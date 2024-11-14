ADVERTISEMENT

Some of history’s most memorable moments have iconic trios at the helm. These famous triple acts across various fields — whether dynamic characters on screen, legendary bands, or memorable partnerships — have left an indelible mark on our culture. They shape perspective through their performances and entertain entire genres with their talent and work, making these triads unforgettable.

In this curated list, we celebrate 30 of the best trios that have brought laughter, inspiration, and awe. Through their collaboration and synergy, they showcase the magic that happens when three individuals come together to create something remarkable.

#1

Spongebob, Patrick, and Squidward

A famous trio from an animated series featuring SpongeBob, Patrick, and Squidward dancing joyfully together in a cave setting with hanging lights.

From the depths of Bikini Bottom comes the hilarious trio of SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend, Patrick Star, and boss Squidward Tentacles. The three couldn’t be any more different with SpongeBob’s boundless optimism, Patrick’s lovable naivete, and Squidward’s cranky realism. 

Their unique characters and interactions make them constant stars of the modern meme world. Interestingly, creator Stephen Hillenburg was formerly a marine biologist who based the personalities on the traits of different sea animals. 

On the fan site Spongebuddy Mania, @BabySmitty mentions that starfish lack brains, yet they are surprisingly strong and can regenerate lost limbs (1). This explains why Patrick’s character is foolish yet strong.

#2

Harry, Hermione, and Ron

A famous trio from a fantasy series featuring Hermione, Harry, and Ron, laughing together outdoors in their school uniforms.

The trio of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley of Hogwarts is the beloved magic-wielding threesome of literature and film. Their friendship and adventures are central to the Harry Potter series. Despite their differences, this trio inspired a generation.

Through their battles with dark forces and the unlocking of magical mysteries, they made themes of friendship and courage relatable worldwide. A lesser-known fact is that J.K. Rowling admits she may have mistakenly paired Hermione with Ron instead of Harry (Variety, 2014) (2).

While Rowling said the “mistake” was born of personal reasons, this alternative storyline would have skewed the plot and dynamic altogether, highlighting themes of romance instead of the friendship themes that the series primarily focused on.

#3

Ash, Misty, and Brock

A famous trio from an anime series featuring Misty, Brock, and Ash standing together outdoors, with Ash winking and smiling.

The original Pokémon anime series features the brave Ash Ketchum, Tomboyish Misty, and the romantic Brock as Poke trainers and guardians. Ash has been the face of the Pokémon anime series since its premiere, but he also shares the spotlight with other key characters. 

Ash’s determination, Misty’s fiery spirit, and Brock’s wisdom create a balanced and engaging narrative that helped propel the Pokémon series to global popular culture fame. 

Brock initially cares for the newly hatched Togepi in an episode breakdown of Episode 50, “Who Gets to Keep Togepi?” on Bulbapedia. However, it chooses Misty as its guardian, highlighting the group’s evolving relationships (3).

#4

Barry, Maurice, and Robin

A famous trio from a music group, the Bee Gees, featuring Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb singing together on stage around a single microphone.

Barry, Maurice, and Robin Gibb are the brother trio known as the Bee Gees. They are celebrated in music for their harmonious vocals and songwriting abilities. 

They peaked during the disco era with hot hits like “Stayin’ Alive” and “Night Fever,” and sold millions of records. They have a distinctive sound that has sustained generations. 

The trio’s album, “Bee Gees' 1st,” was released on July 14, 1967. Although it was their third studio album, it marked their debut in the UK music scene (4). Their preceding two albums were only available in Australia and New Zealand.

Say what you will about their disco era, but, they put on one heck of a concert. Super high energy.

#5

Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup

A famous trio from an animated series, the Powerpuff Girls, featuring Bubbles, Buttercup, and Blossom holding hands and smiling in a city scene.

