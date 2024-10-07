ADVERTISEMENT

For those familiar with ancient Greek mythology, Medusa is one of its most enigmatic and complex figures. Her captivating and tragic story has fascinated artists for centuries, and it continues to inspire ink designs in modern culture.

Medusa tattoos carry a range of meanings and often reflect themes of power, transformation, protection, and resilience. While each Medusa tattoo tells its own story, the underlying motivations for choosing this iconic symbol share common threads.

In this deep dive, Bored Panda explores the myth of Medusa, delves into the meaning of Medusa tattoos, and showcases the awe-inspiring craftsmanship of tattoo artists who bring these intricate, snake-infused designs to life.

Medusa’s Mythological Roots

According to Madeleine Glennon from The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Department of Greek and Roman Art, in Greek mythology, Medusa was one of the three Gorgon sisters, born to Keto and Phorkys, who were primordial sea gods (The Met, 2017) (1). Medusa was a beautiful mortal maiden, while the others, Stheno and Euryale, were immortal.

Greek poet Ovid recounts how Medusa was transformed into a monster after being seduced and taken advantage of by Poseidon in Athena’s temple. This sinful act incurred the goddess’ wrath, and she punished Medusa by turning her hair into snakes and giving her the power to turn others to stone with her stare. This unfortunate event transformed an ordinary maiden into a vengeful monster.

Probably the best-known story about Medusa is about her death. A dishonorable king tasked Perseus, a mythological Greek hero, with bringing him an impossible gift: Medusa’s head. With divine tools lent by the gods, Perseus crept into the Gorgons’ lair and attacked.

Using Athena’s polished shield to block off Medusa’s petrifying gaze, Perseus beheaded the snake-haired Medusa. This story reflects the fearsome ability to turn foes into stone and the complex perceptions of Medusa in mythology. The two immortal sisters pursued Perseus with fury to avenge their sister’s death, but the hero escaped with Medusa’s head using Hermes’ winged boots and Hades’ helmet of invisibility.

However, Medusa’s power surpassed death. Perseus had to keep her decapitated head in a special sack strong enough to contain it, highlighting the enduring legacy of the snake-haired demoness Medusa. Perseus then used the head to turn his enemies to stone and rescue the princess Andromeda from a sea monster.

Medusa and Feminism

Medusa’s tragic story and eventual death became cornerstones of feminine power, villainy, and victimhood. Beverly Tan of the New York University delved deeper into this cultural phenomenon in her paper ”Medusa: How the Literary Muse Became an Emblem for Feminism,” published in the Journal of Undergraduate Research in Global Studies in 2020 (2).

In her research, Tan found that Medusa became the symbol of female power, protection, and aggression as far back as Ancient Greece. Over the centuries, the snake-haired monster represented significant perspectives on female sexuality, femininity, beauty, resilience, and power.

Medusa’s petrifying stare impaired her vision, rendering her a victim of her own rage and suffering, which blinded her. Tan says that “the female gaze can be dulled by oppression.” She further suggests that Medusa’s tale is a rebuttal to the objectifying male gaze, portraying “a feminist vision of powerful and devastating retribution for r*pe.”

On the other hand, Medusa’s indisputable power symbolizes woman liberation, in which women own themselves and repossess parts of themselves that were once saved for and at the mercy of a society of men. In other words, Medusa symbolizes women’s strength to endure and overcome challenges, embodying the meaning of a Medusa tattoo.

Over time, Feminists fought to quash the concept of Medusa as a monster altogether and reclaim Medusa as a symbol of female rage or as a shamed victim requiring justice, writes Candy Bedworth (Daily Art Magazine, 2021) (3).

Bedworth also mentioned that Feminists wanted to change the Medusa narrative, as in the case of renowned feminist theorist Hélène Cixous, who uniquely describes the serpent-headed creature as “not deadly,” “beautiful,” and rather cheerful.

Whether we see Medusa’s fury or power as detrimental or beneficial, the story of Medusa and the themes surrounding her character are indisputable. Women across the ages could identify with Medusa, whether they see her as a victim or a beast.

Medusa Tattoo Meaning

While the reason for getting a Medusa tattoo, or any other tattoo, is highly personal, Medusa ink became a cultural movement to represent the wrath and power of women and to stand up against sexual assault.

In fact, the myth of Medusa fits rather interestingly into the discourse of today because it can be seen as both a “cause and reaction”: Rape victims can be made monsters because of their circumstances, but they can also wield power by rising from the pain of their experience, notes Tan.

