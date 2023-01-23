Fame And Strength — These 70 Female Cartoon Characters Have It All!
May it be an animated movie or a cartoon series — we easily get excited when our favorite characters appear on the screen. It is not uncommon to see male and female cartoon characters as reflections of our inner selves. They are the heroes we seek to become. There are a lot of female characters in cartoons that are used more as supporting characters for the male heroes. It is important not to underrate the female heroes (and villains) because they are wells of inspiration for some and iconic cultural symbols for others.
It is vital to have an example to follow — one which we aspire to become. It is not a shame to focus on some original cartoon female characters, especially the great ones. Since they are animated and presented in eye-seducing colors, well-developed and inspirational fictional characters are entertaining to watch and fun to learn from. It all depends on the execution of their presentation.
Some characters are so renowned that it’s hard to find anyone who hasn’t heard about them. Iconic female cartoon characters became famous thanks to their unique characteristics. Wonder Woman is known for her strength — Mystique for her double-sided intentions and strange abilities. An iconic female cartoon character is one we remember for the character she is. Mixing uniqueness with design will most certainly result in the rapid popularity of a character.
If you are wondering just how many animated female characters you know — you don’t need a quiz to find out. Below, you can check out your knowledge and maybe compare some of the entries with their male counterparts. If you recognize the cartoon characters in the list, be sure to upvote them. If you got inspired by one of the entries — share your story with a comment below.
Princess Fiona (Shrek)
Shrek wouldn’t be the complex, deep character we know today if it weren’t for Fiona, a cursed princess. She was the only child of King Harold and Queen Lillian to be born in the realm of Far, Far Away, who was cursed when she was a little child by a witch. Her curse? Turning into an ogre every night. Yet she was able to find a way to love her new self over the course of the movies.
Elsa, The Snow Queen (Frozen)
Elsa might be the best deuteragonist of the story — first being a villain, later becoming one of the greatest heroes of the story. Born with the ability to create snow and ice, she is the first daughter of Queen Iduna and King Agnarr. She was a Queen of Arendelle, but when the tides of history turned against her, her sister, Queen Anna, replaced her.
Pocahontas (Pocahontas)
Pocahontas is a character based on a real-life figure, Amonute — a Native American woman of the Powhatan people. In the animated movie, she is a brave and independent woman who tries to create a long-lasting peace between the newly arrived settlers from Europe with the native people of America.
Sandy Cheeks (Spongebob Squarepants)
It seems like Sandy Cheeks might be more suited to live under the sea than in the trees above ground. She is an innovator, scientist, and a close friend of Spongebob Squarepants, Patrick, and other citizens of Bikini Bottom. A vivid bodybuilder, her only weakness is the inability to breathe in water.
Rapunzel (Tangled)
Rapunzel of Tangled, a character from the Grimms' fairy tale, represents young girls who are autonomous, imaginative, and continually wish to explore the vibrant world outside the little window. Rapunzel was a princess but didn't realize it until she was 18 years old.
Lisa Simpson (The Simpsons)
Lisa Simpson is the second child of Homer and Marge, the younger sister of Bart, and the oldest sister to Maggie. She is eight years old, intelligent, caring, and enthusiastic about the environment and all living things. She embraced vegetarianism and Buddhism and tried to instill the same beliefs in others but failed.
Kim Possible (Kim Possible)
If there is something impossible to do — Kim Possible will make it possible. Kim Possible is the protagonist of the happily named series Kim Possible (creative). While she might only be 14 years old, she works with law enforcement officers as a vigilante. In school, she is an A-grade student and popular among her peers.
Bubbles (Left), Blossom (Middle), And Buttercup (Right) (The Powerpuff Girls)
The Powerpuff girls are the result of a freak accident caused by Professor Utonium. While trying to make the perfect good girl by mixing sugar, spice, and everything nice, the professor accidentally added chemical X, thus resulting in the creation of Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup, girls with superpowers who have dedicated themselves to fighting the forces of evil.
Moana (Moana)
Sometimes, the thirst for adventure comes from one’s parents. Moana, a daughter of Chief Tui and Sina, has the ambitious wish to set out to sea on a boat. While she might have the spirit to rebel and travel, storms and faith seem to shackle her to the ground. Stubborn, she knows what she wants and is willing to try everything to reach it.
Elastigirl (The Incredibles)
Elastigirl is the alter ego of Helen Parr, and, as the name gives out, she is elastic and quite strong. She is the wife of Mr. Incredible, another superhero, and a mother to several children with powers. While her employer was the US government, she wasn't against working with other superheroes.