The hyper girls Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are the super-powered trio sisters of The Powerpuff Girls. They debuted in 1998, bringing their Powerpuff powers and cuteness to the limelight — Blossom with her intelligence, Bubbles with her sweetness, and Buttercup with her toughness. 

Their portrayal challenged traditional gender roles in animation, empowering young female viewers. According to an article in Philstar Life, the series was initially titled “Whoopass Stew!” before being renamed to attract a wider audience (5).

#6

Alvin, Simon, and Theodore

A famous trio from an animated series, Alvin and the Chipmunks, featuring Alvin in red, Simon in blue with glasses, and Theodore in green, standing together indoors.

Alvin, Simon, and Theodore Seville are brother chipmunks known as Alvin and the Chipmunks. They’re an iconic animated trio who straddled between music and cartoons thanks to their high-pitched harmonies and misadventures. 

The three brothers had distinct personalities that set Alvin apart with his mischievousness, Simon with his smarts, and Theodore with his innocence. Since the animation premiered in 1958, they have significantly bridged the worlds of animation and music with chart-topping songs and multiple television series through the decades. 

According to Mental Floss, their signature high-pitched sound, made into comical musical renders, was a product of creator Ross Bagdasarian Sr.’s experimentation with sped-up audio recordings (6).

#7

Aragorn, Legolas, and Gimli

A famous trio from The Lord of the Rings, featuring Aragorn, Legolas, and Gimli riding together on horseback across an open landscape.

In J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings series, the author highlights how different races unite for a common cause and battle. The Three Hunters, Aragorn, Legolas, and Gimli, are central figures who proved that point when a human, elf prince, and dwarf warrior (respectively) found strength in their diverse backgrounds. 

This trio embodies themes of unity and camaraderie, which have influenced modern fantasy narratives and promoted collaboration amidst differences.

During the filming of their pursuit scenes in ”The Two Towers,” the actors Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), Orlando Bloom (Legolas), and Brett Beattie (Gimli’s size double) were all nursing injuries, yet like true professionals, they continued to perform, showcasing their dedication to authentically portraying this enduring trio (Polygon, 2021) (7).

#8

Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura

A famous trio from an anime series featuring Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura standing together, looking upward against a blue sky.

If you’re an anime fan, Naruto is likely in your rotation. Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and Sakura Haruno form what is known as Team 7 in the famous anime with Kakashi Hatake as their mentor.

They have a complex dynamic that complements: Naruto’s unwavering optimism, Sasuke’s proficiency and intensity, and Sakura’s intelligence. They brave missions as a legendary trio and embark on a journey of friendship, rivalry, and personal growth.

#9

Alex, Sam, and Clover

A famous trio from Totally Spies!, featuring Alex, Sam, and Clover in their yellow, green, and red spy outfits, standing confidently against a sunset sky.

Millennials had Totally Spies! on their televisions while growing up and followed the missions of teenage spies Alex, Sam, and Clover. They were an iconic trio and protagonists of the animated series who tried to balance high school life with their high-adrenalin missions, blending action and humor. 

Some sources say the series was initially conceived as a boys’ action show but was reoriented to appeal to a broader audience. This pivot made the show’s portrayal of strong, independent female leads more culturally impactful.

#10

Timmy, Cosmo, and Wanda

A famous trio from The Fairly OddParents, featuring Timmy Turner with his fairy godparents, Cosmo and Wanda, in a whimsical scene with Cosmo inside a large creature’s mouth.

When you dreamed of having fairy godparents, you probably didn’t picture them as quirky as Timmy Turner’s. In The Fairly OddParents’ hilariously goofy animation, Cosmo and Wanda bring Timmy’s wild wishes to life in the most unexpected ways.

The two godmothers’ differences balance out Timmy’s impulsiveness, creating comedic adventures that captivate young audiences. The trio tackles themes of friendship and responsibility, impacting children’s imagination and animation. The laughs draw us in, and the tug of balance keeps us glued to the show.

