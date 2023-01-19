The sibling bond is strange. They may annoy the hell out of you, yet you would still donate a kidney to them if needed. Despite the many bickerings the two of you had growing up, for many siblings, the bond they have with their brother or sister is the strongest they will ever establish. Friends come and go, but a brother and sister’s friendship lasts a lifetime. To celebrate and embody this unity, quite a few siblings opt to get brother and sister tattoos.

While sibling tattoos can have the same style and design, matching brother and sister tattoos don't necessarily have to be copies of one another. As long as the tattoos follow the same theme, despite being different, they can still be considered matching sibling tattoos. Exact copies or not, the idea behind a sister and brother tattoo is much more important. Ultimately, having a matching brother and sister tattoo is a daily reminder that there's always someone you can rely on (and drop the kids at).

Below, we've compiled a bunch of brother and sister tattoo ideas, sweet, funny, or silly — whichever emotion represents one's relationship best. Dear Pandas, have you ever considered getting matching tattoos with your siblings? Perhaps you already got them done? Let us know! And also, don't forget to upvote the sibling tattoo ideas you liked the most!