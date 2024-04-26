"The Lord Of The Rings" Trilogy Is Returning To Theaters With Extra Scenes For The First Time

ADVERTISEMENT

Cinemas will once again immerse audiences in the enchanting world of Middle-earth as Peter Jackson’s iconic The Lord of the Rings trilogy makes a comeback to the big screen.

The trilogy is making its grand return this year as part of a collaboration between Warner Bros. and Fathom Events. This time, fans will have more reasons to fall in love with the beloved series, as movie-goers will get to watch an extended and remastered version of each film for the very first time.

Some of the U.S. theaters participating include AMC, Cinemark, and Regal, according to The Independent. The cinematic treat will kick off on June 8 with 2001’s The Fellowship of the Ring, followed by 2002’s The Two Towers on June 9, and concluding with 2003’s The Return of the King on June 10.

Image credits: The Lord Of The Rings

The love for J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings books is a strong flame in the hearts of millions. Acclaimed director Peter rekindled and deepened that flame with his cinematic adaptations, which have become his trademark masterpieces.

The filmmaker remastered the movies in 2020 for a 4K Ultra HD rerelease, which will now be screened in theaters for the first time, along with the extra scenes and extra dialogue.

Warner Brothers announced last year in the month of February that they would be using the original IP to release multiple The Lord of the Rings movies.

Movie-goers will get the chance to see the extended and remastered version of each film on the big screen for the first time

Image credits: The Lord Of The Rings

Actor Elijah Wood, who offered a captivating portrayal of Frodo Baggins in the trilogy, was asked about the remakes and said he was “fascinated.”

“I’m fascinated and I’m excited. I hope it’s good. I’m surprised—I don’t know why I’m surprised because, of course there would be more movies,” he told GQ.

Actor Elijah Wood previously said the remakes come from “a desire to make a lot of money”

“Obviously at the core of that, is a desire to make a lot of money. It’s not that a bunch of executives are like, ‘Let’s make really awesome art,’” he went on to say. “And, again, not begrudging anybody because, of course, it is commerce. But great art can come from commerce. So those two things are not mutually exclusive.”

“But Lord of the Rings didn’t come out of that place,” he continued. “It came out of a passion for these books and wanting to see them realized. And I hope that that is ultimately what will drive everything forward with whatever these subsequent movies are. I just hope that it’s the same motivating factor at its core, whenever they hire a screenwriter and a filmmaker—that it is with reverence for Tolkien’s material and enthusiasm to explore it.”