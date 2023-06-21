81 Artists Awaken Their Childhood Memories In These Paintings (10 Pics)
What are your earliest childhood memories? Do you remember your first day of school, your first ice cream, your first home? We experience thousands of events across childhood, and yet as adults, we can recall only a handful. Although we sometimes see memory as a video camera that is constantly recording our lives, it’s actually only capturing fleeting snapshots.
For many, childhood is a joyful, raw, and vulnerable time. Childhood memories connect our past to our present and our early experiences are often intricately shaped by our family and culture.
The Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut and curator, Lisa D'Amico invited artists to survey moments and memories inspired by childhood, with particular attention to the unique ways children see the world, across time, culture, economics, and varying aesthetics.
The ‘Childhood Unmuted’ virtual exhibit will run from August 3rd – October 27th. Visit www.cawct.org and experience childhood through the talents of eighty-one exceptional artists.
More info: cawct.org | Instagram
CURATOR: Lisa D’Amico @lisadamicocurator.