Do cartoons recreate life, or is it life that recreates cartoons? Definite food for thought! However, if you’re not into pondering about reality versus fiction and vice versa right now, we have some good news for you - real love knows not whether it is true life or fiction. Just take a look at these cartoon couples we’ve gathered in our list; although these cartoon characters aren’t real in the truest sense of the word, their love is inspiring, gentle, and strong. So, ready to take a look at which cute couples made it to our list?

Of course, this list wouldn't be complete without such cute cartoon couples as Cinderella and Prince Charming, Mufasa and Sarabi, and Belle and The Beast. In fact, they’re almost royalty when it comes to depicting real love and gentleness on screen. However, you might be pleasantly surprised to find couples you might not have thought of in the first place, like Marge and Homer, Karen and Plankton, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Sandy Cheeks. While at first sight, their love and relationships might seem a bit unconventional, if you look deeper, you’ll see that they show the viewers the meaning of compassion, understanding, and a real love that requires nothing but being themselves in front of their partners.

With the introduction to the article nearing its end, it’s time to urge you to scroll on down below and check out the famous cartoon characters whose love knows not the boundaries of animation. Once you are there, show these famous couples some love, too, by upvoting your favorites. After all that is well and done, share this article with your friends!