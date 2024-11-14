The Power of Three

Pop culture and entertainment are full of impactful trios that make a statement. Aside from those listed above, there are other trios worth mentioning, like Janet Wood, Jack Tripper, and Chrissy Snow of Threes Company; the fairies Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather in Sleeping Beauty; the three kings aligned with the faith of many Christians worldwide, Melchior, Gaspar, and Balthazar; and many more beautiful examples of the power of three.

They say all good (or bad) things come in threes. Others say that’s bogus superstition, but according to Cambridge University, threes are part of human nature since our brains have evolved to prefer working with patterns as an essential survival skill (17).

We often form recognizable patterns to make sense of our surrounding landscape. Patterns can be the shapes of animals, objects, plants, or even people. Three is the smallest recognizable pattern, which makes it easy to remember.

Stories follow suit as well. We lean towards stories of three because we recognize the pattern of three in events or information, allowing us to make sense of information, predict dynamics, and identify the roles of participants.

Traditional folk tales often feature sequences of threes — whether parts of a story or stars in a plot. And we are hardwired to find comfort in that pattern, even in the stories we tell ourselves. In addition, a plot based on “threes” also creates suspense more effectively than events and characters occurring in twos or fours.

