As the decade of the 2020s picks up speed, it’s sometimes fun to look back at the previous decades to see how the media we watch today changed and took shape through so many years. One form of media that dominated the younger audience were cartoons and ‘50s cartoons are surely some of the greatest. Simple but catchy, cartoons of the ‘50s are some of the most original and creative content we can experience on our televisions and streaming services. As the assortment of cartoons has grown since the ‘50s, one can marvel at just how fun and relevant to modern society these cartoons are.

Some ‘50s cartoon characters are still remembered not only by the older generations, but also by the newer generation, who were introduced to them by their parents and grandparents. The character duo of Tom and Jerry has been able to stay relevant even after so many years. The ‘50s cartoon style is a unique one. With the focus given more to hand-drafted images, creatives in that decade had to think outside the box. With little to no help from computers and machines, this decade gave some of the most beautiful stills to look at and learn from. Even these days, people redraw the characters of 1950s cartoons while staying true to the style that made them unique.

Sure, when cartoons in the ‘50s had to focus more on the children's audience, it was only normal for them to be more child-friendly. These days, the variety of cartoons to choose from is massive, with some focusing more on the grownup audience exclusively. Still, when we have so many of the best cartoons to choose from, it’s important to remember the decade of the ‘50s, when cartoons were all fun and joy. If you are up for a nostalgic journey through the past, take a look at the list below to see what cartoons defined the 1950s and what they were about. Upvote the ones that you have heard about or have watched, and comment below if you have a favorite episode of the series shown.