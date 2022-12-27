Do you know what’s better than one cool tattoo? Two! Or three. Or four. I have multiple tattoos myself, and every time I get inked, I end up loving all of them even more. I’m always looking for new ideas for my next design, and it just so happens that there are tons of unique characters out there who would make for some epic ink.

Here at Bored Panda, we love cartoons, and we love tattoos. So what’s better than something that combines the two? Cartoon tattoos have that don’t-know-what that sets them apart from other tattoo styles. Perhaps it’s the nostalgia factor, the playful energy, or the sheer variety to choose from. Whatever the reason, these cool cartoon tattoos are a great way to show off your love for your favorite characters and bring a bit of whimsy to your body art. The cartoon world is jam-packed with iconic personalities, so there’s really no shortage of cartoon tattoo ideas. There’s always that one character we still cherish, no matter how old we may be — the only limit is your imagination!

We’ve rounded up a whole tattoo gallery with the cutest, funniest, and most epic cartoon character tattoos. From Dragon Ball to SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, we’ve got all the 90s cartoon classics, as well as some more modern favorites. Expect to find everything from tiny little tats that could fit on your pinky finger to full sleeves. Don’t forget to upvote your faves; we’re always looking to see what Pandas like you love the most!

#1

Disney Princesses Tattoo

Disney Princesses Tattoo

broccoli_tattooer Report

#2

Batman Tattoo By Tattoist Yeono

Batman Tattoo By Tattoist Yeono

sony_m78 Report

#3

Studio Ghibli Cartoon Characters

Studio Ghibli Cartoon Characters

pt78tattoo Report

#4

Ratatouille Inspired Tattoo

Ratatouille Inspired Tattoo

pomalujem_tuszem Report

#5

Peter Pan And Tinker Bell Tattoo

Peter Pan And Tinker Bell Tattoo

dona_tattoo Report

#6

Monsters, Inc. Tattoo

Monsters, Inc. Tattoo

dada_tattoo_ Report

#7

Bart Simpson From The Retro Arcade Game For A Client, By Me, Marc Durrant At Hidden Los Angeles Tattoo

Bart Simpson From The Retro Arcade Game For A Client, By Me, Marc Durrant At Hidden Los Angeles Tattoo

madtattoos Report

#8

Disney Tattoo By Terioshi Otto

Disney Tattoo By Terioshi Otto

un_red Report

#9

Tororo Ramen Fantasy Tattoo

Tororo Ramen Fantasy Tattoo

oozy_tattoo Report

#10

My Neighbor Totoro Inspired Tattoo

My Neighbor Totoro Inspired Tattoo

kikinoland Report

#11

Cool Lisa Tattoo

Cool Lisa Tattoo

caseykatsu Report

#12

Wall-E Inspired Tattoo

Wall-E Inspired Tattoo

zoonmo_ Report

irishgoatgirl
One of my favourite pixar movies!

