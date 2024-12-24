Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Beyond Disturbing”: Kim Kardashian’s ‘Santa Baby’ Cover Slammed For “Demonic” Scenes
Celebrities, News

Fans aren’t impressed by Kim Kardashian’s show of festivities.

As the reality TV star dropped her take of Santa Baby on socials yesterday, it featured a somewhat bizarre journey as she sank to her knees and began crawling on the ground, paired with glitchy camera footage and a nostalgic-like tint to the lens.

But the little details blew over the heads of viewers, as they described the video with words like “demonic” and “unhinged.”

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    The 44-year-old sported a blonde bob wig and wore a blue top, thin beige leggings, socks and heels, as she crawled her way to Santa with Santa Baby playing in the background — the audio glitchy, almost as if heard from a far distance.

    On her way, she passed by three elves by the bathroom, various women in lingerie playing a game of Twisters, a donkey next to the Virgin Mary, and Jesus opening a fridge, among others.

    "Beyond Disturbing": Kim Kardashian's 'Santa Baby' Cover Slammed For "Demonic" Scenes

    Image credits: Kim Kardashian

    After trudging through fake snow and passing by various other questionable activities, she finally reaches The Old Man, who seems to be filming her before the camera pans away to reveal none other than Home Alone titular star Macaulay Culkin.

    The nearly 5-minute long video was directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis, and the song was produced by Travis Barker, as credited on Kim’s Instagram page. 

    Every second of the clip possessed somewhat of an eerie, chilling ambience

    "Beyond Disturbing": Kim Kardashian's 'Santa Baby' Cover Slammed For "Demonic" Scenes

    Image credits: Kim Kardashian

    An overwhelming number of fans called out the strange music video, many not grasping whether there was a hidden deeper message behind it all.

    “girl what the f–ck is this,” deadpanned the top comment, coming in at nearly 50K likes.

    “I think I just watched Kim crawl through a crackhouse,” another observed.

    "Beyond Disturbing": Kim Kardashian's 'Santa Baby' Cover Slammed For "Demonic" Scenes

    Image credits: Kim Kardashian

    One person questioned, “This is beyond disturbing. Am I the only one that sees that?” 

    “Am I the only one getting demonic vibes…” a fourth echoed. 

    Others were uncomfortable with the video’s connection to Christmas.

    “This is disturbing. And she claims she is Christian,” someone said. “This is absurd. 😮”

    “What in the methamphetamine Christmas blasphemy is this,” joked a user. 

    Another claimed that “Satan” was responsible for making the project. 

    Though few and far between, a small handful of people praised the SKIMS founder for being a “genius,” adding that the “70s vibe” was a work of art. 

    People aren’t sure whether Kim’s latest project is a genius work of art or something “demonic”

    Image credits: Kim Kardashian

    It appears Kim is no stranger to backlash regarding the misuse of religious objects, as reported by New York Post

    Back in November, the mother-of-four promoted one of her SKIMS bra and underwear sets while a rosary dangled by her neck. 

    Many of the commenters felt the need to point out her insensitivity.

    “Please 🙏Kim don’t use the holy rosary on that way,” one wrote.

    Another demanded, “Take off the rosary. This is completely inappropriate.”

    "Beyond Disturbing": Kim Kardashian's 'Santa Baby' Cover Slammed For "Demonic" Scenes

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    “Wearing a cross while being half naked. [Would you] make a mockery out of other religions too?” a fan slammed.

    Others proceeded to point out how the “holy rosary” was not a fashion accessory. 

    The verdict of viewers: it was “beyond weird,” bad, and “disturbing”

    "Beyond Disturbing": Kim Kardashian's 'Santa Baby' Cover Slammed For "Demonic" Scenes

