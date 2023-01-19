The sibling bond is strange. They may annoy the hell out of you, yet you would still donate a kidney to them if needed. Despite the many bickerings the two of you had growing up, for many siblings, the bond they have with their brother or sister is the strongest they will ever establish. Friends come and go, but a brother and sister’s friendship lasts a lifetime. To celebrate and embody this unity, quite a few siblings opt to get brother and sister tattoos.

While sibling tattoos can have the same style and design, matching brother and sister tattoos don't necessarily have to be copies of one another. As long as the tattoos follow the same theme, despite being different, they can still be considered matching sibling tattoos. Exact copies or not, the idea behind a sister and brother tattoo is much more important. Ultimately, having a matching brother and sister tattoo is a daily reminder that there's always someone you can rely on (and drop the kids at).

Below, we've compiled a bunch of brother and sister tattoo ideas, sweet, funny, or silly — whichever emotion represents one's relationship best. Dear Pandas, have you ever considered getting matching tattoos with your siblings? Perhaps you already got them done? Let us know! And also, don't forget to upvote the sibling tattoo ideas you liked the most!

#1

Armband Brothers Tattoos

Armband Brothers Tattoos

mimavayena

13points
#2

Sister And Brother Tattoo

Sister And Brother Tattoo

ronald.magos.tattoo

12points
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
9 minutes ago

I love this, sadly my brother is a total asshat so I won't be sharing a tattoo with him :)

0
0points
#3

Joey And Marky From Oggy And The Cockroaches. Possibly The Coolest Matching Siblings Tattoo I've Done

Joey And Marky From Oggy And The Cockroaches. Possibly The Coolest Matching Siblings Tattoo I've Done

sarah.opuntia.tattoo

12points
#4

Coordinates For Brothers And Sister - Precision Test!

Coordinates For Brothers And Sister - Precision Test!

susantattoo

12points
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
25 minutes ago

According to Google maps, that in Tibet.

1
1point
#5

My Brother And I Had Our Favourite Starter Sprites Tattooed By Gemma May At The Butcher's Block Tattoo Parlour In Wigan, England

My Brother And I Had Our Favourite Starter Sprites Tattooed By Gemma May At The Butcher's Block Tattoo Parlour In Wigan, England

SingingIceAndFire

12points
#6

Brother And Sister

Brother And Sister

reborntattoo17

11points
#7

Goku Tattoo For Brothers

Goku Tattoo For Brothers

xavsanchez

11points
#8

Balloon Tattoo

Balloon Tattoo

itsakiremaki

11points
#9

The Sun And The Moon

The Sun And The Moon

lemonskin_tattoohouse

11points
#10

Always In The Heart, Never Apart

Always In The Heart, Never Apart

ritual_x_ink

10points
#11

Pure Love Here

Pure Love Here

ctnota.tattoo

10points
#12

Little Turtles For Sisters

Little Turtles For Sisters

vanessa_zentart

10points
#13

Brothers

Brothers

ta.terka.tattoo

10points
#14

Heart Tattoos For Sisters

Heart Tattoos For Sisters

tattbymana

10points
#15

Brotherhood Of The Fly

Brotherhood Of The Fly

emy.tattooer

9points
#16

Players

Players

calebcadenatattoo

9points
#17

Mario Tattoo For Brothers And Sister

Mario Tattoo For Brothers And Sister

bonnieyclydetattoo

9points
#18

Tattoo For Sister And Brother

Tattoo For Sister And Brother

jean_se_vincent

9points
#19

Siblings Tatu!

Siblings Tatu!

inkorii

9points
#20

Matching Paper Planes Tattoos

Matching Paper Planes Tattoos

erinsagetattoo

9points
#21

Rams Skull Head In Memory Of My Sister

Rams Skull Head In Memory Of My Sister

SorrowCloud

9points
#22

My First Real Tattoo! Matching With My Four Sisters

My First Real Tattoo! Matching With My Four Sisters

eebarrow

9points
#23

My Sister And I Got Tattoos Of The Song Of Time For New Years Eve. Awesome Way To Ring In The New Year

My Sister And I Got Tattoos Of The Song Of Time For New Years Eve. Awesome Way To Ring In The New Year

hijessicarose

9points
#24

First Tattoos For My Brother And I: Done By Victoria At Bethesda Tattoo In MD

First Tattoos For My Brother And I: Done By Victoria At Bethesda Tattoo In MD

yeti_legs9000

9points
#25

Pinky Promise

Pinky Promise

ale__tattooart

9points
#26

Hermanos

Hermanos

faulkner_ariza

8points
#27

Brother And Sister

Brother And Sister

santana.tat_

8points
#28

Tattoo Of Brothers

Tattoo Of Brothers

moretti_willian

8points
#29

Brother's Tattoo

Brother’s Tattoo

francesco.esposito_tattoo

8points
#30

Brothers And Sisters Love

Brothers And Sisters Love

paula__dinu.tattoo

8points
#31

Astronaut In The Ocean, Floating In Space

Astronaut In The Ocean, Floating In Space

_flakko__

8points
#32

Butterlfy Tattoo

Butterlfy Tattoo

allissandtattoo

8points
#33

Matching Tattoos Done For Twins

Matching Tattoos Done For Twins

marikaarts

8points
#34

Brothers

Brothers

irvingcuellartattoo

8points
#35

Mario Brothers

Mario Brothers

punto_flaco

8points
#36

Siblings Tattoo

Siblings Tattoo

airadrake

8points
#37

It Was So Nice Meeting These Siblings, Had So Much Fun Talking To Them

It Was So Nice Meeting These Siblings, Had So Much Fun Talking To Them

finelinetattoolondonn

8points
#38

Sisters And I Got Matching Tattoos

Sisters And I Got Matching Tattoos

leo3ero

8points
#39

Love Is The One Thing That Transcends Time And Space. Interstellar Movie Themed Tattoo

Love Is The One Thing That Transcends Time And Space. Interstellar Movie Themed Tattoo

immortal_vivek

8points
#40

Matching Tattoos For The Siblings

Matching Tattoos For The Siblings

arual.tattoo

8points
#41

Stitch - Brother And Sister Tattoo

Stitch - Brother And Sister Tattoo

cloudy_cattt

8points
#42

Amor De Hermanos

Amor De Hermanos

kareni_tattoo

8points
#43

Simpsons Tattoo!