#11

Marlin, Dory, and Nemo

A famous trio from Finding Nemo, featuring Marlin, Nemo, and Dory in an underwater scene, with Dory smiling brightly at Marlin and Nemo.

Pixar is known for creating characters that endear themselves to the public. Two best friends, Dory and Marlin, and Marlin’s son Nemo are examples of such characters that draw in their fans.

Marlin is an overprotective clownfish dad who embarks on an ocean-wide mission to find his curious son, Nemo, with the help of Dory, a blue tang fish with short-term memory loss. Their journey is a hilarious tale that highlights family, friendship, and perseverance themes. 

Creator and director Andrew Stanton originally envisioned Dory as a male fish. However, according to Entertainment Weekly, Stanton accidentally heard Ellen DeGeneres’s voice from an old episode of her sitcom while he was writing and developing the character (11). Soon after, DeGeneres auditioned for the role, and the forgetful female character of Dory came to life, along with their captivating trio.

#12

James T. Kirk, Spock, and Leonard McCoy

A famous trio from Star Trek, featuring Spock, Dr. McCoy, and Captain Kirk in conversation, with Spock holding a spherical object inside a futuristic setting.

The central trio of “Star Trek: The Original Series” is formed by Captain James T. Kirk, Spock, and Dr. Leonard McCoy. As one of the most influential trios of science fiction, their combination of leadership, logic, and compassion spurred philosophical debates that have impacted global entertainment and perspective. The show was one of the more prominent pivotal entertainment attempts at celebrating diversity and acceptance of race—albeit other-worldly. Plus, despite it being shown decades ago, it continues to have many pop-culture tributes and references until today.

#13

Mario, Luigi, and Bowser

A famous trio from the Mario series, featuring Mario, Luigi, and Bowser standing together in a colorful game environment, with Mario and Luigi cheering.

Anyone who grew up playing Nintendo’s Super Mario in the ’80s remembers the beloved characters of the game. Mario and Luigi are the heroic plumber brothers who face off against Bowser, the formidable Koopa King. 

Their dynamic merged gaming and pop culture, inspiring numerous adaptations and merchandise and making The Mario Brothers one of the most successful video games ever. While the game was not straightforward, the spin-off narratives were more creative. 

Chris Plante wrote in Polygon that in the 1990 animated series, The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3, Princess Peach and Bowser ran for president of the Mushroom Kingdom, showcasing the versatility of the gaming characters’ narratives (10).

#14

Michael de Santa, Trevor Philips, and Franklin Clinton

A famous trio from Grand Theft Auto V, featuring Michael, Trevor, and Franklin dressed in jumpsuits and holding masks in a gritty, industrial setting.

The central protagonists of Grand Theft Auto V are Michael De Santa, Trevor Philips, and Franklin Clinton. Each brings a unique perspective to the game’s narrative: Michael, a retired bank robber, seeks an everyday life; Trevor, his volatile former partner, thrives on chaos; and Franklin, an ambitious young hustler, aims for upward mobility. 

#15

Shrek, Fiona and Donkey

A famous trio from Shrek, featuring Shrek, Donkey, and Princess Fiona standing together in a grassy woodland area.

Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey are the stars of the Shrek franchise, celebrated for their unconventional charm and deep friendship. Shrek is rough around the edges, Fiona holds a unique duality as a princess and ogre, and Donkey has a funny, endearing loyalty. 

The script goes against traditional fairy tales, offering a fresh take that resonates with more liberal audiences. Their dynamic has greatly influenced pop culture, sparking numerous parodies and discussions around inner beauty and acceptance and inspiring many Halloween costumes.

Did you know that Donkey’s character was modeled after a real miniature donkey named Perry, who resides in Barron Park, Palo Alto, California? (Fun Trivia) (9).

#16

Luke, Leia, and Han

A famous trio from Star Wars, featuring Han Solo, Princess Leia, and Luke Skywalker standing together in a forest setting.