Catwoman (Batman: The Animated Series)
Batman is nothing without Catwoman. She is the main love interest of the Dark Knight and an important character in the cartoon series. A rival and a lover, she is often used as an anti-hero type of character. She either causes the troubles in Gotham city or is the one who combats them with the help of Batman.
Daphne Blake (Scooby-Doo And Guess Who?)
Daphne is a deep character who, like Fred, usually showcases herself through her outfits. Daphne's outfit is Wonder Woman if Fred's is a knight. While having a lot of compassion and never passing judgment on others could label her as being foolish, she just has a good heart. Everybody is admirable in her eyes.
Ariel (Little Mermaid)
The long, thick, red hair that floats, which is Ariel's defining characteristic, makes her instantly identifiable. Ariel is a fearless, independent mermaid who is emotionally honest and analytical. She still acts like a child, asking lots of questions and enjoying trying new things.
Korra (The Legend Of Korra)
After the passing of Aang, the main protagonist of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Korra became the next Avatar. When Korra was a little girl, she encountered and trained a polar bear dog named Naga. Korra showed her extraordinary skills by learning water, earth, and fire bending, finishing her training in 13 years.
Wonder Woman (Justice League)
When we are talking about Wonder Woman and amazons — we aren’t talking about the US-based company. In the Justice League cartoon, Wonder Woman, one of the most adored and recognizable DC Super Heroes of all time, represents equality, justice, and truth for those who seek it.
Katara (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
When the waterbenders of the southern water tribe were taken by force, Katara, the last remaining waterbender, was saved by her mother. Forced to hide her bending abilities, she went on the joint adventure with the Avatar and friends, during which she matured and mastered her own skills in bending.
Mulan (Mulan)
Mulan is the center of the Hua Mulan story and the protagonist of the 1993 animated movie Mulan. In it, she is the daughter of an army veteran, who replaces him and goes to join the imperial army, faking her identity and acting like a man. Mulan broke the gender norms of her time.
Ahsoka Tano (Star Wars: The Clone Wars)
When the Star Wars universe is so rich in lore, there had to be a strong female character. Ahsoka Tano, an important character of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, was a student of Anakin Skywalker and an active participant in the clone wars. Her strained relationship with Anakin helped her transform into a strong character.
Daria Morgendorffer (Daria)
The main character of the teen cartoon series Daria is named, you guessed it, Daria. In the beginning, she was a supporting character in the MTV series Beavis and Butthead but soon became a protagonist of her own. She is cynical, intellectual, and prefers to maintain a low profile, although she has a deadpan look.
Merida (Brave)
When all the attention is concentrated on the English royal family, Merida, the Scottish princess, feels like a breath of fresh air. Free-spirited and with strong determination, Merida is a tomboyish character who challenges the traditional views of her family and society. A true fighter, she takes destiny into her own hands.
Turanga Leela (Futurama)
Turanga Leela is one of the main characters of Futurama and a commander of the Planet Express Ship. Kind-hearted in nature, with a no-nonsense type of personality, Leela can be funny and serious when needed. Leela's greatest strength is her ability to adapt to the presented situation and learn from her mistakes.
Anna Of Arendelle (Frozen)
Anna of Arendelle is the heir apparent to the throne of Arendelle. She is a character who enjoys life as it is, mingling and playing with everyone like a young and energetic child. She maintains her upbeat attitude, trusting personality, and innocent belief in everyone around her, and doesn’t change much after becoming a full-grown adult.
Lana Kane (Archer)
In the spy-comedy animated series Archer, Lana Kane plays the female lead. She is a skilled spy who has received training in hand-to-hand fighting, counter-sniper, Krav Maga, and various weapons. Lana Kane is a go-getter who will do everything she can to reach her own goals and help others do the same.
Jessica Rabbit (Who Framed Roger Rabbit)
Any list of female characters is invalid if there isn’t an entry about Jessica Rabbit. She appeared in the live-action Who Framed Roger Rabbit, where she was the wife of Roger Rabbit. Jessica Rabbit is somewhat of an iconic symbol in current pop culture, like Marilyn Monroe was in her own time.
Captain Marvel (The Avengers: Earth Mightiest Heroes)
Captain Marvel is one of the greatest defenders of the universe, who seeks to create peace and destroy injustice. She was an officer in the US air force, but after being exposed to some DNA-changing material, she became Captain Marvel. Strong and independent, Captain Marvel is a deus ex machina type of character.