Meanwhile, Kate Fowler, in a 2021 future for Newsweek, suggests that the surge of TikTok Medusa tattoos plays along similar themes and references Medusa as a “victim rather than a villain” and gaining back power after sexual assault (4).

This combats the oft-standing culture of victim-blaming since, according to Fowler, Medusa is a woman only made into a monster because of her own rape. Essentially, it’s not her fault she became a monster.

In a 2023 article for Public Books, Valeria Spacciante wrote that survivors of sexual assault have given Medusa a new life on their own skin, illustrating the meaning behind their Medusa tattoos. According to Spacciante, with the tattoo, Medusa and the victims are no longer afraid of their power. Their stories and Medusa’s intertwine on their own bodies (5).

Despite the positive connection between the survivors of violence, some people consider the Medusa tattoo offensive due to its sensitive themes and potential cultural misappropriation or believe that the tattoo should be reserved exclusively for survivors of sexual assault.

Spacciante, however, argues that the growing Medusa tattoo appeal shows strength and unity among the victims and people who simply sympathize with them. It’s like declaring that the victim is “no longer alone; she is one survivor among many who will be victims no more. They are rewriting the myth. Together,” writes Spacciante.

Medusa Tattoos Spreading Online

Some people who got inked with a Medusa tattoo design — whether male or female — spoke up about their experiences, most of which were about surviving sexual assault and celebrating the power they now wield after overcoming their own life’s hardships.

TikTok user @waytooshey took to her channel on September 9, 2021, to discuss the meaning of the Medusa tattoo. Her video went viral with 77,800 likes and has been viewed 1.1 million times. @waytooshey said, “That’s why a lot of people have this tattoo...they are victims, it is like empowering yourself, taking back your power type of thing,” a sentiment that resonates with those considering getting a Medusa tattoo.

Another TikTok user, @chrisantgiu, shared why he got his Medusa tattoo on his post on March 22, 2024. He said it represents that he is more than the assault that happened to him years ago. His post got 512,000 views and 45,800 likes.

Aside from those flashing their Medusa ink, tattoo artists lent their take on the many Medusa tattoos they had been creating in recent years. TikTok and tattoo artist @HayleeTattooer discussed the meaning of her Medusa tattoos on clients. Her take was uploaded on February 6, 2023, and has amassed 3.5 million views and 90,400 likes.

More recently, tattoo artist Trey Veleker filmed his sentiment when he discovered why clients got Medusa tattoos. He posted his video on TikTok on July 3, 2024. His post has received 1.3 million likes and has been viewed 14.5 million times, reflecting the growing interest in the allure of Medusa tattoos.

Effectively, for many, the Medusa tattoo can also come to mean survival, strength, rebirth, and power — sexual assault themes notwithstanding.

Why Did the Medusa Tattoo Surge in Popularity

Today, Medusa tattoos are extremely popular on TikTok, with the hashtag #medusatattoo currently topping 1.2 billion views. However, we couldn’t locate the first Medusa tattoo that started the trend.

Sophie Burkholder suggests that the popularity of Medusa tattoos also coincided with the popularity of the #MeToo Movement (WikiHow, 2024) (6). While the movement started in 2006, it experienced frequent revivals, especially when high-profile cases made headlines, echoing Medusa's history as a symbol of resistance.

According to Burkholder, the steady spread and impact of the #MeToo movement helped remove some of the stigma around sexual assault and abuse. As a result, more people grew comfortable speaking up about being survivors of sexual assault and getting a tattoo of Medusa done — bellying exactly what Medusa has grown to represent.

Victims no longer felt the need to feel shame or hide their experiences. Instead, they could wear the proverbial scars of their sexual assault in the form of creative Medusa tattoos. The unfortunate numbers also help in the spread of the Medusa tattoo and what it means.

As of 2021, the World Health Organization reported that across their lifetime, 1 in 3 women, or around 736 million, are subjected to physical or sexual violence. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a 2021 news release, said, “Violence against women is endemic in every country and culture, causing harm to millions of women and their families, and has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic” (7).

This startling reality, combined with the easy spread of trends on TikTok and the courage bestowed by the #MeToo movement, led to more women deciding to get a Medusa tattoo and speaking up against abuse. As a result, more and more Medusas appeared on the skin of women survivors, each tattoo representing their ability to turn pain into empowerment.

Medusa Tattoo Gallery