The original Star Wars trilogy was headlined by Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo, bringing their characteristic heroism, leadership, and roguish charm. Their countless stories of camaraderie and resistance against tyranny cemented them in the pop culture hall of fame, making them one of the most iconic trios in pop culture and making each of them memorable characters of big-screen entertainment. 

The chemistry between Leia and Solo was palpable, especially in the film “The Empire Strikes Back.” In a revelation by Screen Rant, Harrison Ford (who played Han Solo) apparently improvised when he uttered the iconic line “I know” in response to Leia’s “I love you,” adding to the actors’ chemistry (8).

#17

Kurt, Dave, and Krist

A famous trio from the band Nirvana, featuring Dave Grohl, Kurt Cobain, and Krist Novoselic standing in a gritty room with graffiti-covered walls.

Nirvana is one of the most iconic grunge rock bands of all time, having transformed rock music landscape in the early 1990s. The band was formed by the talented trio of Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl, and Krist Novoselic, who together formed its core.

Their flavor of alternative rock, as evidenced in their groundbreaking album ”Nevermind,” pushed their unique sound to mainstream waves, influencing countless artists until today. Grohl wasn’t their original drummer.

Like other influential rock bands, Nirvana saw several lineup changes. But when Grohl joined the band in 1990, the trio became an unstoppable musical force, making Nirvana one of history's most remarkable rock bands.

#18

Huey, Dewey, and Louie

A famous trio from DuckTales, featuring Huey, Dewey, and Louie dressed in blue, red, and green shirts with explorer hats, standing in an adventurous setting.

Huey, Dewey, and Louie are Donald Duck’s mischievous nephews. The nephews are best known for their hilarious cartoon skits and cute comedy. The identical triplets, distinguished by their shirt color, first appeared in 1937 as a Donald Duck spin-off. 

But, they gained more traction in the Duck Tales series and the eventual reboot in 2017, when Huey (in red), Dewey (in blue), and Louie (in green) had misadventures of their own. 

Like ordinary triplets, they differentiate themselves from their siblings with their personalities: Huey is the responsible leader, Dewey is the adventurous middle child, and Louie is the laid-back schemer.

#19

Moe, Larry, and Curly

A famous trio from The Three Stooges, featuring Curly, Moe, and Larry performing a comedic scene with unconventional musical instruments.

Moe Howard, Larry Fine, and Curly Howard formed the iconic funnyman The Three Stooges. Their slapstick comedy, which ran from the 1930s to the 1950s, became the basis of other physical comedy acts and animation that later followed. 

The Three Stooges produced over 200 short films and slots, leaving an indelible mark on comedy entertainment and productions. Interestingly, the three weren’t merely acting out roles. 

In fact, their website reveals that Moe and Curly were brothers, while Larry was their close friend, accounting for the chemistry and authenticity of their comedic collaboration and timing (15).

#20

Beyonce, Kelly, and Michelle

A famous trio from Destiny's Child, featuring Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and Beyoncé performing on stage in coordinated white outfits.

Before they launched solo careers, Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams were known as the group Destiny’s Child. Together, they had award-winning albums that cemented them as one of the best-selling girl groups ever. 

Undeniably, their trio was a harmonious match that played on their vocal ranges, style, and strength. The three belt-out girl-power anthems, like “Survivor” and “Independent Women,” put women empowerment at the forefront of R&B and pop music in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Before becoming the R&B sensation, the group was a Girl’s Tyme quartet (Discover Walks, 2022) (14). 

The group had more than three members at various points, but these three were the last ones standing. They had initially wanted to change their name to Destiny to reference the bible, but due to a naming conflict with another band, they became Destiny’s Child.

Yeah, Bee' wasn't very friendly with Michelle and Kelly when she decided she was better off without them. She treated them like dirt, and still does, because she thinks she's all that and a bag of chips, and she's not.

#21

Venkman, Stantz, and Spengler

A famous trio from Ghostbusters, featuring Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, and Egon Spengler in their ghost-hunting gear, standing together outside a building.

