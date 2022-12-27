Do you know what’s better than one cool tattoo? Two! Or three. Or four. I have multiple tattoos myself, and every time I get inked, I end up loving all of them even more. I’m always looking for new ideas for my next design, and it just so happens that there are tons of unique characters out there who would make for some epic ink.

Here at Bored Panda, we love cartoons, and we love tattoos. So what’s better than something that combines the two? Cartoon tattoos have that don’t-know-what that sets them apart from other tattoo styles. Perhaps it’s the nostalgia factor, the playful energy, or the sheer variety to choose from. Whatever the reason, these cool cartoon tattoos are a great way to show off your love for your favorite characters and bring a bit of whimsy to your body art. The cartoon world is jam-packed with iconic personalities, so there’s really no shortage of cartoon tattoo ideas. There’s always that one character we still cherish, no matter how old we may be — the only limit is your imagination!

We’ve rounded up a whole tattoo gallery with the cutest, funniest, and most epic cartoon character tattoos. From Dragon Ball to SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, we’ve got all the 90s cartoon classics, as well as some more modern favorites. Expect to find everything from tiny little tats that could fit on your pinky finger to full sleeves. Don’t forget to upvote your faves; we’re always looking to see what Pandas like you love the most!