#13

Stich Tattoo

Stich Tattoo

malavida.tattoo Report

#14

Jerry Tattoo

Jerry Tattoo

moti.tattoo Report

#15

Bambi Tattoo

Bambi Tattoo

modern.hippie.tattoo Report

#16

Ted Tattoo

Ted Tattoo

clemente.tats Report

#17

Elsa ️Tattoo

Elsa ️Tattoo

ovenlee.tattoo Report

#18

Disney Tattoos

Disney Tattoos

FloatingLiights Report

#19

Adventure Time Tattoo

Adventure Time Tattoo

coralsicobotattoo Report

#20

Stitch And Toothless Tattoo

Stitch And Toothless Tattoo

rachael_gater_tatternator Report

#21

Minion Tattoo

Minion Tattoo

chou_ta_1 Report

#22

Alice In Wonderland Tattoo

Alice In Wonderland Tattoo

24_tattoo_studio Report

#23

Pokémon Tattoo

Pokémon Tattoo

atmospheretattooschaumburg Report

#24

Cute Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tattoo

Cute Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tattoo

jessicavtattoos Report

#25

Cheshire Cat Tattoo

Cheshire Cat Tattoo

whatever_tattooooo Report

#26

SpongeBob SquarePants Inspired Tattoo

SpongeBob SquarePants Inspired Tattoo

leasytattoo Report

#27

The Little Prince Tattoo

The Little Prince Tattoo

the_pinksalad Report

#28

Adventure Time Tattoo

Adventure Time Tattoo

soucy_keven Report

#29

Jerry From Tom And Jerry

Jerry From Tom And Jerry

tattoo.pencil Report

#30

Adventure Time Tattoo

Adventure Time Tattoo

dangerderektattoo Report

#31

Disney Tattoo

Disney Tattoo

michaela_leightattoo Report

#32

The Aristocats Tattoo

The Aristocats Tattoo

skinsandneedlestattoo Report

#33

Dory Tattoo

Dory Tattoo

time_bomb_tattoo Report

#34

The Powerpuff Girls Tattoo

The Powerpuff Girls Tattoo

hiacyntaa Report

#35

Lots-O'-Huggin' Bear And Minion Tattoo

Lots-O'-Huggin' Bear And Minion Tattoo

y.an_ink Report

#36

CatDog Tattoo

CatDog Tattoo

skinbusterstattoo Report

#37

Awesome Blossom Powerpuff Gal

Awesome Blossom Powerpuff Gal

ink.grinder Report

#38

Knee Ditch Master Ball Tattoo By Sam Blue At House Of Colour In Bay Shore, NY. Almost Done With My Pokemon Sleeve!

Knee Ditch Master Ball Tattoo By Sam Blue At House Of Colour In Bay Shore, NY. Almost Done With My Pokemon Sleeve!

hollyasevenx Report

#39

Dragon Ball Tattoo Done By Zachary Brotherton At Weridos Tattoo In Belton Mo

Dragon Ball Tattoo Done By Zachary Brotherton At Weridos Tattoo In Belton Mo

SbreckS Report

#40

Bugsy Making Another Appearance

Bugsy Making Another Appearance

b_side99 Report

#41

Newest Best Friends

Newest Best Friends

angieeepooo Report

#42

Bambi And Wonder Woman Tattoo

Bambi And Wonder Woman Tattoo

un_red Report

#43

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tattoos

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tattoos

inkbypnut Report

#44

The Simpsons Inspired Tattoo

The Simpsons Inspired Tattoo

rikamortis Report

#45

Bojack Horseman Tattoo

Bojack Horseman Tattoo

artbybryant Report

#46

Disney Tattoos

Disney Tattoos

inkyelf Report

#47

Futurama Tattoo

Futurama Tattoo

tallsarahtattoos Report

#48

Pokémon Tattoo

Pokémon Tattoo

jennacidexd Report

#49

The Lion King Tattoo

The Lion King Tattoo

sketchreppinink Report

#50

Kuromi Tattoo

Kuromi Tattoo

char_tattoo Report

#51

Krusty The Clown Tattoo

Krusty The Clown Tattoo

vicky_kostick Report

#52

Pokémon Tattoo

Pokémon Tattoo

white__tattoo Report

#53

Nemo Inspired Tattoo

Nemo Inspired Tattoo

lilianyeeah Report

#54

Appa And The 4 Elements Tattoo

Appa And The 4 Elements Tattoo

jfendt_tattoo Report

#55

Totoro Tattoo

Totoro Tattoo

diggy_lupitatattoo Report

#56

Toy Story Inspired Tattoo

Toy Story Inspired Tattoo

nahuelsteneri Report

#57

Ratatouille Inspired Tattoo

Ratatouille Inspired Tattoo

voltajetattoo Report

#58

SpongeBob SquarePants Tattoo

SpongeBob SquarePants Tattoo

littlerachtattoo Report

#59

Patrick Star And SpongeBob SquarePants Tattoos

Patrick Star And SpongeBob SquarePants Tattoos

hannahmaitattoo Report

#60

Goku From Dragon Ball Tattoo

Goku From Dragon Ball Tattoo

silentmoontattoo Report

#61

“Zero To Hero” I Got My Favorite Movie Turned Into A Tattoo. Thought Some Might Like This!

