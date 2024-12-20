‘Home Alone’ Actor Included A Brilliant Contract Clause That Keeps Bringing Millions

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Stern, the actor famous for making generations of viewers laugh through his role as Marv, the clumsy burglar from Home Alone, surprised his fans by revealing how he skillfully negotiated a special clause in his contract that led to him earning millions in royalties.

It’s a well-known fact that the first film became an international phenomenon soon after its release in 1990. Thirsting for a sequel, 20th Century Studios approached the actor to reprise his role for Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

While initially excited about the opportunity, Stern soon discovered that his co-stars, from Joe Pesci to Macaulay Culkin, were all set to make considerably more than him. Believing he deserved a better deal, the actor fired his agent and took matters into his own hands.

“I knew they couldn’t make the movie without me,” Stern said. “I didn’t want to be too greedy when I loved the movie and the part so much.”

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

The decision to fire his agent was not taken lightly, as they had negotiated a much lesser payout when compared to Pesci, who was reportedly set to make $3 million, and Culkin, who, as the main star, was offered $5 million plus five percent of the film’s gross earnings.

After negotiating on his own, Stern asked for an increase in his salary to $1.5 million, but more importantly, he pushed for a clause that would give him two percent of the movie’s gross profits.

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

Conversations dragged on, with the studio reportedly asking the actor to start filming without a finalized contract. Stern, however, remained firm and both parties eventually settled on a one percent royalty clause plus the aforementioned increased salary.

While Stern did not publicly disclose the exact amount of money he earned throughout the years, the film’s massive box office all but made sure the royalties amounted to millions of dollars over time.

The sequel to Home Alone was a massive box-office success, earning more than $350 million globally

Image credits: realdanielstern

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was a major hit both domestically and internationally. According to official data, in the United States and Canada, the film grossed approximately $173.6 million.

Internationally, the movie earned $185.3 million, bringing the global total to around $359 million.

If the one percent clause is taken at face value, it’s possible to calculate Stern’s earnings to have resulted in a total of $3,590,000 over the years. This number, however, is merely speculative, as the actor hasn’t officially confirmed any amount.

Despite its financial success, Home Alone 2 experienced considerable backlash from critics, holding a mere 35 percent approval rating on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Negative reviews considered the movie to be lacking in originality, merely retreading the first film’s formula but offering very little in return. “Plays like an over-elaborate parody of the first film, reminding us why we enjoyed it without being able to duplicate its appeal,” one review read.

Others pointed out that the tricks played by Culkin’s character were off-putting, as they had increased in their violence. “The pleasures here are entirely cruel, with an unhealthy concentration on the suffering of the victims,” another critic wrote.

The actor now lives on a farm and works as a sculptor, specializing in bronze statues for gardens and living rooms

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

The actor also shared how the film’s royalties have allowed him to pursue other avenues in life without financial pressures. He surprised his followers by revealing his passion for sculpting in a TikTok video that garnered over 2.1 million views.

Stern shared a glimpse of his new life on a farm away from Hollywood, in which he spends his days growing tangerines, raising cattle, and exploring his artistic talents as a sculptor.

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

A similar clip shows him working on a piece called Dancer On A Chair, depicting a woman in a sequined dress striking a graceful pose. The actor went into detail about spending a lot of time making sure the clay dress was perfect, joking about his work being the result of “OCD behavior.”

Fans of the actor can check out his official website, on which he proudly displays his works of art in a variety of materials.

His method involves creating an original sketch, modeling it with clay, creating a supporting armature, making a mold, using a kiln to remove the material from said mold, pouring bronze into the mold, and finally, cooling, cleaning, and removing the shell to reveal the sculpture inside.

Stern can charge up to $35,000 for a custom-made piece, with his service including a face-time call to discuss customization options.

Netizens took the chance to congratulate the actor for securing his royalties, and thanked him for the years of entertainment he provided through his role in Home Alone

Image credits: realdanielstern

“Mr.Stern, let me just say you have given me such good holiday memories and I continue it with my children,” one fan wrote.

“I had no idea that Daniel Stern did sculpture. That’s awesome!” another said.

“Damn Marv, you’re multi-talented! Now we are the clay bandits!” a viewer joked.

“Stern was a huge contributor to the movie’s success. I’m glad he got paid close to what others got paid!”

“Earned it!” Netizens thanked the actor for bringing joy to their holidays and congratulated him on his new career path