Nala (The Lion King)
A king without a powerful queen is always bound to lose the title. Nala is a lioness, a friend and spouse of Simba, the protagonist of Lion King, and a very independent character with a light touch of kindness. She is the female lead in the movie and seems to fit the role perfectly.
Lois Lane (Superman Animated Series)
Since her introduction over 80 years ago, Lois Lane has played a crucial role in the illustrious Superman tales. She is a fiery female reporter with a clear, fluent voice. There have been multiple versions of her, with superpowers and different identities, but one thing that stayed with her is the love she has for Superman.
Lola Bunny (The Looney Tunes Show)
Lola Bunny acts as the female counterpart of Bugs Bunny. Lola used to play basketball professionally and had a reputation as the best opponent when facing up against morally bad creatures (Michael Jordan’s Space Jam proves this). The rabbit is, in general, a beam of positivity.
Shego (Kim Possible)
Shego acts as the villain counterpart of Kim Possible’s character. Drakken's powerful female aide, Shego, is entrusted with looking out for him and completing risky assignments. Because of her many disagreements with Kim and Ron, Kim and Shego briefly rose to prominence as rivals on television.
Princess Jasmine (Aladdin)
While she might be the only daughter of a sultan, Princess Jasmine is still a rebel at heart. Living in a protective castle with her pet lion, Jasmine rebels several times and decides to experience the life of a citizen of her kingdom. One small rebellion leads her to meet Aladdin, a petty thief who helps her find her way.
Storm (X-Men)
Storm, Ororo Munroe's alter ego, is a super-strong mutant who controls the weather and can create natural phenomena like rain, thunder, and lightning. She is a vital member of the X-Men team and is a descendant of a powerful African princess. She might be one of the strongest characters in the series.
Belle (Beauty And The Beast)
Belle is the beauty in the movie Beauty And The Beast. She loves to explore the world around her and is very close to her innovative father. When he goes missing, Belle goes on a search, resulting in her meeting and being imprisoned by the Beast in a palace. She can see the beauty in the Beast and falls in love with what lies behind the furry layer of fear.
Lois Griffin (Family Guy)
Lois might look like the typical suburban housewife and the perfect mother, but in reality, she is as dark of a person as her husband. Hidden behind a smile, Lois has some dark intentions, some related to her own family. She especially seems to hate her daughter, Meg, patronizing her when the opportunity arrives.
Princess Tiana (The Princess And The Frog)
Tiana is a young woman of African American descent with a remarkable gift for cooking. Her lifelong ambition was to establish a restaurant she would run where she would work as a talented cook. She is an intellectual woman who disbelieves in magic tricks and quick fixes. Tiana can also take and tell a joke.
Black Canary (Justice League Unlimited)
Who could have known that a strong voice could be used as a lethal weapon? Black Canary has the strange ability to eliminate criminals and enemies with the power of her voice. Since her father is a police officer and her mother is a crime-fighting hero, Black Canary seems to have been destined for this occupation.
Eliza Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys)
Twelve-year-old Eliza is an animal communicator. Although she has remarkable skills that could help solve the world's problems, she has to keep her talents a secret, which is quite hard to do in her shoes. She frequently encounters uncomfortable circumstances with her family because of this secret.
Starfire (Teen Titans)
Having Tamaranean royal blood, Starfire has always been renowned for having the fortitude of a future princess, but she always had a sister who despised her no matter what. After escaping her planet home, she landed on Earth and became part of the Teen Titan group, helping fight evil.
Chel (Road To El Dorado)
Even after learning that Tulio and Miguel are not gods, Chel retains their secret, using them and their wealth to pay for her escape. Chel is brilliant and behaves like the femme fatale of her community. She creeps around, attempting to learn more about the two guests.
Raven (Teen Titans)
Another female member of the Teen Titan superheroes is a daughter of a legendary demon and has at her disposal a couple of spells. Her unpredictable nature is what makes this little devil so endearing. She's regarded as one of the Teen Titan group's strongest characters due to the inexplicable coldness she has.
Psylocke (Wolverine And The X-Men)
By focusing her psychic abilities in her hands, Betsy produces a "spiritual blade," a blade of spiritual energy that enables her to access the direct target's mind. By implanting blades of radiant mental energy into their skulls, Betsy frequently utilizes them to damage hostile synapses.
