What’s life without something a bit peculiar, a bit weird, or straight-up surrealistically absurd? You know, some might even say that keeping your thoughts on the irregular is a kind of coping mechanism for the unexplained happening in your life. Like a plant dying the week after you bought it, the curve of success going all topsy-turvy, and your moods reflecting the temperature of global events. One way to keep your mind focused on the naturally supernatural is getting a cool trippy tattoo, so whenever you feel a bit discombobulated, you can look at an acid-washed, neon-colored, pleasantly disfigured Cheshire cat smiling at you from, say, your shin. So, if you’ve opened this article to look at some trippy tattoo ideas, you’re definitely in the right place at the right time.

You might be interested to know what you should expect from this tattoo gallery before investing your time and your might in scrolling through it. So, here’s a sneak peek - you’ll find tons of small, trippy tattoos in here, something that is just a teensy reminder that there’s always time for a bit of psychedelia in your life. Then there are plenty of simple trippy tattoo designs, too. Simple, of course, does not mean they’re boring or not far out enough and more in the vein of simple to make your own. And as for the topics of these tattoo designs, there’s just no box that could contain them. From magical characters conjured up by tattoo artists to famous cartoon and movie heroes and mystical landscapes, it’s all there for you to choose from.

So, ready to check out our very surrealistic tattoo gallery? If so, all you have to do is to scroll a bit further down and prepare your eyes (and your brain) to take it all in. Once you are done with these trippy tattoo designs and your head is spinning from the myriad of colors, vote for the best submissions. And if you’d like to, you could also share this article with your friends.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Medusa

yatzil_tatts Report

#2

My Starry Night Godzilla

shyGuy2392 Report

#3

Flowers Tattoo

thatonecritter713 Report

#4

Cycle Of Life And Death

bladeJr Report

#5

Oversoul

graphicimpulse73 Report

#6

Finished Sleeve

huge_hummus Report

#7

Trippy Tattoo

GrungeHeadAnonymous Report

#8

Dragon Tattoo

hannarod Report

#9

Gritsommar

Fair-Weather-Pidgeon Report

#10

Nature Tattoo

devb292 Report

#11

Bambi Tattoo

cosmiclemons Report

#12

Deconstructed Panther

KazakX Report

#13

Elephant Tattoo

shampooopooo Report

#14

Salvador Dali Elephant

JacobeyWitness Report

#15

Back Tattoo

mattywhymusic Report

#16

Fusion Hummingbird

yatzil_tatts Report

#17

Unicorn Tattoo

nina.p.tattoo Report

#18

Psychedelic Bat

taraquinntattoos Report

#19

A Psychedelic, Hexagonal Matrix Thigh Half-Sleeve

TheLostAlaskan Report

#20

Psychedelic Frog

legitseabass Report

#21

Xenomorph Tarot Card

robotrequiem Report

#22

Geometric Microrealism

Dismal-Fig-731 Report

#23

Facehugger Tattoo

all3n_y Report

#24

Tyrael From Diablo

GottaGetThemGainz Report

#25

My Espresso Lover Tattoo

LaterDudez Report

#26

Bone Cello With Daisies And Daffodils

Suspicious-Honey3061 Report

#27

Snake Tattoo

musicalsteve Report

#28

Anime Tattoo

TheWoakus Report

#29

Megoosa

cookieconundrum Report

#30

Snake & Peonies

oceanroll Report

#31

Knee Bangers

Galacta Report

#32

Wild Gerberas, Carnations And Peony

windows5billion Report

#33

Eastern European Folk Art Tattoo With Pigeons

Mikelightman Report

#34

Rain Knee Tattoo

am0ngstrangers Report

#35

Psychedelic Tattoo

billybailey47 Report

#36

Trippy Tattoo

me_but_you_ Report

#37

My Window

yatzil_tatts Report

#38

Möthty Annie!

hiphopsprayer Report

#39

Trippy Tattoo

jankybangers Report

#40

Skull Tattoo

hiphopsprayer Report

#41

Wolf Tattoo

thiago_rodrigues_tattoo Report

#42

Punk Wizard On The Shin For Jimbo

jankybangers Report

#43

Psychedelic Butterflies

UsernameSV Report

#44

Tree Tattoo

LiquidxxSwords Report

#45

Dragon Tattoo

LordofKarma Report

#46

Trippy Tattoo

gary_juicy Report

#47

Toothless From "How To Train Your Dragon"

TARS-CASE Report

#48

Colorful Mandala

Tattoodles Report

#49

A Rainbow Dagger

Theaccretion Report

#50

Forgotten Idol

Chicken_ngget Report

#51

Sci-Fi Girl

ginfrared Report

#52

Sleeve Tattoo

I_Am_Hollow Report

#53

Rosy Maple Mothman

unicorndeathrace Report

#54

Moth Done

Material-Sky3951 Report

#55

Queen E-Lizard-Beth Gap Filler

Ok-Pumpkin-646 Report

#56

Mushroom Kitty

Volcanogrove Report

#57

Nature Tattoo

nlucastattoo Report

#58

Avatar Aang Tattoo

nickjackca Report

#59

Maned Wolf On Its Tippy Toes

Goose360 Report

#60

Mushroom Tattoo

basicweech Report

#61

Mushroom And Chameleon Tattoo

sugar.tattz Report

#62

Scropion And Skull Tattoo

merrytattooing Report

#63

Heart Tattoo

eric_ayala_ Report

#64

Meowtta

nixxi_tattoos Report

#65

Thigh Piece

jimmyduvall Report

#66

Skull Tattoo

thiago_rodrigues_tattoo Report

#67

Psychedelic Skull

DankGod6699 Report

#68

Kali Half Sleeve

cuntpotato69 Report

#69

Foo Dog Japanese Hand Tattoo

malikkilam44 Report

#70

Watchman Explosion

BlindObedience Report

#71

The Plague Doctor

Jeosu Report

#72

Flying Tiger

BabyBlondeBeard Report

#73

Skellyfish

TheLASTAnkylosaur Report

#74

Demonic Jackalope

Ohlulu1093 Report

#75

Saxophone Engraving

vzsax Report

#76

Water Color Couples Tattoo

K10RumbleRumble Report

#77

Animal Tattoo

pcat77 Report

#78

Little Forest Spirit

SoapyMelon Report

#79

Capricorn Sea-Goat

shitheadryvn Report

#80

Westworld Inspired Tattoo

ktjachimowicz Report

#81

Sheep In Wolf's Clothing And Black Swan

OfficialMarkMcGowan Report

#82

Heart Tattoo

Hero_Kian Report

#83

Chest Tattoo

StrrrrappsHS Report

#84

Astronaut Tattoo

readyplayer420 Report

#85

Nature And Cat Tattoo

