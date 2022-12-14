It is safe to say that we are all deeply affected by the cartoons we used to watch as kids. It shaped our personalities, and the heroic cartoon characters were either ones that we looked up to or became our friends. And to some of us, this impact was so deep that we've found ourselves wanting to immortalize our childhood heroes in a way that's dearest to us. And that is, of course, adorning ourselves with a cartoon tattoo that professes our love for the characters we grew up with (or continue to grow up with). And if you're one of the gang, you've come to the right place, for this is our collection of only the greatest cartoon character tattoos. 

So, whether you're into ‘90s cartoon tattoos or something more recent (or even older!) - we got you covered. This tattoo gallery has a vast choice of designs, and there are probably no iconic characters that don't have their appearance on this list. Meaning you are sure to find the cartoon tattoo idea that you are looking for here! And if you're more into bespoke and unique tattoos, do not dismiss this article either, for these tattoos might serve as a good inspiration for creating your own artwork. 

Now, get ready to check out these cool tattoos - they are, just as usual, a bit further down. Once you are there, be sure to vote for the design you liked the most, and after that, share this article with your friends!

#1

Monsters, Inc. Tattoo

#2

My New Calvin And Hobbes Tattoo. Done By Rick Brown In New Castle, PA

#3

Adventure Time Tattoo

#4

Inside Out Inspired Tattoo

#5

The Insomnia Stitch Tattoo

#6

Goofy Tattoo

#7

SpongeBob And Patrick Star Tattoo

#8

Rick And Morty Inspired Tattoo

#9

The Lion King Tattoo

#10

Adventure Time Tattoo

#11

Marceline From Adventure Time Tattoo

#12

Dad Inside Tattoo Inspired By The Simpsons

#13

Disney's Stitch Tattoo

#14

Spirited Away Tattoo

#15

The Simpsons Inspired Tattoo

#16

Avatar Inspired Tattoo

#17

Cute Deadpool Tattoo

#18

Mulan And Mushu Tattoo

#19

Rick And Morty Tattoo

#20

Werk It Marge!

#21

The Powerpuff Girls Tattoo

#22

Pulp Fiction / Adventure Time, Done By Jaxx At The Crows Nest, Johannesburg

#23

My New Simpsons Tattoo For My Late Father By Abby Rose At Pogue Mahone Tattoo In Red Bank, NJ

#24

Anpanman Cartoon Tattoo

#25

Phineas Hackenbush (Disney Hitchhiking Ghost) By Donovan White In Kingston, PA

#26

Disney Tattoo

#27

Scooby-Doo Tattoo

#28

Bob's Burgers Inspired Tattoo

#29

Pikachu Tattoo

#30

Mickey Mouse Tattoo

#31

Howl's Moving Castle Inspired Calcifer Tattoo

#32

Mickey Mouse And Donald Duck

#33

Family Guy Tattoo

#34

Jerry From Tom And Jerry Tattoo

#35

Snoopy & Woodstockher Childhood Memories

#36

My Love For Disneyland, Walt Disney, And Mickey Mouse Was Brought To Life! Done By Junior At Club Tattoo In Las Vegas!

#37

SpongeBob SquarePants Tattoo

#38

Chihiro Tattoo

#39

Handsome Squidward Tattoo

#40

Rick And Morty Piece Done By Audie Fulfer At High Class Tattoo In Fresno, CA

#41

I Do Anime Tattoos! Here’s One I Did The Other Day Of The Man Himself, Luffy!

#42

Archer Tattoo

#43

Little Baby Noibat

#44

Mickey Mouse X Minnie

#45

Courage The Cowardly Dog Tattoo

#46

Ice Age Inspired Tattoo

#47

BoJack Horseman Tattoo

#48

Aurora From Sleeping Beauty Tattoo

#49

Minnie Mouse And Mickey Mouse Tattoo

#50

Stitch Tattoo By Ginafote At Arlia Tattoo In Orlando, FL

#51

Lisa Simpson Tattoo

#52

Aladdin Tattoo

#53

Tinkerbell Tattoo

#54

SpongeBob SquarePants Tattoo

#55

Shrek Inspired Tattoos

#56

Cute Patrick Star Tattoo

#57

Courage The Cowardly Dog Tattoo

#58

Billy And Mandy Tattoo By Iamjakesteele

#59

Mulan Tattoo

#60

Calcifer Tattoo

#61

Harley-Nena

#62

SpongeBob Tattoo I Got Recently

#63

My Simpsons Treehouse Of Horror Sleeve By Ricky At Painted Soul Tattoos Wallingford, CT

#64

Marceline From Adventure Time By Kyle Downs At Old Friends Tattoo In Rochester, NY

#65

Powerpuff Girls Villain Tattoo

#66

Disney Fantasia Tattoo! Done By Steve At Modern Moose Studios In Florida

#67

The Powerpuff Girls Tattoo

#68

The Nightmare Before Christmas Tattoo

#69

Baby Monster, Inc. Tattoo

#70

Tinker Bell Tattoo

#71

Minion Tattoo

#72

Jurassic World Tattoo

#73

Monsters, Inc. Tattoo

#74

Genie Tattoo

#75

Patrick Star Tattoo

#76

Tom And Jerry Tattoos

#77

Tattoo Inspired By The Little Mermaid

#78

Minion Tattoo

#79

Winnie The Pooh Tattoo

#80

Chip 'N' Dale Inspired Tattoo

#81

Pokémon Tattoo

#82

Alice In Wonderland Tattoo

#83

Goku From Dragon Ball Tattoo

#84

The Lion King Inspired Tattoo

#85

"Pull The Lever Kronk!"

#86

Cute Mushroom Tattoo

#87

Makindi Tattoo

#88

Tigger Tattoo

