May it be an animated movie or a cartoon series — we easily get excited when our favorite characters appear on the screen. It is not uncommon to see male and female cartoon characters as reflections of our inner selves. They are the heroes we seek to become. There are a lot of female characters in cartoons that are used more as supporting characters for the male heroes. It is important not to underrate the female heroes (and villains) because they are wells of inspiration for some and iconic cultural symbols for others.

It is vital to have an example to follow — one which we aspire to become. It is not a shame to focus on some original cartoon female characters, especially the great ones. Since they are animated and presented in eye-seducing colors, well-developed and inspirational fictional characters are entertaining to watch and fun to learn from. It all depends on the execution of their presentation.

Some characters are so renowned that it’s hard to find anyone who hasn’t heard about them. Iconic female cartoon characters became famous thanks to their unique characteristics. Wonder Woman is known for her strength — Mystique for her double-sided intentions and strange abilities. An iconic female cartoon character is one we remember for the character she is. Mixing uniqueness with design will most certainly result in the rapid popularity of a character.

If you are wondering just how many animated female characters you know — you don’t need a quiz to find out. Below, you can check out your knowledge and maybe compare some of the entries with their male counterparts. If you recognize the cartoon characters in the list, be sure to upvote them. If you got inspired by one of the entries — share your story with a comment below.