Bridgerton Fans Stunned To See How They Covered Up Claudia Jessie’s Huge Tattoo

Footage of Claudia Jessie’s back tattoo getting impressively covered left many fans baffled. Most Bridgerton viewers would’ve never guessed that the actress, who portrays Eloise Bridgerton on Netflix’s historical romance show, donned a significant inked piece.

As it turns out, the 34-year-old actress has a gorgeous floral-patterned tattoo going across the center of her back up toward the top of her right shoulder.

Highlights Claudia Jessie has a large floral-patterned tattoo on her back and shoulder.

Make-up artist Sophie Burton shared how she covered Claudia's tattoo with detailed techniques.

Fans were stunned and thought Claudia's covered tattoo looked like sunburn.

Taking to her Instagram page, which has since been deleted, make-up artist Sophie Burton shared pictures of the process to hide Claudia’s permanent inked art, explaining a little more about the magic behind the cover-up, Tyla reported on June 27.

Sophie reportedly wrote at the time: “The tattoo cover I used and love the most is @maekupforfilmandtv base 1, then a mix of 00,1 and 2 to get the right tone, then blended the edges and gave depth back to the skin using the hard brush flick technique and Skin Illustrator OG pallette, then applied a custom made prosthetic (made by @charlottevictoriaallen) to give the cover skin texture! Magic! No tattoo!”

As per Tyla, fans were left stunned, as a person commented: “Omg I thought it was sunburn at first that’s so good.

An Instagram user wrote: “That’s a beautiful tattoo!”

Someone questioned: “I wonder why they put such a high-contrast concealer on first.

“I would’ve thought it would be closer to her skin tone.”

According to Broadway, TV, and film make-up artist Kyle Krueger’s tutorial, which was shared on Playbill in 2020, the key to covering up an actor’s tattoo is to use opposing colors to neutralize the ink.

As per the tutorial, “If your tattoo is black or blue, dab coral or red makeup over it.” Moreover, “consult a color wheel to literally check [which] colors are opposite.”

Claudia portrays Eloise Bridgerton on Netflix’s historical romance show

The tutorial further suggested: “When the colors ‘mix,’ they neutralize.

“Then, simply layer with skin tone make-up.”

Claudia’s back piece might come as a surprise to Bridgerton fans; however, the Birmingham native has been vocal about her body art before.

In an interview with The Guardian published in April 2024, the WPC 56 star opened up about being in her twenties in the industry.

You can watch Kyle’s tutorial, which was shared on Playbill in 2020, below:

“By that point, I’d done all the things I shouldn’t really have done as an actor,” she admitted

Specifically, getting loads of tattoos, including a “ginormous” one on her back, The Guardian reported.

At the time, Claudia didn’t reveal what her back tattoo looked like or what it represented.

The process of covering up tattoos ignited divided opinions

