalennamarc Report

8points
POST
#25

Couple Tattoo Representing A Perfect Balance For Each Other

Couple Tattoo Representing A Perfect Balance For Each Other

circletattoopune Report

8points
POST
#26

After 15 Years Apart But Still In Love, Nothing Seemed More Fitting For Both Of Our First Tattoos

After 15 Years Apart But Still In Love, Nothing Seemed More Fitting For Both Of Our First Tattoos

mirroredsoul_imagery Report

8points
POST
#27

Couplegoals. Sweet Little Avocado‘S

Couplegoals. Sweet Little Avocado‘S

tatu_baby Report

8points
POST
#28

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

inkurous Report

8points
POST
#29

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

k9.tattoo Report

8points
POST
#30

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

adelemagpies Report

8points
POST
#31

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

veenart_studio Report

8points
POST
#32

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

mayday.tattoo Report

8points
POST
#33

Paired Tattoo With Dancing Skeletons

Paired Tattoo With Dancing Skeletons

dobikova_tattoo Report

8points
POST
#34

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

bk.ink Report

8points
POST
#35

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

wargherita_tattoo Report

8points
POST
#36

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

claudia.oplart.tattoo Report

7points
POST
#37

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

madame.liesl Report

7points
POST
#38

Healed Avengers And Brand New Relics

Healed Avengers And Brand New Relics

eneida.ttt Report

7points
POST
#39

Mini-Tattoo Smile

Mini-Tattoo Smile

brobi.ink_tattoo Report

7points
POST
#40

Darth Vader And The Millennium Falcon

Darth Vader And The Millennium Falcon

aleejandromeneses Report

7points
POST
#41

Inked Love

Inked Love

hertattoo_black Report

7points
POST
#42

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

sertackelesink Report

7points
POST
#43

Matching Penguins Tattoos

Matching Penguins Tattoos

claudia___mars Report

7points
POST
#44

Dragonflies

Dragonflies

redfang_tattooer Report

7points
POST
#45

Vegan Love, Green People

Vegan Love, Green People

upside.down.tattoo Report

7points
POST
Lil Miss Hobbit
Lil Miss Hobbit
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, I would totally get this one.

0
0points
reply
#46

Love Is In The Air

Love Is In The Air

cioteczka_tattoo Report

7points
POST
#47

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

tynamajczuk Report

7points
POST
#48

Forever

Forever

kirart25 Report

7points
POST
#49

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

orel_tattoostudio Report

7points
POST
#50

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

closeencounterstattoo Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Strubulas Moutain

Strubulas Moutain

panegiptu Report

7points
POST
#52

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

heim__tattoo Report

7points
POST
#53

When You Are The Perfect Match To Light Each Other Up

When You Are The Perfect Match To Light Each Other Up

thelittledagger_ Report

7points
POST
#54

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

demonink.tattoo Report

7points
POST
#55

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

inkedbylav Report

6points
POST
#56

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

holyghosttattooluxembourg Report

6points
POST
#57

Stick And Poke Couples Finger Tat

Stick And Poke Couples Finger Tat

_ratattoos_ Report

6points
POST
#58

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

bobtattoostudio_official Report

6points
POST
#59

My Wife And I Got A Couples’ Tattoo Last Night

My Wife And I Got A Couples’ Tattoo Last Night

tonedef76 Report

6points
POST
#60

My Husband And I Got Matching Tattoos Yesterday! (Mine Looks Red Because It Was Bloody, It's Better Now)

My Husband And I Got Matching Tattoos Yesterday! (Mine Looks Red Because It Was Bloody, It's Better Now)

Josephs-41st-wife Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Mine And My Husband's Couples Tattoos

Mine And My Husband's Couples Tattoos

youngvaliant Report

6points
POST
#62

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

iremtattooink Report

6points
POST
#63

Love Love Loved Coming Up With This Design

Love Love Loved Coming Up With This Design

jprincetattoos Report

6points
POST
#64

Yin And Yang Can Be Thought Of As Complementary Forces That Interact To Form A Dynamic System In Which The Whole Is Greater Than The Assembled Parts

Yin And Yang Can Be Thought Of As Complementary Forces That Interact To Form A Dynamic System In Which The Whole Is Greater Than The Assembled Parts

mike_cerar Report

6points
POST
#65

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

brokeninklasertattooremoval Report

6points
POST
#66

There Is Nothing More Beautiful Than Being Loved, Loved For Oneself Or Rather In Spite Of Oneself. Victor Hugo

There Is Nothing More Beautiful Than Being Loved, Loved For Oneself Or Rather In Spite Of Oneself. Victor Hugo

ink_butcher Report

6points
POST
#67

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

mina_beklarii Report

6points
POST
#68

The Common

The Common

tattoo13_cz Report

6points
POST
#69

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

kecil.tattoos Report

6points
POST
#70

Couple Goals

Couple Goals

tattooboutiquelarissa Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

ink_47_ Report

6points
POST
#72

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

mcbangustattoo Report

6points
POST
#73

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

vladone__tattoo Report

6points
POST
#74

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

esmidesmid Report

6points
POST
#75

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

maddy_tattoo_studio_pune_ Report

6points
POST
#76

Small Tattoo Symbolizing Family...

Small Tattoo Symbolizing Family...

jubacca_tattoo Report

6points
POST
#77

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

sorrymamma_aliona Report

6points
POST
#78

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

giltats25 Report

6points
POST
#79

Couple Tattoos

Couple Tattoos

vvinktattoos Report

5points
POST
#80

True Love Forever

True Love Forever

_kajaa Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Kingdom Hearts Paopu Fruit

Kingdom Hearts Paopu Fruit

toby_everyday_tattoo Report

5points
POST
#82

Matching Mondays 2023 Duck Feet For Marco & Marlene

Matching Mondays 2023 Duck Feet For Marco & Marlene

justincariaga Report

5points
POST
#83

Cool Paired Toadstools For Dima And Katya

Cool Paired Toadstools For Dima And Katya

sashttt Report

5points
POST
#84

Mr & Mrs Pineapple. Couple Tattoos By At Ingohermann

Mr & Mrs Pineapple. Couple Tattoos By At Ingohermann

ingohermann Report

5points
POST
#85

When You And Hubs Decide To Get A Family Tattoo Together… We’ve Been On The Idea For A Long Time And Finally Did It

When You And Hubs Decide To Get A Family Tattoo Together… We’ve Been On The Idea For A Long Time And Finally Did It