Playing video games and watching cartoons are just a few activities that transcend the early years of life, making their way into adulthood (and even seniorhood). Many proudly revisit their top cartoon shows, whether it's cartoon series from the '90s or cartoons of the '50s later on, to bring a gush of sweet recollections from the past. No matter the year, the nostalgia hits just the same — warm, welcoming, and a little bittersweet. To relish those memories and have them engraved in one's skin (literally), getting classic cartoon character tattoos has been a relatively popular practice among cartoon lovers and ink heads.

Cartoon tattoos, also known as new school tattoos or neo-traditional tattoos, draw inspiration from pop culture, cartoon characters, anime, or comic strips. You can tell it's a cartoon tattoo when you see one. It's often bright and colorful with a lighthearted, silly, or tongue-in-cheek tone to it. However, cartoon tattoos are not limited to any particular tattoo style. The choice is highly personalized and up to you, whether you want your cartoon tattoo designs done in traditional, old school, realism, blackwork, or any other style available. Go with whatever tickles your fancy. But make sure you pick a tattoo artist specializing in your preferred style to avoid mishaps or miscommunication!

Below, we've compiled plenty of cartoon tattoo ideas to contemplate, whether you are looking to reminisce on your favorite cartoon characters, take on the role of a judge from Ink Master, or seek inspiration for your next (or first) tattoo. Did you like any of the cartoon character tattoo ideas listed below? Give them an upvote! Do you have any cool cartoon tattoos on your body? Describe them in the comments!

#1

Done By Kyle At The Factory In Troy, NY

Done By Kyle At The Factory In Troy, NY

ReachAround_Sue

#2

The Lion King Couple Tattoo

The Lion King Couple Tattoo

brunagarciabeauty

#3

SpongeBob SquarePants Sleeve Tattoo

SpongeBob SquarePants Sleeve Tattoo

hen_tattooer

#4

Courage The Cowardly Dog Tattoo

Courage The Cowardly Dog Tattoo

zoiotattooartist

#5

More Progress On The Disney Sleeve By Bailey Kay Tattoo At The Henderson Collective In Dallas Texas

More Progress On The Disney Sleeve By Bailey Kay Tattoo At The Henderson Collective In Dallas Texas

ThomasTiltTrain

#6

Teletubbies Tattoo

Teletubbies Tattoo

broccoli_tattooer

#7

Pooh & Robin Tattoo

Pooh & Robin Tattoo

saegeemtattoo

#8

A Sailor Moon Tattoo

A Sailor Moon Tattoo

log_tattoo

#9

Plankton Tattoo

Plankton Tattoo

freako_suave666

#10

Adventure Time House On A Snail By Allison At Hollow Moon In Boone, NC

Adventure Time House On A Snail By Allison At Hollow Moon In Boone, NC

lou_who_12

#11

Woody From Toy Story

Woody From Toy Story

tattoo.pencil

#12

Crayon Shin Chan And Family

Crayon Shin Chan And Family

broccoli_tattooer

#13

Chibi Spiderman

Chibi Spiderman

andreapalombi_tattoos

#14

The Lion King Tattoo

The Lion King Tattoo

alfodospuntosdix

#15

South Park Forearm Tattoo

South Park Forearm Tattoo

ahcarol_ink

#16

Timon, Pumbaa And Simba Tattoo

Timon, Pumbaa And Simba Tattoo

tattoo.pencil

#17

Arale Chan From Dr. Slump

Arale Chan From Dr. Slump

artamentum

#18

Gary From SpongeBob SquarePants Tattoo

Gary From SpongeBob SquarePants Tattoo

nahuelsteneri

#19

Rick Sanchez From Rick And Morty Tattoo

Rick Sanchez From Rick And Morty Tattoo

Inkedmag

#20

Lady And The Tramp Inspired Tattoo

Lady And The Tramp Inspired Tattoo

esperanzainktattoos

#21

Bart Simpson Tattoo

Bart Simpson Tattoo

vincent_bloodline

#22

Up Inspired Tattoo

Up Inspired Tattoo

edit_paints

#23

Pikachu Use Thunderbolt!

