The bond between siblings is one of the strongest in the world — comparable to an atomic bond — and the best way to cement it would be by getting brother and sister tattoos. A tattoo will always stay with you, reminding you of the special relationship you share. The good thing about a sister and brother tattoo is that it can either be like two rain drops, indifferent, or like a story, incomplete without the other sibling — everything depends on your own creative skills.

If you are out of creativity, brother and sister matching tattoos will do the trick. Like twin siblings, they seem similar to each other, but minor details are changed for each sibling's tattoo. To preserve individuality! Arguably the easiest to come up with are minimalistic tattoos with either words, numbers or symbols. These types of sister and brother matching tattoos are a great way of memorializing the love you share with a sibling.

Others prefer a pair of tattoos that tell a story. Plenty of meaningful brother and sister tattoos are unique in that they play on the things the siblings both share. Most siblings share hobbies or memorable moments, but others may remember watching anime movies and TV shows together. So it’s not a mystery why there are a lot of tattoos of Goku and Vegeta — the unofficial brothers — floating around on the internet. These types of semi-matching sibling tattoos are like a puzzle — incomplete without the missing piece.

Either way, if you are out looking for a matching brother and sister tattoo that is fun and creative, look no further than the list below. We compiled a list that might spark that creativity in your head. If you couldn't find inspiration here, check out the previous brother and sister tattoo ideas we compiled.