In 1984, the film Ghostbusters introduced Doctors Peter Venkman, Raymond “Ray” Stantz, and Egon Spengler. They are the founding members of the Ghostbusters, a group of scientists specializing in paranormal investigation and removing ghost-related disturbances.

They worked as a team, blending scientific expertise and comedy in a cross-genre entertainment format. Dan Aykroyd, who portrayed Ray Stantz, was also one of the concept’s creators. He drew inspiration from his family’s experience and history in paranormal research.

#22

Ed, Edd, ‘n Eddy

A famous trio from Ed, Edd n Eddy, featuring Ed, Edd (Double D), and Eddy standing together in front of a candy store, each with distinct expressions.

One of Cartoon Network’s longest-running series is Ed, Edd ’n Eddy, which aired from 1999 to 2009. The namesake trio are the central characters of the animated show, bringing with them their distinct personalities. Ed’s dimwittedness complements Edd’s intelligence, which, in turn, balances out Eddy’s scheming ways. 

Creator Danny Antonucci revealed in an interview with Animation Magazine in 2024 that the show was influenced by his own life experiences and actual people in his childhood (13). Since it was about growing up as a kid and all the awkwardness that comes with it, Antonucci made the show extremely authentic and relatable.

#23

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas

A famous trio, the Jonas Brothers, performing live on stage with Nick in a yellow jacket, Joe raising a hand, and Kevin playing guitar.

According to People, the Jonas father, Kevin Jonas Sr., was a pastor who managed the brothers’ early careers and weighed in on their rise to fame (12). 

This kept the boys in line and focused, leading Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas to enjoy sustaining popularity. The Jonas Brothers led the American pop-rock scene in the mid-2000s with their catchy tunes, multiple chart-topping albums, various Disney cameos, and wholesome images.

#24

Fiddler Pig, Fifer Pig, and Practical Pig

A famous trio from The Three Little Pigs, featuring the three pig brothers joyfully singing and playing music by the piano in a cozy room.

Nothing spells nostalgia like classic cartoons. In Disney’s 1933 animated short Three Little Pigs, Fiddler Pig, Fifer Pig, and Practical Pig each build a house using straw, sticks, and bricks to protect themselves from the Big Bad Wolf.

The short won the 1934 Academy Award for Best Short Subject, highlighted by the song “Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?” and made these three little piggies one of the iconic trios of short animation.

#25

Winifred, Sarah, and Mary

A famous trio from Hocus Pocus, featuring the Sanderson sisters—Sarah, Winifred, and Mary—in their witch costumes, standing inside a modern store.

The triad of witches Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson from Disney’s Hocus Pocus in 1993 showed 17th-century witches resurrected in modern-day Salem. Actresses Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy played the iconic witches in this supernatural comedy. 

They quickly became cult favorites because of their wicked dynamic. According to Disney Wiki, Sarah Jessica Parker actually discovered during filming that her 10th great-grandmother, Esther Elwell, was accused of witchcraft during the Salem witch trials (16). This made the role a very personal one for her to portray.

#26

Ferris, Cameron, and Sloane

A famous trio from Ferris Bueller's Day Off, featuring Ferris Bueller, Sloane, and Cameron standing in an art museum with crossed arms and confident expressions.

In the 1986 film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Ferris Bueller, Cameron Frye, and Sloane Peterson skip school to embrace life’s spontaneity in Chicago. Their tale of youthful rebellion and freedom resonated with audiences bent on going against the norm.

In its ’80s-style campy feel, the flick became a reference for teen comedies. In the parade scene where Ferris performs “Twist and Shout,” the production was filmed during an actual parade. The many onlookers were unaware they were in the middle of a movie shoot, adding to the scene’s authenticity.

#27

Lucky, Ned, and Dusty

A famous trio from Three Amigos, featuring the characters Lucky Day, Dusty Bottoms, and Ned Nederlander in elaborate mariachi outfits, riding horses in a desert with cacti in the background.

