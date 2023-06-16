You’re sitting in a cozy tattoo parlor, your palms sweaty with anticipation as you glance at your partner, sibling, or best friend. Your eyes meet, and suddenly, you’re struck by the fact that you’re really about to get a matching tattoo. You can’t help but giggle at the thought of you and your special someone sharing an indelible mark that will forever bind your relationship in inked glory. After all, there’s nothing like a couple tattoo to create memories that last a lifetime — unless a laser removal session gets in the way.

Does getting a matching tattoo with someone else sound like something you’d do? Fantastic, because there are so many cool tattoo ideas out there to choose from that become even cooler when shared with someone worth it. But on the other side of the coin, coming up with the perfect matching tattoo for a couple (or friends, or siblings) can be a daunting task. After all, you don’t want to end up with something that screams, “I got this in Vegas with my cousin after one too many margaritas!” Or, maybe you do. We don’t judge.

That’s where we come in, bringing you an array of meaningful tattoos and matching tattoo ideas we handpicked because they are just that good. Whether you’re looking to honor a lifelong bond, celebrate an inside joke, or showcase your shared love for a fandom or hobby, we hope here is where you’ll find a couple tattoo idea that fits you and your special someone like a second skin!