“Zero To Hero” I Got My Favorite Movie Turned Into A Tattoo. Thought Some Might Like This!

thedezso Report

#62

Just Got A Disney Tattoo! It's Based Off Princess Jasmine

Just Got A Disney Tattoo! It's Based Off Princess Jasmine

GelzPen Report

#63

Cute Cartoon Tattoo

Cute Cartoon Tattoo

qiqi_tattoo Report

#64

Colourful Bear Cartoon Tattoo

Colourful Bear Cartoon Tattoo

tembotattoo Report

#65

Cute Cartoon Pumpkin Tattoo

Cute Cartoon Pumpkin Tattoo

anerogenski_angeltattoo Report

#66

Bugs Bunny Tattoo

Bugs Bunny Tattoo

santi.os.tattoo Report

#67

Absolutely Loved Tattooing This Lil' Ralphy Boi

Absolutely Loved Tattooing This Lil' Ralphy Boi

katieleetattoo Report

#68

Bart Simpson - Treehouse Of Horror

Bart Simpson - Treehouse Of Horror

babypesto Report

#69

Added My Next Pokemon To The Collection! Done By Matthew Limbers At Dearly Departed, Milford, Mi

Added My Next Pokemon To The Collection! Done By Matthew Limbers At Dearly Departed, Milford, Mi

BadLuckBulby1 Report

#70

"My Two Favorite Drummers: Ringo Starr vs. Animal From The Muppets" By Mat Rule At Yesyes Body Staff In Paris

"My Two Favorite Drummers: Ringo Starr vs. Animal From The Muppets" By Mat Rule At Yesyes Body Staff In Paris

TallMime Report

#71

My Sailor Moon Tattoo By Raychel Maughan From Northern Glory Tattoo, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

My Sailor Moon Tattoo By Raychel Maughan From Northern Glory Tattoo, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

QueenSailorShay Report

#72

Anime Tattoo Artwork Tim Luijten

Anime Tattoo Artwork Tim Luijten

un_red Report

#73

Alice In Wonderland Tattoo

Alice In Wonderland Tattoo

whatever_tattooooo Report

#74

Futurama Tattoo

Futurama Tattoo

rubentattoos Report

#75

Tarzan Tattoo

Tarzan Tattoo

sandelraul Report

#76

Goofy Tattoo

Goofy Tattoo

silberhaus_meckenheim Report

#77

Bojack Horseman Tattoo

Bojack Horseman Tattoo

courtelisetattoo Report

#78

Cute Bart Simpson Tattoo

Cute Bart Simpson Tattoo

chelsea_heslop Report

#79

My Favorite Cartoon, Gravity Falls, Done By Caitlynn At Wildwood Tattoos In Portland, OR

My Favorite Cartoon, Gravity Falls, Done By Caitlynn At Wildwood Tattoos In Portland, OR

mmguthrie22 Report

#80

If Squidward Was Ken And Barbie Cartoon Mashup - Cari Coleman At Diego Tattoo (San Diego, CA)

If Squidward Was Ken And Barbie Cartoon Mashup - Cari Coleman At Diego Tattoo (San Diego, CA)

Chrissyhm Report

#81

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cute Leonardo Tattoo

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cute Leonardo Tattoo

geoff_sin_tattoo Report

#82

SpongeBob SquarePants, The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers Inspired Tattoo

SpongeBob SquarePants, The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers Inspired Tattoo

maximilianopwr Report

#83

The Pink Panther Tattoo

The Pink Panther Tattoo

melissa_daye Report

#84

I Asked A Tattoo Artist To Help Me Create This Subtle Mulan Inspired Piece On My Leg And I Love What She Came Up With

I Asked A Tattoo Artist To Help Me Create This Subtle Mulan Inspired Piece On My Leg And I Love What She Came Up With

Incalculably Report

#85

First Tattoo And Most Certainly Not The Last

First Tattoo And Most Certainly Not The Last

aemax21 Report

#86

Flanders Tattoo

Flanders Tattoo

shreddinshiro Report

#87

Bugs Bunnyś Crush Lola Bunny

Bugs Bunnyś Crush Lola Bunny