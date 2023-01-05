If there ever was a bond that’s worthy of being etched on your skin (literally) forever (also literally), it’s that shared by a brother and sister. And if you two already decided to get sibling tattoos, you are probably now wondering what they should depict exactly. Birth dates might be a bit too bland, childhood memories irrelevant, but something like matching tattoos of characters from Bob’s Burgers is undying. So, to help you choose the perfect designs, we’ve compiled a list full of brother and sister tattoos that’ll surely lend you the needed inspiration.

So, what kind of tattoos for brother and sister should you expect to find on this list? Well, first of all, loads and loads of tattoo ideas that draw their inspiration from various cartoons and movies! And not just some cartoons and movies, but only the legendary ones like The Simpsons, Demon Slayer, and so on. You know, the stuff that is as undying as ink. Another category of brother and sister matching tattoos is a shared quote, phrase, or a saying. Something that’s meaningful to the two of you but might raise questions from those unaware. Which makes it all the more cool, of course! And, of course, there are also tattoo ideas that are original, unique, and absolutely authentic just to you two, but you know how it is - those original ones also took their inspiration from something!

Okay, ready to check out these glorious bro and sis matching tattoos we’ve rounded up here? Sure you are! Keep on scrolling, for the designs are still a smidgen down further. Once you are there, vote for the best sibling tattoos and share this article with them!