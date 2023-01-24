Playing video games and watching cartoons are just a few activities that transcend the early years of life, making their way into adulthood (and even seniorhood). Many proudly revisit their top cartoon shows, whether it's cartoon series from the '90s or cartoons of the '50s later on, to bring a gush of sweet recollections from the past. No matter the year, the nostalgia hits just the same — warm, welcoming, and a little bittersweet. To relish those memories and have them engraved in one's skin (literally), getting classic cartoon character tattoos has been a relatively popular practice among cartoon lovers and ink heads.

Cartoon tattoos, also known as new school tattoos or neo-traditional tattoos, draw inspiration from pop culture, cartoon characters, anime, or comic strips. You can tell it's a cartoon tattoo when you see one. It's often bright and colorful with a lighthearted, silly, or tongue-in-cheek tone to it. However, cartoon tattoos are not limited to any particular tattoo style. The choice is highly personalized and up to you, whether you want your cartoon tattoo designs done in traditional, old school, realism, blackwork, or any other style available. Go with whatever tickles your fancy. But make sure you pick a tattoo artist specializing in your preferred style to avoid mishaps or miscommunication!

Below, we've compiled plenty of cartoon tattoo ideas to contemplate, whether you are looking to reminisce on your favorite cartoon characters, take on the role of a judge from Ink Master, or seek inspiration for your next (or first) tattoo. Did you like any of the cartoon character tattoo ideas listed below? Give them an upvote! Do you have any cool cartoon tattoos on your body? Describe them in the comments!