There are two types of people in the world: those who happily watch cartoons and those who conceal the truth (because how can you not watch them?). Some cartoon characters can impact us so deeply, they become a part of our personality. And if you are a tattoo lover, it’s only natural that you’d want to get a tattoo of your favorite cartoon character.    

If anyone ever tells you that cool tattoos are only those with skulls and deep sayings and whatnot, just walk away from that person because they clearly have no idea what they are talking about. 

The whole beauty of having a tattoo is that you can ink yourself with whatever holds importance or relevance to you. That’s why, if your ideal tattoo is a portrait of SpongeBob or any other of your favorite cartoon characters, definitely go for it. Whether you opt for small cartoon tattoos on different places of your body or an entire cartoon tattoo sleeve, the only thing you should concern yourself with is finding a good artist who will create a real ink masterpiece for you.

If you are looking for some cartoon tattoo ideas, scroll down to take a look at our collection. From 90s cartoon tattoos to anime characters and even cartoons from the 60s, you can find tons of inspiration for your special cartoon tattoo. And if you have any cartoon-related tattoo ideas or actually proudly wear one yourself, share it with us in the comments! 

#1

Caroline Patch Tattoo

gabrieltwin Report

medam7
medam7
Community Member
#2

Winnie The Pooh Tattoo

lemondragontattoo Report

#3

Completed Disney Sleeve By Kyle Chaney At Studio 405

nursecoffey Report

#4

Disney Tattoos

Inkedmag Report

#5

Rick And Morty Tattoo

bee.tattoos96 Report

#6

Kaonashi Tattoo

silviainkocciati Report

#7

Lilo And Stitch Tattoo

serenayakcicekx Report

#8

Super Mario Tattoo

matmoto_tattoo Report

#9

Alice In Wonderland Tattoo

matruletattoo Report

#10

Mario Tattoo

matruletattoo Report

#11

Looney Tunes Inspired Tattoo

jax.tatuaje Report

#12

Cookie Pac-Monster Tattoo

mama.stiflera Report

#13

Spirited Away Inspired Tattoo

fennec.fox.tats Report

#14

Shrek Inspired Gingy Tattoo

zizusdrawing Report

#15

Winnie The Pooh Tattoo

tattoosbybarbi Report

#16

Stitch Tattoo

malavida.tattoo Report

#17

A Black And White Tattoo Of Adventure Time By Astratattoo At The Ensorceloir In Nîmes, France

TaTai20 Report

#18

Pink Panther Tattoo

matruletattoo Report

#19

Popeye & Olive Oyl By Curtyoung

un_red Report

#20

The Powerpuff Girls Tattoos

_paulinakarpinska Report

#21

Eeyore Tattoo

hyesooktattoos Report

#22

Cute Little Ralph Tattoo

leveluptattooandpiercing Report

#23

Dumbo Tattoo

billainktattoo Report

#24

Me N My Friend Got SpongeBob Tats

bavdude Report

#25

Spaced Out Futurama - Fry And Bender Chillin By Jerry Patton Geekster’s Ink Legends Vancouver, Washington