Tinker Bell (Tinker Bell)
Who could have guessed that this small fairy-like creature was created 100 years ago and is as popular as the Simpsons family, Mickey Mouse, and other legendary characters? Appearing for the first time in a 1953 Disney animated movie, she is usually associated these days with Peter Pan, another strange creature.
Velma Dinkley (Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!)
Most of the time, Velma is a bright young woman who enjoys the sciences in her numerous guises. She is showcased in the movies and series as extremely knowledgeable in specialized subjects like Norse literature. Due to her intelligence, she is usually the first to solve the mystery presented.
She-Ra (She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power)
It is possible to think of She-Ra as He-Man's feminine counterpart. She was once known as Princess Adora and was born to King Randor and Queen Marlena. Only the He-Man team and She-ra's crew, which consists of Spirit/Swift Wind, Madame Razz, Light Hope, Kowl, and Loo-kee, are aware of her true nature.
Wilma Flintstone (The Flintstones)
Wife of Fred Flintstone and mother to Pebbles Flintstone, Wilma Flinstone is the feminine head of the family and the lead female character of the cartoon. When Pebbles grew up, Wilma made some career choices, leaving behind the housewife role. She and Fred work together to provide the best possible life for themselves and their child.
Megara (Hercules)
Another well-known Disney woman is Megara, who plays the title role in Hercules. The Greek tale of Hercules, in which Megara served as his first wife, served as the basis for the Megara narrative, albeit Disney somewhat altered it. She is a classic Disney heroine because of her kind and caring character.
Esmeralda (The Hunchback Of Notre Dame)
Esmeralda is a street performer who enjoys dancing, singing, and entertaining the public. The Hunchback of Notre Dame by Victor Hugo served as the model for this character at first, but the Disney adaptation is considerably happier and has a happy conclusion. She opposes all forms of oppression and rebels against the overlords' tyranny.
Black Widow (The Avengers: Earth Mightiest Heroes)
Mutations and superpower abilities are not always keys to the road to superhero status — sometimes, you need to do the physical work by exercising and reaching your body's maximum efficiency. Black Widow is just that, a highly skilled spy who has mastered multiple fighting forms, and, as the name gives out, is quite lethal.
Wendy Testaburger (South Park)
If you have ever seen South Park, you know that many of the characters are some of the morally worst people in entertainment media (watch episode 4 of season 5). Wendy Testaburger seems to be the most morally correct person, able to shed some light on cancer, inequality, and “woke” culture and act like an adult.
April O'Neil (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
April O'Neil is one of the most prominent human buddies of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. She is a brilliant computer programmer in her debut appearance in Mirage Comics. She takes on the role of a mother to the turtles, ensuring that they are tidy and carrying out all of the Master's instructions.
Princess Leia (Star Wars Rebels)
Her position as the commander of the Rebel army, the Resistance force, is well known to all Star Wars fans. She is well-known for being Princess Padme Amidala and Anakin Skywalker's daughter and for becoming a Jedi fighter and army general. A true leader with multiple abilities.
Mera (Aquaman)
Mera's storyline is like an American rollercoaster — with high and low moments coming one after another. While originally sent to eliminate Aquaman, she fell in love with him and joined the Justice League to fight evil. A failed assassination led to her becoming queen of Atlantis.
Elisa Maza (Gargoyles)
A rare sight indeed, Elisa Maza is a female hero without superpowers. She is a detective in New York City and a friend of the Gargoyles. She identifies with the gargoyles because of their intrinsic desire to protect and serve since she is a person who values inner quality and character more than exterior looks.
Betty Boop (Who Framed Roger Rabbit)
Betty Boop, the Marilyn Monroe of animation, should be regarded as a gorgeous monument. This is a groundbreaking feature of Betty Boop because other female characters, such as Minnie Mouse, are still shown as girls in baby clothing. Betty Boop is designed with incredibly feminine contours.
Rogue (Wolverine And The X-Men)
Rogue, a former Brotherhood of Evil Mutants member and current X-Men veteran, has a vivid past. Her natural ability allows her to briefly absorb the skills of everyone she interacts with, including their memories, physical prowess, and superpowers.
Jane Porter (Tarzan)
In the Tarzan, Jane Porter is a stunning young woman trapped in a lush wilderness. Disney animators drew influence from Jane Goodall and Dian Fossey, who researched gorillas and chimpanzees, defining Jane Porter as the Victorian woman who inspired Tarzan with her imagination and zeal.