Pikachu Use Thunderbolt!

rott3ntattoo

#24

Batman And Joker Tattoo

Batman And Joker Tattoo

stefykuroneko

#25

Just Keep Swimming Dory By The Disney Queen Ailie Of Blancolo Tattoo & Piercing, Glasgow City Centre

Just Keep Swimming Dory By The Disney Queen Ailie Of Blancolo Tattoo & Piercing, Glasgow City Centre

bluebear653

#26

The Powerpuff Girls Tattoo

The Powerpuff Girls Tattoo

babie_lato_tattoo

#27

Stitch Tattoo

Stitch Tattoo

jonny_elliott_phx

#28

Batman And Joker Tattoo

Batman And Joker Tattoo

szelmatattoo_wro

#29

Cheshire Cat

Cheshire Cat

bloodline_tattoostudio

#30

Jessica Rabbit Watercolour Piece

Jessica Rabbit Watercolour Piece

chloeinkflow

#31

Anime Ink At It's Finest

Anime Ink At It's Finest

official_s1n_x

#32

The Astro Boy

The Astro Boy

catchnkill

#33

Disney Tattoos

Disney Tattoos

inkyelf

#34

Chip And Dale Tattoo

Chip And Dale Tattoo

ianlars.tattoo

#35

Cheshire Cat Tattoo

Cheshire Cat Tattoo

annette_bangs

#36

Bojack Horseman Tattoo

Bojack Horseman Tattoo

freakyraccoon_tattoo

#37

Fish Tattoo

Fish Tattoo

malou_arts

#38

Yoshi!

Yoshi!

julie_agnes

#39

Powerpuff Girls Tattoo

Powerpuff Girls Tattoo

rocktattoo_opole

#40

Got To Do A Scooby Doo Tattoo

Got To Do A Scooby Doo Tattoo

sunnydtattoos

#41

Cute Cartoon Tattoo

Cute Cartoon Tattoo

elcuervodoradotattoo

#42

Hercules Tattoo

Hercules Tattoo

yurici_tattoo

#43

Kuromi Omamori Tattoo

Kuromi Omamori Tattoo

modoink_kimi

#44

Nemo Inspired Tattoo

Nemo Inspired Tattoo

davidebonnyy

#45

Animated Series Joker By Tim Harris At Hope Gallery Tattoo East Haven, CT

Animated Series Joker By Tim Harris At Hope Gallery Tattoo East Haven, CT

Sausty

#46

Sailor Moon By Tina At Drop Dead Tattoo - North Ridgeville, OH

Sailor Moon By Tina At Drop Dead Tattoo - North Ridgeville, OH

emilyuwo

#47

My Pokemon Half Sleeve. Done By Nick Flanagan At Shogun Tattoo, Salem, NH

My Pokemon Half Sleeve. Done By Nick Flanagan At Shogun Tattoo, Salem, NH

Noxington

#48

Celeste From Animal Crossing, Designed And Tattooed By Hope At Human Canvas, Pittsburgh, PA

Celeste From Animal Crossing, Designed And Tattooed By Hope At Human Canvas, Pittsburgh, PA

