What’s life without something a bit peculiar, a bit weird, or straight-up surrealistically absurd? You know, some might even say that keeping your thoughts on the irregular is a kind of coping mechanism for the unexplained happening in your life. Like a plant dying the week after you bought it, the curve of success going all topsy-turvy, and your moods reflecting the temperature of global events. One way to keep your mind focused on the naturally supernatural is getting a cool trippy tattoo, so whenever you feel a bit discombobulated, you can look at an acid-washed, neon-colored, pleasantly disfigured Cheshire cat smiling at you from, say, your shin. So, if you’ve opened this article to look at some trippy tattoo ideas, you’re definitely in the right place at the right time.

You might be interested to know what you should expect from this tattoo gallery before investing your time and your might in scrolling through it. So, here’s a sneak peek - you’ll find tons of small, trippy tattoos in here, something that is just a teensy reminder that there’s always time for a bit of psychedelia in your life. Then there are plenty of simple trippy tattoo designs, too. Simple, of course, does not mean they’re boring or not far out enough and more in the vein of simple to make your own. And as for the topics of these tattoo designs, there’s just no box that could contain them. From magical characters conjured up by tattoo artists to famous cartoon and movie heroes and mystical landscapes, it’s all there for you to choose from.

So, ready to check out our very surrealistic tattoo gallery? If so, all you have to do is to scroll a bit further down and prepare your eyes (and your brain) to take it all in. Once you are done with these trippy tattoo designs and your head is spinning from the myriad of colors, vote for the best submissions. And if you’d like to, you could also share this article with your friends.