Suki (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
Suki demonstrated her superiority in bouts despite not being a bender. She was the final Kyoshi warrior Azula took down, demonstrating the range of her prowess. She excels at traditional Kyoshi fan combat in a manner akin to Tessenjutsu, as well as hand-to-hand combat in a manner reminiscent of Aikido.
Madeline Fenton (Danny Phantom)
Maddie is more interested in testing their interdependence than Jack is in his "separate but equal" strategy. Maddie dislikes ghosts just as much as Jack, but she is less keen on mass destroying them.
Jean Grey (X-Men: Evolution)
Jean Gray, an X-Men mutant, was endowed at birth with telepathy, tremendous strength, and the ability to manipulate things. When she witnessed her childhood buddy being struck by a vehicle, she first manifested her abilities. One of the most potent mutants on the planet, Jean Gray can reach cosmic proportions when merged with the Phoenix entity.
Mystique (X-Men)
Mystique is a mutant in Magneto's crew who has endured several challenges, betrayals, and rejections. She became cynical and cold-hearted as a result, hardly trusting other mutants. She is willing to support the Brotherhood of Mutants or an X-Men faction to further the cause of the mutants.
Numbuh Five (Codename: Kids Next Door)
Numbuh Five of the KND, a clandestine intelligence organization in Sector V, is Abigail "Abby" Lincoln. She serves as the KND operation's second in charge but advances gradually to become the organization's Supreme Leader. Abby is a savvy, quick-witted, and bright operative who takes her job seriously.
Toph Beifong (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
Toph Beifong is a talented earthbender with her unique style of bending — listening to the ground. Because she is blind, she is left to trust her senses. Toph uses her talents to become the first person to bend metal and sense the emotions of people around her.
Lucille "Lucy" Van Pelt (Peanuts)
In the Peanuts animated series, Lucy Van Pelt is a leading female character with a complicated personality. She came to reality when the series creator wanted to express all of his sarcasm and rudeness in a single character. Lucy Van Pelt is a self-centered individual who wants things to go only her way.
Kidagakash Nedakh (Atlantis: The Lost Empire)
Princess Kida, also known as Kidagakash Nedakh, is an Atlantean warrior. While she might look like a 21-year-old princess, she is closer to 8500 years old. Kida is a skilled fighter knowledgeable about the many Atlantean combat arts. She desires to defend her people and aid them in rediscovering their lost history.
Scarlet Witch (Avengers: United They Stand)
Scarlet Witch is a powerful superhero who sometimes acts as a minor villain for the good superheroes. Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, is a formidable foe to anyone who dares to fight her. Her magic can alter the very fabric of the universe and destroy any enemy in mere seconds.
Jane Jetson (The Jetsons)
The Jetson family wouldn’t be so interesting without Jane Jetson, the feminine head of the family. She is the prime example of how you can balance out your hobbies with responsibilities. Jane is a flawless lady who handles the household finances, looks after her kids and elderly relatives, keeps her social calendar up to date, and is excellent at shopping.
Nani Pelekai (Lilo & Stitch)
Having a sister you can trust is a blessing from the gods. Nani Pelekai might be the greatest sister in the Disney universe. Nani takes over the role of Lilo's legal guardian following the passing of their parents. Despite being just 19 years old, she assumes the role of a parent in the film and television series and emerges as the responsible one.
Francine Frensky (Arthur)
Francine Alice Frensky is the active and tomboyish companion of Arthur. Francine excels at baseball, American football, real football, and other sports. But her talents don't end here — she is also a talented musician, able to play the drums and sing. She still succeeds in maintaining decent marks despite her extracurricular interests.
Gwen Tennyson (Ben 10)
Throughout their relationship, Gwen Tennyson exercised moral leadership and kept Ben from doing anything wrong. Before taking any action, she considers and anticipates the results. Wanting to be a hero, she eventually found a magic book and inherited her grandmother's magical powers.
Ty Lee (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
Ty Lee might be the most powerful non-bending character in the cartoon series Avatar: The Last Airbender who utilizes martial arts to its fullest. She is renowned for being more agile than Azula. She can therefore outwit and avoid the attacks of practically any foe she meets.
Emma Frost (Wolverine And The X-Men)
One of Marvel's most prominent and strong female characters, Emma Frost, is commonly referred to as a femme fatale. Emma Frost, known as White Queen, transformed from a supervillain and an enemy of the X-Men to a superhero and a key figure in the organization.