The movie Three Amigos follows three out-of-work silent film actors who were mistaken for real-life heroes. Lucky Day, Ned Nederlander, and Dusty Bottoms, portrayed by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Chevy Chase, stepped into their hero roles hilariously and became a beloved trio of pure comedy. 

The movie was co-written by Lorne Michaels, one of the creators of Saturday Night Live, so it definitely added some deep-rooted comedy to the iconic trio mix.

#28

Brenda, Elise, and Annie

A famous trio from The First Wives Club, featuring Bette Midler, Diane Keaton, and Goldie Hawn dressed in white outfits, striking a dramatic pose with outstretched arms.

Housewives and homemakers united when Brenda Cushman, Elise Elliot, and Annie Paradis, played Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton, came together in the 1996 film ”The First Wives Club.” 

Left by their husbands for younger partners, the three reclaim their power and find friendship and empowerment in their unity. The film was so powerful that it inspired the forming of real-life networks for women, bellying the power of cinema to enact change.

#29

Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, and Jaclyn Smith

A famous trio from Charlie's Angels, featuring Jaclyn Smith, Farrah Fawcett, and Kate Jackson sitting together casually, each with a thoughtful expression.

The 1976 television series Charlie’s Angels marked a significant milestone in showcasing women’s camaraderie and empowerment. Female characters finally took center stage, breaking away from the typical “damsel in distress” roles of previous eras.

The iconic protagonists — Sabrina Duncan, Jill Munroe, and Kelly Garrett — were portrayed as strong, independent, and capable women, redefining the way women were represented on screen.

While the series has been remade over the decades, the original private detectives, played by Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, and Jaclyn Smith, became cultural icons. 

It was a breakthrough series in the ’70s because it challenged traditional gender stereotypes. The famous trio of Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz, and Drew Barrymore later remade the show. The modern take also highlighted the strength of women in their right to lead the pack.

#30

Kiefer Sutherland, Oliver Platt, and Charlie Sheen

A famous trio from The Three Musketeers, featuring Athos, Porthos, and Aramis in period costumes, with serious expressions in a somber outdoor setting.

When the cinematic version of The Three Musketeers hit cinemas in 1993, Alexandre Dumas’ classic novel came to life through actors Kiefer Sutherland, Oliver Platt, and Charlie Sheen. 

They played Athos, Porthos, and Aramis; the three wise men were known for their loyalty, bravery, and camaraderie. The book and movie were famous for the line “All for one, and one for all,” celebrating strength in unity. 

The book was said to be based on real musketeers that Dumas found in 17th-century records, adding a sense of historical accuracy to the show and the characters’ enduring legacy.

The Power of Three

Pop culture and entertainment are full of impactful trios that make a statement. Aside from those listed above, there are other trios worth mentioning, like Janet Wood, Jack Tripper, and Chrissy Snow of Threes Company; the fairies Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather in Sleeping Beauty; the three kings aligned with the faith of many Christians worldwide, Melchior, Gaspar, and Balthazar; and many more beautiful examples of the power of three. 

They say all good (or bad) things come in threes. Others say that’s bogus superstition, but according to Cambridge University, threes are part of human nature since our brains have evolved to prefer working with patterns as an essential survival skill (17).

We often form recognizable patterns to make sense of our surrounding landscape. Patterns can be the shapes of animals, objects, plants, or even people. Three is the smallest recognizable pattern, which makes it easy to remember.

Stories follow suit as well. We lean towards stories of three because we recognize the pattern of three in events or information, allowing us to make sense of information, predict dynamics, and identify the roles of participants.

Traditional folk tales often feature sequences of threes — whether parts of a story or stars in a plot. And we are hardwired to find comfort in that pattern, even in the stories we tell ourselves. In addition, a plot based on “threes” also creates suspense more effectively than events and characters occurring in twos or fours.