Gz-Nutz- Report

#26

Kuromi Nurse Blood Bag Tattoo

Top posts Report

#27

Mike Wazowski Tattoo

tattoolou1980 Report

#28

Pink Panther Tattoo

ronangibney Report

#29

Garfield Tattoo

dieguito_blasco Report

#30

SpongeBob SquarePants Tattoo

antclaytattoo Report

#31

Epic Mushu, By The Amazing Briar Rose Tattoo, London

muggle_disnerd Report

#32

Pokémon Tattoo

allstartattooco Report

#33

Powerpuff Girls Tattoo

vaski_tatu Report

#34

Fun Anime/Gaming Sleeve By Casey Charlton, Rose Rabbit Tattoo, Brisbane Aus

Kaji_AU Report

#35

Mickey Mouse And Winnie-The-Pooh Tattoo

annn.chunnn Report

#36

Alice In Wonderland Inspired Tattoo

da.dark.ni_indelebiletattoo Report

#37

Baby Shark Tattoo

burni.tattoo Report

#38

Pokémon Tattoo

zeropatollo Report

#39

Pikachu & Pichu Tattoo

bel.tattooinks Report

#40

Tom And Jerry Inspired Tattoo

house.of.lilith.studio Report

#41

Scooby-Doo Potion Bottle Tattoo

clowngender Report

#42

Homer Simpson Tattoo

anshin_anshin_tattoo Report

#43

The Simpsons Inspired Tattoo

traditionalartist Report

#44

Adventure Time Tattoo

annn.chunnn Report

#45

Little Super Mario Piece

millieb.tattoo Report

#46

Mr. Burns Tattoo

dot_tattooshop Report

#47

Courage The Cowardly Dog Tattoo

zaq.ink Report

#48

The Powerpuff Girls Tattoo

firebirth Report

#49

Rick And Morty X Drangon Ball

santiago.tattooer Report

#50

Animal Crossing Half-Sleeve Done By Victoria Kurtz At Bananafish Tattoo Parlour In New Albany, IN

RONEATSCHOCOFROGS Report

#51

My First Tattoo And Start To My Animation Homage. By Nathan Ji At Equinox Tattoo In Gresham, OR

XmeowrieX Report

#52

Adventure Time Tattoo

antclaytattoo Report

#53

Pokémon Tattoo

animante_tattoo Report

#54

Bob's Burgers Tattoo

kernel_sanders_007 Report

#55

Jessica Rabbit Tattoo

sophielewistattoos Report

#56

Courage The Cowardly Dog Tattoo

rrrxiu_tattooer_ Report

#57

Casper The Friendly Ghost Inspired Tattoo

giulipatch Report

#58

Gary From SpongeBob SquarePants Tattoo

chelsea_heslop Report

#59

Scooby-Doo Tattoo

manthbtattoo Report

#60

Winnie-The-Pooh Tattoo

alchemytattoomelbourne Report

#61

Bojack Horseman Tattoo

seanmalachytattoo Report

#62

The Simpsons Inspired Tattoo

willztattoo Report

#63

Pink Panther Tattoo

flashfortattoos Report

#64

Adventure Time Tattoo

werulkow Report

#65

SpongeBob SquarePants Tattoo

tattoosbyminty Report

#66

Totoro

sanna_angervaniva Report

#67

Dora Winifred "D.W." Tattoo

illustday Report

#68

Animal! On My Calf By Kyle Cotternam While Doing A Guest Spot At Industry Tattoo Bellingham, WA

5150pending Report

#69

Simpsons Piece Done By Robbie Ripoll At Chapel Of Love Tattoo In Melbourne FL

robbieripoll Report

#70

My SpongeBob Piece Done By Jess Holliday At Bird’s Eye Tattoo, Springfield MO

toowykdgeek Report

#71

Minion Tattoo

_zagiel_ Report

#72

Pokémon Tattoo

ashitattoo Report

#73

Raphael Added To My Childhood Cartoon Piece. Done By Apprentice Danielle Woods At F Bomb Tattoo In Chester, WV

Shot_Of_Patrone Report

#74

SpongebBob And Patrick Star Tattoos

chewstattoos Report

#75

Lisa Simpson Tattoo

antclaytattoo Report

#76

Villain From The Powerpuff Girls Tattoo

stagandcastle Report

#77

The Simpsons Tattoo

leveluptattooandpiercing Report

#78

Simba Tattoo

ihana_ink Report

#79

The Aristocats Tattoos

samuenrico Report

#80

Taz From Looney Tunes Tattoo

halitattoostudio Report

#81

Johnny Bravo Tattoo

asmodeustattoo Report

#82

Sailor Moon Inspired Tattoo

youthless_ Report

#83

Lola Bunny Tattoo

blasphemy_tattoo Report

#84

Cute Mushroom Tattoo

kylar_tattoo Report

#85

Spooky Ghosts Tattoo

elustration Report

#86

Pika Pika

le.trumilu.tattoo Report

#87

Adventure Time Sleeve By Chelsea Rhea at Amulet Tattoo, St. Pete FL

orangemitch Report