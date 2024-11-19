Pete Davidson Enters Rehab “In Pretty Bad Shape” For The Second Time This Year After Breakup

ADVERTISEMENT

Pete Davidson is taking some time off to heal and rejuvenate his mental health journey.

The Saturday Night Live star has reportedly checked into rehab for the second time this year, according to an exclusive source from The U.S. Sun.

This news comes after his alleged “fling” with The Bachelor alumna Maria Georgas came to a sudden end.

Image credits: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

An insider told the media outlet, “He checked into rehab in Florida fairly recently. He flew in on a private jet.

“He’s in pretty bad shape this time around,” they added. “He’s not in a good place.”

His breakup with Georgas was the suspected reason as the insider revealed they had only been seeing one another for “a couple of months.”

“He ended a fling with Maria just before he checked in,” they said.

Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

While the pair had never been seen out in public together, rumors started when Maria began frequently interacting with Pete’s sister, Casey Davidson, on social media.

In September, she wrote, “She’s one with nature” on Casey’s post showcasing the stunning forests of Washington. She also commented, “The body beneath the scrubs,” after the comedian’s sister uploaded a bikini photo.

The American comedian has been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse in the past

Image credits: maria.georgas

Pete, who has previously talked about his borderline personality disorder and severe post-traumatic stress disorder in the past, has checked into rehab at least four times before.

A source told People, “Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time.”

His most recent check-up was July of this year, after he suddenly canceled many of the upcoming dates for his standup Prehab tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Georgas (@maria.georgas)

Just weeks later, however, he checked out of the center, with an insider saying it was “a really short stay.”

According to the 31-year-old himself, many of the seeds of his mental struggles began on the infamous day of September 11, 2001, when his firefighter father was lost to the tragedy.

“My big thing is trust,” he said. “One day [my father] was here, and the next day he was gone.”

Shortly after, he started exhibiting unusual behavior at school and told Variety in 2018 that he’d been in and out of mental facilities since he was nine years old

Image credits: Comedy Central

After experiencing episodes of intense emotions, including rage and extreme bouts of depression, he sought help and was first diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“I’m always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it,” he revealed during an interview with radio host Charlemagne Tha God in February 2020.

“I wake depressed, but now I know my steps. I have to go outside and be in the sun for a little bit or go for a walk. It’s all just programming yourself to trick your brain.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casey Davidson (@caseydavidson)

It seems as if his family and loved ones have always supported him, though the journey hasn’t always been easy.

“My rock bottom is when people are scared for my life and I have to go away, and then I have to bring myself back up again,” Pete said. “I think I’ve hit it a few times. As long as you’re around good, supportive people, and if you’re strong enough, you’ll be able to get out of it.”

Some comments showed support for Pete’s decision to focus on his mental health