_astrolotl

#49

Ariel From The Little Mermaid Tattoo

Ariel From The Little Mermaid Tattoo

tattoo.pencil

#50

The Simpsons Inspired Tattoo

The Simpsons Inspired Tattoo

pepperinflame_tattooshop

#51

SpongeBob SquarePants Tattoo

SpongeBob SquarePants Tattoo

alenaxmcdonald

#52

Simba Tattoo

Simba Tattoo

zizusdrawing

#53

Hades Tattoo

Hades Tattoo

aprilteixeira.art

#54

Mulan Tattoo

Mulan Tattoo

_blackrosetattoo_

#55

Tazmania

Tazmania

hekate_thirsty

#56

Teletubbies Tattoo

Teletubbies Tattoo

y.an_ink

#57

Pinky And The Brain Tattoo

Pinky And The Brain Tattoo

leonore_arcache_lsa

#58

Sleeping Beauty With Her Prince Charming, It's Like Full Circle Of Love

Sleeping Beauty With Her Prince Charming, It's Like Full Circle Of Love

carissafarewell

#59

The Lion King Inspired Tattoo

The Lion King Inspired Tattoo

marta_atzeni_tattoo

#60

Winnie The Pooh Tattoo

Winnie The Pooh Tattoo

annn.chunnn

#61

Moomins Tattoo

Moomins Tattoo

ab.ambre

#62

The Powerpuff Girls Villain Tattoo

The Powerpuff Girls Villain Tattoo

vivahat3

#63

Finally Started The Thing; Adventure Time Piece By James Mullin At Lotus Tattoo, Hemet, CA

Finally Started The Thing; Adventure Time Piece By James Mullin At Lotus Tattoo, Hemet, CA

arcbuffalo

#64

The Dragon Ball Gang, By James Tran At Full Circle Tattoo, San Diego, California

The Dragon Ball Gang, By James Tran At Full Circle Tattoo, San Diego, California

SithCorgi

#65

Magic Broom From Disney's Fantasia (1940) By Andrew At Exposed Temptations In Manassas, VA

Magic Broom From Disney's Fantasia (1940) By Andrew At Exposed Temptations In Manassas, VA

trust_me_I_reddit

#66

Doraemon And Tororo Tattoo

Doraemon And Tororo Tattoo

polyc_sj

#67

Jessie And James From Pokémon

Jessie And James From Pokémon

esco_zcc

#68

Futurama Tattoo

Futurama Tattoo

27.tattoos_

#69

Maggie Simpson Tattoo

Maggie Simpson Tattoo

txttoo

#70

Rugrats Tattoo

Rugrats Tattoo

leasytattoo

#71

Yu-Gi-Oh Tattoo

Yu-Gi-Oh Tattoo

drewwexelberg

#72

Dory Tattoo

Dory Tattoo

blackmoontattoo19

#73

The

The Powerpuff Girls Tattoo

vica.tattoo Report

#74

Totoro Tattoo

Totoro Tattoo

scatto_tattoo Report

#75

Thomas The Tank Engine Tattoo

Thomas The Tank Engine Tattoo

pixiemarsh.tattoo Report

#76

Patrick Star Tattoo

Patrick Star Tattoo

mambotattooer Report

#77

Donnie From The Wild Thornberrys

Donnie From The Wild Thornberrys

ins_tattss Report

#78

Butch Cat Tattoo

Butch Cat Tattoo

jin051jin Report

#79

Anna From Frozen!

Anna From Frozen!

carissafarewell Report

#80

Lil Cutie Marge Tattoo

Lil Cutie Marge Tattoo

bloodclubtattoo Report

#81

Gen 4 Pokemon Starters By Chris At Classic Tattoo In Shellharbour Village

Gen 4 Pokemon Starters By Chris At Classic Tattoo In Shellharbour Village

Skeigel Report

#82

Sailor Moon Drinking “Juice” Done Last Year By Emma At Glass Beetle In Santa Rosa, CA

Sailor Moon Drinking “Juice” Done Last Year By Emma At Glass Beetle In Santa Rosa, CA

czechczich Report

#83

Lisa Simpson By Alex Strangler

Lisa Simpson By Alex Strangler

huffpuff94 Report

#84

Spirited Away Tattoo

Spirited Away Tattoo

moths_ink Report

#85

Chip 'N' Dale Inspired Tattoo

Chip 'N' Dale Inspired Tattoo

_sweezy_tattoos_scarborough_ Report

#86

Cartoon Mashup By Katie Beth At Blue Geisha Tattoo In Seattle

Cartoon Mashup By Katie Beth At Blue Geisha Tattoo In Seattle

ZombiKitties Report

#87

All Dogs Go To Heaven Tattoo

All Dogs Go To Heaven Tattoo

brittkneelynch Report