Simpsons Tattoo!

the.tattoo.barbie

8points
#44

For Beautiful Siblings, Their Toys From Childhood

For Beautiful Siblings, Their Toys From Childhood

ciotka_zu_tattoo

8points
#45

Same Same But Not The Same... As We Are

Same Same But Not The Same... As We Are

joca01900

8points
#46

Sister's Love

Sister’s Love

nomadthearts

8points
#47

Sibling Tattoo, Done By TJ At True Love Tattoo, Martinsburg, WV

Sibling Tattoo, Done By TJ At True Love Tattoo, Martinsburg, WV

Snuggled_to_death

8points
#48

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters

cacinellitattooart

8points
#49

Matching Geometric Penguin Tattoos My Brother And I Got From Dale Hupke At Studio 85 Tattoo In Lebanon, Oh

Matching Geometric Penguin Tattoos My Brother And I Got From Dale Hupke At Studio 85 Tattoo In Lebanon, Oh

koorslight

8points
#50

Projects For Sisters Inspired By The Yin Yang Symbol

Projects For Sisters Inspired By The Yin Yang Symbol

guillot_ink

8points
#51

Family Tattoo

Family Tattoo

clealtattoo

8points
POST
#52

Funny Brothers Tattoo

Funny Brothers Tattoo

brunadpalma.art

8points
#53

Matching Tattoos My Brother And I Got For His 18th Birthday. The Cards Represent Us And Our Little Sister

Matching Tattoos My Brother And I Got For His 18th Birthday. The Cards Represent Us And Our Little Sister

eatslugs1

7points
#54

Hermanos

Hermanos

americanp26

7points
#55

Player 1 And Player 2

Player 1 And Player 2

culpamiatattoominimal

7points
#56

Bart & Lisa

Bart & Lisa

furimmertattooroma

7points
#57

Bart Lisa And Meg

Bart Lisa And Meg

mansion_tanuki

7points
#58

Simpsons

Simpsons

rainbowtattoo

7points
#59

Brothers Tattoo

Brothers Tattoo

florink_tattoo

7points
#60

Catdog Siblings Tattoo

Catdog Siblings Tattoo

elhugoreyestattoo

7points
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
44 minutes ago

🎶CatDog, CatDog, alone in the world is a little CatDog🎶

0
0points
#61

Line Brothers Tattoo

Line Brothers Tattoo

tattoo_artandbeauty

7points
#62

Tom And Jerry Tattoos

Tom And Jerry Tattoos

ale.chibi.tattoo

7points
#63

Siblings Tattoo

Siblings Tattoo

cesarfrancotattoo

7points
#64

Brothers Tattoo

Brothers Tattoo

vicarius_tattoostudio

7points
#65

Joint Tattoo For Brothers

Joint Tattoo For Brothers

adtattoo

7points
#66

Sisters Love

Sisters Love

mario_tatto0 Report

7points
#67

Fingers Tattoo

Fingers Tattoo

pista.ink Report

7points
#68

Arctic Tern

Arctic Tern

myrk.ink Report

7points
#69

You See All My Light, You Have All My Dark

You See All My Light, You Have All My Dark

blackmillerdesign Report

7points
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are absolutely stunning , wow I love them both

0
0points
#70

Xmas Time Is Family Time So I Got To Share This Brother And Sister Matching Tattoo

Xmas Time Is Family Time So I Got To Share This Brother And Sister Matching Tattoo

ak_blacklines Report

7points
#71

Big Sister Little Brother

Big Sister Little Brother

kookolinoo Report

7points
#72

Little Sister And Little Brother

Little Sister And Little Brother

deearttattoocz Report

7points
#73

Matching Sisters Tattoo

Matching Sisters Tattoo

lamarguerite.tattoo Report

7points
#74

Custom Matching Wishbones For Lovely Sisters

Custom Matching Wishbones For Lovely Sisters

handpoked.tattoos Report

7points
#75

Brothers Tattoo!

Brothers Tattoo!

micka_da_snipa Report

7points
#76

A Little One My Sister And I Got. We're Two Peas In A Pod

A Little One My Sister And I Got. We're Two Peas In A Pod

crazycatchick Report

7points
#77

Sisters By Heart

Sisters By Heart

samymonroyart Report

7points
#78

Sister And Brother

Sister And Brother

giuseppe_borrello_23 Report

7points
#79

Yakko, Wakko And Dot

Yakko, Wakko And Dot

naiicaramelo Report

7points
#80

Brotherhood

Brotherhood

vikingtattoo__ Report

7points
#81

Blood Brothers And Sisters Tattoo

Blood Brothers And Sisters Tattoo

ueda_yamato Report

6points
#82

Matching Shell Tattoos

Matching Shell Tattoos

tinta_na_pele_tattoo_studio Report

6points
#83

Brothers Love

Brothers Love

fari.ink Report

6points
#84

Flower

Flower