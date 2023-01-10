There are two types of people in the world: those who happily watch cartoons and those who conceal the truth (because how can you not watch them?). Some cartoon characters can impact us so deeply, they become a part of our personality. And if you are a tattoo lover, it’s only natural that you’d want to get a tattoo of your favorite cartoon character.

If anyone ever tells you that cool tattoos are only those with skulls and deep sayings and whatnot, just walk away from that person because they clearly have no idea what they are talking about.

The whole beauty of having a tattoo is that you can ink yourself with whatever holds importance or relevance to you. That’s why, if your ideal tattoo is a portrait of SpongeBob or any other of your favorite cartoon characters, definitely go for it. Whether you opt for small cartoon tattoos on different places of your body or an entire cartoon tattoo sleeve, the only thing you should concern yourself with is finding a good artist who will create a real ink masterpiece for you.

If you are looking for some cartoon tattoo ideas, scroll down to take a look at our collection. From 90s cartoon tattoos to anime characters and even cartoons from the 60s, you can find tons of inspiration for your special cartoon tattoo. And if you have any cartoon-related tattoo ideas or actually proudly wear one yourself, share it with us in the comments!